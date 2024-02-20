Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Asian Equity Analyst as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Miniso's stock surged on the ground of its growth story Peter Dazeley/Getty Images News

Miniso (NYSE:MNSO) presents a compelling investment opportunity underpinned by its robust growth and leading position in the branded variety retail market, which showed resiliency against e-commerce and economic downturns. The company's strategic '711 philosophy', efficient supply chain, and innovative retailer partner model give it a competitive edge in launching new products and maintaining high profitability both for itself and retail partners. Also, as a growth stock, Miniso has a big expansion upside domestically and internationally. While there are risks such as geopolitical tensions, rising competition, and uncertainties on global partnerships, Miniso's current valuation relative to its peers, combined with its expansive growth potential, render the stock an attractive opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the retail sector.

The Branded Variety Retail Market Grows Steadily With Resiliency

The branded variety market is a sector characterized by retailers offering a wide array of lifestyle products that are well-designed, high-quality, and affordable. A notable characteristic is the retailers' focus on selling proprietary brand products.

Estimates by Frost & Sullivan suggest that China's branded variety retail market will grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2026, reaching RMB189.5 billion. As the largest player, Miniso commands an 11.4% market share, significantly more than the combined 7.2% of the other top five players. The under-penetration of China's market relative to the developed market suggests considerable room for growth. For example, Dollar Tree (in the US) and Daiso (in Japan) maintain significantly more stores per million urban population than Miniso, indicating a substantial opportunity for expansion.

SEC Filings

On a global scale, the branded variety retail market is projected to climb at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2026, amounting to USD86.8 billion. With a 6.7% stake in the global market, MINISO is closely trailed by Japanese brands Daiso and Muji.

This market is defensive against the encroachment of e-commerce for several reasons: (1) the small size of customer transactions renders e-commerce less economical; (2) lower-income cohorts have slower digital adoption; (3) lower-income groups are unwilling to bear the potentially higher costs of e-commence due to small order values or shipping minimums; (4) the high density of physical stores promotes convenience and impulsive purchasing decisions. The resistance to economic downturns is reflected in the consumer shift toward value-for-money products when income levels drop, as demonstrated by the stronger same-store sales growth (SSSG) during the global financial crisis of 2008-2009.

US Bureau of Economic Analysis, SEC Filings

Miniso's Competitive Moat

Miniso's success stems from its strategic product offerings, efficient supply chain, and innovative retailer partner model.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, Miniso's assortment extended to approximately 9,700 core SKUs across 11 major categories. The brand's unique '711 philosophy' dictates the launch of 100 new SKUs every seven days, chosen from a pool of 10,000 potential products, showcasing the strength of its design and product team. Miniso ensures competitive pricing congruent with local alternatives, with an average selling price in China of RMB13.1 and an average ticket size of RMB37.6.

An effective supply chain enables Miniso to maintain a high cadence of new product releases with consistent quality and fresh designs at competitive prices. This is possible through leveraging the extensive upstream production capacity in China and by centralizing procurement volumes, as well as investing in a digitally advanced supply chain management system.

The retailer partner model has fostered rapid and high-quality network expansion, benefiting both Miniso and its retail partners: 1) It minimizes the inventory risks and the operational know-how requirements for them, which used to a major pain point under the traditional franchise model; 2) Attractive investment return conditions and robust operational support make it appealing for partners, who, on average, operate 3.6 Miniso stores, resulting in a net profit between RMB598,000 to RMB706,000 annually (see the table below for details); 3) Miniso's resilient expansion outlook is attractive in comparison to other offline brands that continue to experience difficult times from e-commerce taking share.

Proprietary Analysis, Capital IQ, Bloomberg

Store Expansion Potential For Miniso Is Huge

As of September 30, 2023, Miniso boasts a global footprint of 6,115 stores, an annual turnover of RMB11.4 billion, and a net income exceeding RMB1.8 billion.

When envisaging Miniso's expansion potential, we consider the economic scale of Chinese cities and their capability to house Miniso stores in relation to their population. Despite most cities still experiencing a rise in Miniso store counts, we can assert the store-per-million population metric from top-performing cities as a feasible benchmark for all cities within corresponding GDP segments. We adjust for any over or underestimation by applying a tolerance range of -20% to +20%, which leads to an estimated potential for 1,579 to 2,369 additional stores in China. The base case indicates a potential for 1,974 new stores.

National Bureau of Statistics of China, GeoHey

For overseas markets, we use China's store-per-million population as a benchmark and make adjustments based on several factors, including consumption ability, age structure, and channel. This analysis underlines the vast potential for Miniso's international market proliferation and aligns with its objective of inaugurating approximately four hundred new stores annually overseas. With populations in developed markets approximating China's, the scope for Miniso's store network broadening is immense.

WTO. World Bank

Valuation Discussion

We use P/E to derive the target price for Miniso. This method is appropriate to capture the company's growth prospects, and is also in line with what most investors adopt for most of China consumer stocks. EV/EBITDA is used to triangulate the conclusion derived from P/E. We use FY24E as the base year. Miniso trades at FY24E P/E of 15.7x, a discount compared to comparable companies. Comparatively, global and Chinese peers trade at 26.2x and 16.7x, respectively. Alternatively, Miniso's FY24E EV/EBITDA is 9.3x, also lower than that of global (16.9x) and Chinese (9.8x) peers.

Capital IQ

On the operational front, Miniso shows better growth momentum and profitability. Miniso outpaces its peers with a projected revenue CAGR and NI CAGR from FY22-25E of 17.8% and 62.2%. In the same period, Chinese and global competitors are estimated to grow at rates of 11.1% and 21.4%, and 7.8% and 12.2%, respectively. Additionally, with an expected EBITDA margin and NPM of 23% and 16% for FY24E, Miniso demonstrates superior profitability compared to its peers. Chinese and global peers are estimated to have an EBITDA margin of 17% and 10%, respectively; a NPM of 11% and 6% respectively.

Capital IQ

Miniso has outpaced in terms of both revenue and net income growth compared to Chinese and global peers and has superior profitability with significantly higher EBITDA and NPM. The recent sell-off of Miniso therefore provides a good long opportunity. Our target price of US$23.11 is based on 22.0x FY24E P/E, which is at a discount to the current trading average of global peers and at a premium compared to Chinese peers. Miniso's P/E ratio could be positioned between its Chinese and global peers due to its strong growth and profitability, which, while potentially justifying a premium over regional peers, may not yet fully align with the typically higher valuations accorded to established global entities with broader market reach and recognition. Conversely, its P/E ratio surpasses that of other Chinese companies as Miniso demonstrates superior operational efficiency and profitability metrics, suggesting a more robust business model that warrants a higher valuation relative to its domestic market competitors. The target share price of US$23.11 suggests a 40.12% upside from the current market price of US$16.49.

Risks Worth Considering

Nonetheless, several risks must be considered. The escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and China pose a threat, particularly after the proposition of potential tariffs on Chinese imports by Trump if elected. This news has impacted Chinese stocks, including Miniso. However, the multinational nature of Miniso's operations provides a level of risk mitigation. Additionally, strategic adjustments, such as shifting the supply chain to unaffected regions, could circumvent these policy challenges.

Miniso HKEX Filing

In China, the competition is intensifying. New entrants are attracted by the promise of strong returns and the significant market size, which could pressure Miniso to adjust its pricing strategy, potentially affecting revenue and margins.

Moreover, the success of Miniso's international growth relies heavily on the quality of its partners and distributors. An inability to procure prime locations or proficient partners can hamper expansion efforts. For instance, an incident in Canada involving alleged fraudulent distributor actions and subsequent bankruptcy in December 2018 prompted Miniso to assume direct operational control. Significant international growth is pivotal to Miniso's future; however, if this growth cannot be sustained, the narrative and investment appeal of Miniso could weaken.

Conclusion

To wrap up, we believe Miniso presents an attractive buying opportunity now because it operates and leads in a growing and resilient market and has a solid business model delivering attractive products for customers and premium returns for itself and its partners. The valuation of Miniso looks cheap now compared to its peers considering Miniso's superior growth outlook and above-average operating margins, thus rendering a good buying opportunity. However, we should keep an eye on the unrest in geopolitics, increasing competition, and overseas expansion risks discussed.