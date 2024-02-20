Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"We are here and it is now. Further than that, all human knowledge is moonshine."― H.L. Mencken

Today, we put luxury and well-known home builder Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the spotlight. Despite the worst year for existing homes sales of the century in 2023, the stocks of most home builders have advanced over the past 12 months. Despite this rise, TOL still appears cheap at under 10 times earnings. Can the rally in the shares continue in 2024 despite average 30-year mortgage rates remaining stubbornly near the seven percent threshold? An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Toll Brothers is one of the largest home builders in the country and is headquartered in Port Washington, PA. The company is primarily focused on the luxury end of the market. Toll Brothers' fiscal year starts on October 1st. The stock currently trades just above $100 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $10.7 billion. The shares pay a small dividend of 21 cents a share currently.

Fourth Quarter Results:

The company posted its Q4 numbers on December 5th. Toll Brothers delivered GAAP earnings of $4.11, more than 35 cents a share above expectations. This came even as sales fell over 18% on a year-over-year basis to $3.02 billion, which was some $320 million above the consensus. It also was solidly higher than the $2.69 billion in sales in the previous quarter.

Of note, homes delivered fell 27% from the same period a year ago, which was somewhat offset by higher average selling prices. The average home selling price during the quarter was $1.03 million. Order backlog also dropped to $6.95 billion from $7.9 billion at the end of 2Q2023 and $8.87 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022.

In addition to beating top and bottom-line consensus, management provided FY2024 guidance that was slightly above expectations as well. Toll Brothers expects to deliver between 9,850 to 10,350 homes in the upcoming fiscal year. Leadership also expects its community to rise approximately 10% to 370. Management sees $12.00 to $12.50 a share in earnings in FY2024 and believes it will end the fiscal year with a book value of approximately $78 a share.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Since fourth quarter earnings posted, 13 analyst firms including JPMorgan, RBC Capital and Bank of America have reiterated/assigned Buy/Outperform ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $100 to $127 a share. Six analyst firms, including Goldman Sachs and Wedbush, have maintained/assigned Hold/Sell ratings on the stock since Q4 numbers hit the wires. Price targets from this half dozen pessimists range from $87 to $106 a share.

Approximately one percent of the shares outstanding in Toll Brothers are currently held short. Insider sales appear to have picked up noticeably in recent months. In the back half of 2023, insiders sold just over $17 million worth of shares collectively. Just over half of that selling took place in December. A director also sold nearly $1 million worth of stock in late January of this year.

10-K for 2023

Toll Brothers exited the third quarter of 2023 with $1.3 billion in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet and has another $1.8 billion of liquidity available via a revolving credit facility. The company delivered operational cash flow of $1.3 billion in FY2023. Toll Brothers reauthorized a 20 million share stock buyback program in mid-December.

Verdict:

Toll Brothers made $12.36 (GAAP) a share in FY2023 on $9.87 billion worth of sales. The current analyst firm consensus sees both earnings and revenues falling very slightly in FY2024 before moving up to $12.86 a share in FY2025 on low single-digit sales growth.

The stock trades at some eight times earnings and just over 1.1 times revenues. Cheap compared to the overall S&P 500 P/E market multiple of approximately 20. However, the home building sector is notoriously cyclical and typically trades for half or less of the overall market multiple. The stocks of large home builders like PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) trade at similar valuations.

Hotter than expected CPI and PPI reports last week reminded the market that the 'last mile' on the inflation front might be stickier than hoped. This means hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut its Fed Funds rate by five or six times in 2024 (as was the consensus to start 2024) are likely to be put on hold. January housing starts and permits also just fell significantly more than expected. TOL stock is up some over 70% over the past 12 months, in part due to these hopes, along with results that have beaten expectations.

However, the stock is now up near even some bullish price targets. Insiders also seem to be taking some chips off the table in recent months and the company has seen nearly a $2 billion drop in backlog over the past year. Therefore, I am going to remain on the sidelines on this name despite a cheap P/E ratio.