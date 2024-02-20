ipopba

Elevator Pitch

I continue to rate Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ:PLMR) as a Buy. My prior update published on September 14, 2023 touched on PLMR's favorable corporate developments and the company's stance regarding share repurchases.

In the current article, I write about Palomar's latest quarterly financial performance and the company's forward-looking guidance. PLMR's share price rose by +18% last Thursday in response to the company's +17% earnings beat. However, Palomar's shares still have legs to run, as the market hasn't fully priced in its favorable net income and ROE guidance for FY 2024. Therefore, I choose to retain a Buy rating for PLMR.

Investors Responded Positively To PLMR's Q4 Results Beat

Palomar's shares surged by +18% on Thursday, February 15, 2024, after the company reported above-expectations Q4 2023 financial results on the previous day, February 14.

As disclosed in its recent quarterly earnings press release, PLMR's actual underwriting revenue for the final quarter of last year was $95.3 million which came in +5% above Wall Street's consensus top line estimate of $91.2 million. Underwriting revenue generated by Palomar had increased by +11% QoQ and +14% YoY for the latest quarter.

The company also achieved a +17% earnings beat in the recent quarter, as its actual normalized Q4 2023 EPS of $1.11 turned out to be way better than the consensus bottom line projection of $0.95 per share. The non-GAAP adjusted EPS for Palomar grew by +35% YoY and +21% QoQ in Q4 2023.

Both the company's core earthquake business and fast-growing casualty business performed well for the fourth quarter of the previous year, which explains why Palomar managed to record better-than-expected results in Q4 2023.

The YoY growth in gross written premiums for PLMR's earthquake (commercial and residential) business accelerated from +23% YoY in Q3 2023 to +29% for Q4 2023. Palomar indicated at its Q4 2023 earnings call that "existing California Earthquake Authority policyholders are seeing reduced coverage offered at renewal" which has been a tailwind for its earthquake business. Notably, I had already mentioned in my earlier July 4, 2023 write-up that "the California Earthquake Authority's difficulties (relating to a lower reinsurance limit) could provide opportunities for Palomar Holdings' core earthquake insurance business to gain market share."

In my September 14, 2023 article, I noted that Palomar "has continued to add to the ranks of its casualty insurance business" which bodes well for the "segment's growth outlook." PLMR's casualty insurance business saw its gross written premiums jump by +165% YoY to $26.7 million in the fourth quarter of the previous year. As a result, the casualty insurance business' share of the company's total gross written premium increased from 4.2% in Q4 2022 to 8.8% for Q4 2023. As such, it is understandable why PLMR stressed at the company's fourth quarter earnings briefing that it has gained "traction in newer lines" such as casualty insurance.

Palomar's financial prospects and valuations are detailed in the next section.

Favorable Guidance Isn't Fully Reflected In Palomar's Valuations

As indicated in the preceding section, PLMR's stock price went up by +18% on the day of the company's results disclosure. But I think that there is still room for Palomar's shares to rise further, as the stock is undervalued based on my analysis as presented below.

PLMR has guided for its normalized net profit to expand by +20% from $93.5 million for FY 2023 to $112.5 million in FY 2024 as per the mid-point of its management guidance.

The stock's forward FY 2024 P/E is estimated to be 16.3 times, which is calculated by dividing its current market capitalization by the expected FY 2024 earnings of $112.5 million. Palomar's P/E multiple (16.3 times) is lower than its estimated bottom line expansion (+20%) this year. This implies that the company's shares are undervalued as indicated by its PEG (Price-to-Earnings Growth) valuation metric of 0.82 times (16.3/20). In other words, the capital appreciation upside for Palomar is +22%, assuming that the stock is valued by the market at 1 times PEG.

Separately, Palomar noted at its latest quarterly results briefing that the implied 2024 ROE for the company is 21% based on the company's earnings guidance.

PLMR's consensus forward P/B valuation ratio is 3.34 times now. My target P/B valuation multiple for Palomar is 4.0 times as per the Gordon Growth Model, which translates into a potential upside of +20%. As per the Gordon Growth Model formula, a fair P/B metric is calculated by dividing [Return on Equity minus Perpetuity Growth Rate] by [Cost of Equity minus Perpetuity Growth Rate]. My Return on Equity, Cost of Equity, and Perpetuity Growth Rate assumptions are 21.0% (company's 2024 guidance), 7.5% (the insurance industry's cost of equity metrics are in the 7%-8% range), and 3.0%, respectively.

Final Thoughts

In summary, I don't think that the market has completely factored in Palomar's favorable ROE and earnings guidance for fiscal 2024. My valuation analysis indicates that PLMR's shares have the potential to rise by at least 20%, which supports a Buy rating for the stock.