Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pizza Pizza: Stable Dividend Paying Machine

Sherif Samy profile picture
Sherif Samy
1.29K Followers

Summary

  • Pizza Pizza has recently surpassed its pre-Covid dividend peak, making it an attractive income play for dividend-focused investors.
  • The company has expanded into the Mexico market through a master franchisee agreement, allowing for international growth.
  • Pizza Pizza continuously innovates its menu to adapt to changing consumer tastes and has made improvements to its supply chain, resulting in steadily increasing profit margins.

Pepperoni Pizza on wooden table

Rouzes/E+ via Getty Images

I last wrote about Pizza Pizza (TSX:PZA:CA) 4 years ago. Since then, the company has performed well in mitigating COVID-19 impact and managing higher inflation and interest rates. Today, the company continues to grow across the

This article was written by

Sherif Samy profile picture
Sherif Samy
1.29K Followers
I studied Economics and Accounting at Wilfrid Laurier University, and I have earned designations in Certified Management Accounting (CMA CPA) and Certified Alternative Investment Analysts (CAIA).  I typically look for companies with above average dividend yields, under valued companies, or struggling companies with turn around potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PZA:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PZA:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PZRIF
--
PZA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.