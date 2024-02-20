Rouzes/E+ via Getty Images

I last wrote about Pizza Pizza (TSX:PZA:CA) 4 years ago. Since then, the company has performed well in mitigating COVID-19 impact and managing higher inflation and interest rates. Today, the company continues to grow across the country while closing poor-performing stores. It has recently expanded into Mexico by partnering with a local partner. I believe such initiatives will continue to make Pizza Pizza a strong defensive play.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. or Pizza Pizza is the owner of the trademarks, trade names, and intellectual property rights to the Pizza Pizza name. Pizza Pizza in turn entered into a license and royalty agreement with Pizza Pizza Limited. This allows Pizza Pizza Limited to use its trademarks in return for a royalty fee, based on system-wide sales.

Its Recent Dividend Hike Has Surpassed its Pre-Covid Peak

In Feb. 2024, Pizza Pizza hiked its dividends to $0.93 annually or $0.0775 per month. This is significant because this dividend rate now matches its previous peak from 2007 to 2010:

Dividend Growth in Pizza Pizza (Pizza Pizza Financials)

Source: Pizza Pizza 2022 Annual Financials

In 2011, Pizza Pizza had to cut its dividend rate because income trusts became taxable. In 2020, another cut was announced because of COVID-19. However, after 2020, as a sign of improving business conditions, Pizza Pizza began increasing its dividends annually. In 2024, Pizza Pizza added ~40 new stores to its systemwide network. Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 pays an annual royalty rate based on the total systemwide sales in its network. Therefore, the higher the number of restaurants in the network, the higher the amount of royalties paid to Pizza Pizza.

International Expansion into Mexico

Similar to Tim Horton's expansion into international markets, Pizza Pizza is starting to make forays outside of Canada. In 2023, it signed a master franchisee agreement with Food Guru to expand into Mexico using the Pizzeria brand in exchange for a 12.5% royalty.

Such an arrangement has its benefits for Pizza Pizza because regardless of how many restaurants are opened or closed, a fixed cash royalty payment is agreed upon. So some of the operational risks in its Mexico restaurants will be borne by the franchisee, Food Guru. The management team at Pizza Pizza does not have the operational know-how to operate in markets outside Canada, and this is okay because local partners (like Food Guru) who understand the nuances of the local market will tend to perform better.

The downside here is that Pizza Pizza has less control over how its Pizza Pizza brand is being operated outside of Canada. How successful its Mexico restaurants will perform will depend solely on its franchisee, Food Guru.

Continuous Innovations in its Menu

In the Canadian pizza market, Pizza Pizza is always looking for ways to build a better pizza. To adapt to different food palates, the food chain was one of the first to introduce cauliflower pizza, keto pizza crusts, and gluten-free pizza. In 2023, a new culinary chef was hired to further innovate its food menu.

Recently, in response to customer feedback, Stromboli was added to its menu offerings. So far, this menu item has performed well. Other newly introduced food items include stuffed crust pizzas, and garlic spread brushed around the edge of the pizza crust to introduce a new type of Italian seasoning.

These minor tweaks to the food offerings may not mean much, but cumulatively, it shows how Pizza Pizza is adapting to changing consumer's tastes and is always trying to keep its menu fresh to consumers.

Leaner Supply Chain

In recent years, Pizza Pizza has taken steps to improve its supply chain:

Cost savings by reducing the number of deliveries to its restaurants

decentralized its manufacturing by changing to a supplier with multiple manufacturing plants across Canada, compared to a single plant in Ontario. This has reduced potential supply disruptions by diversifying manufacturing across Canada.

Store expansion is made easier because Pizza Pizza controls 90% of its distribution. In the past 3 years, the company has opened 130 new restaurants with minimal disruptions.

To minimize delivery costs, supplies are purchased in bulk and shipped in tankers or big totes

These initiatives have allowed the company to introduce new menu offerings and expand its stores across Canada seamlessly.

Profit Margins Steadily Increasing

An innovative food menu and a strong supply chain have helped improve Pizza Pizza's bottom line in recent years. Its foray into Mexico through a master franchisee agreement will only add to Pizza Pizza's future profits.

In looking at the company's finances using the Piotroski F-Score (where a score of 1 implies the company is financially weak and a score of 9 shows the company is financially strong), it's clear the pizza chain is on an upward trajectory:

Pizza Pizza Investor Relations Website Pizza Pizza Investor Relations Website Pizza Pizza Investor Relations Website

Source: Pizza Pizza Financial Statements

In the past 3 quarters, the company's F-Score had a range of between 5 and 7. Annually, it had a score of 7 in 2021 and 2022. This shows the company is in a relatively strong position financially.

Its current ratio has a score of 3 to 1, and it has a low debt-to-equity ratio. In today's environment of high-interest rates, the company is keeping its costs down by borrowing less. On the capital front, the last time Pizza Pizza did an equity raise was in 2020. Store growth was achieved without increasing debt or equity.

Over the past 3 years, earnings per share have been steadily climbing and reaching $0.86 EPS in 2022, surpassing its pre-Covid figure of $0.85.

Pizza Pizza will be announcing its upcoming financial results in early March 2024. I believe the upcoming financial results will be positive for the pizza chain. Chiefly because of a few reasons:

Inflation remains stubbornly high

Consumers are eating out less

In Canada, despite job gains in January 2024, there continue to be layoffs across various industries

There is a lot of uncertainty in the Canadian economy and this is forcing consumers to dine out less, and inflation is eroding consumer's spending power. These factors are forcing consumers to eat out less. Since pizza is an inexpensive food item, I foresee pizza sales to be a boon in this economy. It's not a surprise Pizza Pizza has seen its earnings per share rise each quarter, while consumers continue to be worried about their financial situation.

Pizza Pizza Limited Shows Weaker Financials

As explained before, Pizza Pizza or Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp licenses its trademark to a company called Pizza Pizza Limited. Pizza Pizza Limited is a private company and pays its royalty fees to Pizza Pizza or PZA:CA. Pizza Pizza Limited faces negative equity in its balance sheet and its cash position has been reduced by half from Oct. 2023 compared to a year ago:

Pizza Pizza Limited Financials

Source: Pizza Pizza Limited Q3-2023

Based on the financial statements, it appears store upgrades and renovations are being spent on this entity, and that is one of the reasons why it is causing a drag on earnings.

In a whole grand scheme of things, Pizza Pizza Limited showing operating losses and declining cash is not a huge cause of concern because Pizza Pizza will not let this entity, Pizza Pizza Limited, go under.

Conclusion: A buy for dividend investors

Pizza has always been a staple for consumers looking for a quick bite. Whether the economy is doing well or not, there will always be a demand for pizza.

This chain is also strategically located in popular sports arenas and other tourist attractions (for example Toronto Zoo). In a way, this gives Pizza Pizza a monopoly in certain locations that other fast-food restaurants cannot compete in.

Its strong distribution and supply chain network ensures it can keep costs flat. As for building more restaurants, management has admitted there are only so many Pizza Pizza restaurants the Canadian market can support. This is why the master franchisee agreement with Guru Foods was a safe expansion venture. Pizza Pizza lets the local franchisee deal with the logistics and operations while enjoying a healthy 12.5% royalty fee.

Dividend-focused investors should give Pizza Pizza a chance. Its dividends have risen every year, and the two times when it had to cut dividends were because of events outside of its control. The first time was taxing income trusts (which Pizza Pizza operated back in 2010), and the second time was Covid, which was beyond management's control.

Investors are not going to see huge capital appreciation here, but its management likes to keep risk low, and this makes its dividends largely predictable. I'm bullish on Pizza Pizza.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.