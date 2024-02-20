Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ahmed Abdelazim as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Bitcoin mining equities have made remarkable returns over the past months as a result of improving macroeconomic conditions as well as Bitcoin’s ongoing surge, as the cryptocurrency recently topped the $48 thousand mark for the first time since April 2022. While many may argue that a correction could be on the horizon for these Bitcoin miners, I expect the whole sector will continue on this upward trajectory, especially with the Bitcoin halving on the horizon and the presidential election later this year.

With that in mind, I believe Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) is the best Bitcoin proxy play among all Bitcoin miners due to its HODL stash dwarfing its nearest competitors. As such, Marathon provides investors with more exposure to Bitcoin’s price movement which is a positive point during bull markets, as the one we’re in at the moment, while being a negative point during bear markets. Given that Bitcoin may be on track to reach new all-time highs this year post the halving, I have a buy rating on Marathon.

Company Overview

Marathon is the world’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner based on its self mining hash rate as well as Bitcoin stash. The company’s strategy is to mine and hold Bitcoin after paying for its operating costs as a long-term investment, given Bitcoin’s potential to increase in value with more adoption thanks to its limited supply.

Currently, Marathon mines Bitcoin in facilities located in the US as well as joint ventures in Abu Dhabi and Paraguay. While Marathon’s sites are hosted by third parties to whom it pays a fee, the company is shifting away from this model as it is on track to assume full operational control of its mining sites in Granbury, Texas and Kearney, Nebraska by April 30. In this way, Marathon would reduce its cost per mined Bitcoin and improve operational efficiency, especially with the Bitcoin halving on the horizon.

Bitcoin Halving

On April 19, 2024, the 4th Bitcoin halving event is expected to occur, and as a result, the reward for solving a block will decrease from 6.25 to 3.125 Bitcoin. This reduction in supply has historically resulted in major price swings for the cryptocurrency in the year prior to the event and the year following the event.

The first Bitcoin halving event occurred on November 28, 2012, and on that date, Bitcoin was trading at $12. A year prior to the event, Bitcoin was trading at $3 which means that the cryptocurrency climbed 300% during that period. By the end of 2012, Bitcoin was trading at $13, however, it was trading at $42 100 days after the halving occurred. This strong upward movement continued in the year following the halving as Bitcoin was trading at $1016 on November 28, 2013, meaning that Bitcoin increased by 8367% since the halving event or 33767% since the year prior to the halving.

1st Halving (28 Nov 2012) Price On Nov 28, 2011 $3 Price On Nov 28, 2012 $12 Price At EoY $13 Price 100 Days Later $42 Price Nov 28 2013 $1,016 Click to enlarge

The same trend can be seen during the second halving event, which occurred on July 9, 2016. On that date, Bitcoin was trading at $647, while it was trading at $268 on July 9, 2015, meaning that it increased by 141% during that period. By the end of 2016, Bitcoin was trading at $967, a 49.4% increase since the halving event, and continued to increase in 2017 as it reached $2491 on July 9, 2017, 1 year since the halving event.

2nd Halving (July 9, 2016) Price on Jul 9 2015 $268 Price On Jul 9 2016 $647 Price At EoY $967 Price on Jul 9 2017 $2,491 Click to enlarge

This trend persisted during the third halving event which occurred on May 11, 2020, where Bitcoin was trading at $8563, increasing by 18% from $7232 a year prior. But by the end of 2020, Bitcoin had increased by 239% to $29 thousand, and continued climbing in 2021 as it reached more than $56 thousand on May 11, 2021, climbing 561% since the halving event.

3rd Halving (May 11, 2020) Price on May 11, 2019 $7,232 Price On May 11, 2020 $8,563 Price At EoY $29,000 Price on May 11, 2021 $56,565 Click to enlarge

So far, it appears to be likely that the trend will occur with the upcoming 4th Bitcoin halving. On a YTD basis, Bitcoin is up nearly 16%, however, the cryptocurrency is up by more than 67% since April 19, 2023, when it was trading at nearly $29 thousand. Based on this, there is a chance Bitcoin breaks past $100 thousand by the end of 2024 which would be a major catalyst for the whole Bitcoin mining sector.

During the past 3 halving events, Bitcoin increased on average by 298% since the year prior to the halving until the end of the year of the halving. In this way, Bitcoin could be trading at more than $192 thousand. That being said, this projection could be very optimistic and may not come to fruition.

The Halving’s Impact on the Top Miners

Although the halving event has shown to have an extremely positive impact on Bitcoin’s price, its impact isn’t the same for Bitcoin miners. Since the reward for solving a block will be cut in half, miners’ mining difficulty will increase. This basically means that if miners maintain their mining power, they would get half the reward at the same cost incurred. Therefore, their existence is mainly dependent on Bitcoin’s price increasing post halving to compensate for the expected decrease in production. As such, unprofitable Bitcoin miners may struggle to continue operating, which is why I’m bullish on Marathon specifically in the Bitcoin mining scene.

Currently, Marathon has a deployed hash rate of 26.7 EH/s, which is more than its peers Riot (RIOT) and CleanSpark (CLSK) whose hash rates are 12.4 and 10.09 EH/s, respectively, per each company’s January Bitcoin production update. On that note, Marathon expects its deployed hash rate to grow by 30% this year, which means that its hash rate would grow to 34.7 EH/s by the end of 2024. Meanwhile, Riot anticipates its hash rate to grow to 20.1 EH/s in Q2, 24.4 EH/s in Q3, and 28.8 EH/s in Q4. At the same time, CleanSpark expects its hash rate to reach 20 EH/s during the first half of the year, having already reached more than 14 EH/s recently after the completion of its Sandersville expansion.

Marathon’s higher hash rate has led it to mine 1084 Bitcoin in January at an operational hash rate of 19.3 EH/s only due to short term disruptions resulting from weather-related curtailment and equipment failures, according to its January production update. In comparison, Riot mined 520 Bitcoin in January while CleanSpark mined 577 Bitcoin in January.

With that in mind, Marathon expects to increase its hash rate by 30% this year, which would be the equivalent of 34.71 EH/s, per the January production update. Meanwhile, Riot expects its hash rate to reach 20.1 EH/s in Q2, 24.4 EH/s in Q3, and 28.8 EH/s in Q4, according to its January production update. Assuming that Marathon’s expected hash rate expansion will be in equal increments each quarter and CleanSpark not acquiring any more sites or miners, each Bitcoin miner’s hash rate could be as shown in the table below.

MARA RIOT CLSK Q1 Hash Rate 23 12.4 12.39 Q2 Hash Rate 29.37 20.1 20 Q3 Hash Rate 32.04 24.4 20 Q4 Hash Rate 34.71 28.8 20 Click to enlarge

*Marathon’s Q1 hash rate is based on the average of a 19.3 EH/s hash rate in January and the first half of February and a 26.7 EH/s hash rate for the rest of the quarter.

*CleanSpark’s Q1 hash rate is based on the average of a 10.04 EH/s hash rate in January and the first half of February and a 14.69 EH/s hash rate for the rest of the quarter.

Assuming that each company operated at the same pace during the first half of February, Marathon can be projected to have successfully mined 525 Bitcoin while the projection for Riot and CleanSpark would be 252 and 279, respectively.

If we then assume that all 3 miners would be operating at their full capacity starting from the second half of February, Marathon would be able to mine up to 41.2 Bitcoin per day while Riot and CleanSpark can mine up to 19.1 and 22.7 Bitcoin per day until the end of Q1, according to Minerstat’s Bitcoin mining calculator. Based on these figures we can reach the following projections for each miner’s Bitcoin production in Q1.

MARA RIOT CLSK H1 February Production 525 252 279 H2 February/Day 41.2 19.1 22.7 H2 February+March Production 1852.7 860.4 1019.3 Q1 Production 3461.7 1632.4 1875.3 Click to enlarge

Moving on to Q2, since the halving event is expected to occur on April 19th, Marathon, Riot, and CleanSpark are poised to receive the same reward for solving a block for the first 19 days of the quarter. As such, using the aforementioned Q2 hash rate for each company, we can project Marathon, Riot, and CleanSpark to mine 45.2, 30.8, and 30.8 Bitcoin per day for that period using Minerstat’s Bitcoin mining calculator. As a result, the total production for the first 19 days of April can be projected as follows.

MARA RIOT CLSK Pre Halving (19D)/D 45.2 30.8 30.8 Pre Halving Total 859.5 585.6 585.3 Click to enlarge

As for post halving, the reward for mining a block will be reduced to half the current reward, which means that Marathon, Riot, and CleanSpark are projected to mine 22.6, 15.4, and 15.4 Bitcoin per day, respectively. As such, we can project the 3 miners’ Q2 Bitcoin production to be as follows.

MARA RIOT CLSK Pre Halving (19D)/D 45.2 30.8 30.8 Pre Halving Total 859.5 585.6 585.3 Post Halving /D 22.6 15.4 15.4 Post Halving Production 1628.5 1109.5 1108.9 Q2 Production 2487.9 1695.1 1694.2 Click to enlarge

Using the expected hash rates for Q3 and Q4 as well as Minerstat’s Bitcoin mining calculator, we can reach the following Bitcoin production projections for each of the 3 miners mentioned as follows.

MARA RIOT CLSK Prod/D 24.7 18.8 15.4 Q3 Production 2270.0 1728.7 1417.0 Prod/D 26.7 22.2 15.4 Q4 Production 2459.2 2040.4 1417.0 Click to enlarge

Adding all of these projections together, Marathon would mine 10,679 Bitcoin in 2024 compared to 7,097 and 6,403 for Riot and CleanSpark respectively. This gulf in expected production between the top 3 miners in the market at the moment makes me especially bullish on Marathon ahead of the halving, given that it’s more exposed to Bitcoin’s potential appreciation in value compared to its peers.

Bitcoin Price Correlation With the Stock Market

Since interest in cryptocurrencies soared in 2017 from retail investors and institutions, Bitcoin has generally moved along with the stock market. The picture below shows that Bitcoin’s price has been moving relatively in tandem with the SPY since 2018, albeit with significantly more volatility.

TradingView

Based on the similarity in the price action of Bitcoin and SPY, the outlook for Bitcoin miners, especially Marathon, is increasingly bullish in my opinion. After a strong performance in 2023, SPY’s bullish momentum has continued this year as it reached 10 new all-time highs so far this year, its first all-time highs in 2 years.

This strong start to the year is extremely bullish since whenever the SPY reached new all-time highs in January and February, it rose in price 88% of the years and its full-year return averaged 15.8%. Investor optimism this year is due to expectations of an upcoming Fed pivot thanks to the tremendous progress made on the inflation front, which could lead to rate cuts as soon as March and 5 total rate cuts this year, according to Goldman Sachs economists. This prediction could be aided by Fed Chair Powell saying that the Fed would cut rates well before inflation falls to 2% at the December press conference.

Presidential Election Impact

Knowing the similarity between the price movement of Bitcoin and the S&P 500, an overlooked catalyst for the cryptocurrency is the upcoming Presidential election on November 5. Historically, election years have resulted in positive gains for the S&P 500. In fact, only 4 of the past 24 election years have seen the stock market produce negative results. However, it should be noted the reasons for those negative returns.

The first election year with negative market gains was 1932 when the market lost 8.2%. The reason for that, however, was that the stock market reached an all-time low that year in the aftermath of the 1929 great depression.

The second election year with negative stock market returns was 1940 when it dropped 9.8% which was a main result of the German invasion of France. As is, the market dropped a staggering 23% in an 8 day period following the invasion of France, before rallying after that. Since then, each election year saw the S&P 500 gaining until 2000 when the burst of the dotcom bubble resulted in the S&P 500 losing 9.1%.

The last election year with negative S&P 500 gains was 2008 when it lost a staggering 37% due to the 2008 financial crisis. Based on this, it’s clear that election years with negative S&P 500 gains coincided with macro impacts, which doesn’t appear to be the case this year.

The table below shows S&P 500 returns during election years since 1928.

Election Year SPY Returns 1928 43.6% 1932 -8.2% 1936 33.9% 1940 -9.8% 1944 19.8% 1948 5.5% 1952 18.4% 1956 6.6% 1960 0.5% 1964 16.5% 1968 11.1% 1972 19.0% 1976 23.8% 1980 32.4% 1984 6.3% 1988 16.8% 1992 7.7% 1996 23.1% 2000 -9.1% 2004 10.9% 2008 -37.0% 2012 16.0% 2016 12.0% 2020 18.4% Click to enlarge

*Author compilation from a Morgan Stanley report.

Given Bitcoin’s similar performance to the S&P 500 as I discussed earlier, the last 3 election years saw the cryptocurrency making impressive gains as it increased by 187% in 2012, 124% in 2016, and 302% in 2020 as shown in the table below.

Election Year BTC Returns 2012 187% 2016 124% 2020 302% Click to enlarge

Bitcoin Miners Are Leveraged Bitcoin Proxies

Knowing the bull case for Bitcoin in 2024, I’m extremely bullish on Bitcoin miners, especially Marathon, since they have shown to be leveraged Bitcoin proxies as they have constantly outgained the cryptocurrency whenever a major catalyst occurred.

In 2023, 3 major Bitcoin catalysts occurred, which saw the cryptocurrency’s price spike. However, when looking at the charts of Marathon, Riot, and CleanSpark, we can see that miners have outgained Bitcoin.

The first Bitcoin catalyst to occur in 2023 was the banking crisis resulting from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank on March 10 since the crisis boosted interest in Bitcoin as an alternative to the banking sector. On that date, Bitcoin was trading at more than $20.1 thousand. However, a month later, on April 11, the cryptocurrency was trading at $30.2 thousand, a 50% increase since the beginning of the crisis.

On the other hand, Bitcoin miners like Marathon, Riot, and CleanSpark have seen their shares rise by 93%, 134%, and 49%, respectively. This can be shown in the following table.

SVB Collapse March 10 2023 BTC MARA RIOT CLSK Price on Mar 10 $20,187 $5.33 $5.30 $2.08 Price on April 11 $30,235 $10.23 $12.38 $3.10 Change 50% 92% 134% 49% Click to enlarge

The second catalyst, and the biggest Bitcoin catalyst in 2023, was BlackRock filing for a spot Bitcoin ETF with the SEC on June 15, 2023. After news of the filing started to spread across platforms, Bitcoin jumped 19% from $25.5 thousand on June 15 to $30.3 thousand on July 14, 2023. At the same time, Marathon, Riot, and CleanSpark increased by 93%, 92%, and 66%, in the same order.

BlackRock ETF Filing June 15 2023 BTC MARA RIOT CLSK Price on June 15 $25,576 $9.36 $9.97 $3.87 Price on July 14 $30,334 $18.07 $19.12 $6.42 Change 19% 93% 92% 66% Click to enlarge

The third Bitcoin catalyst in 2023 was BlackRock’s ETF ticker appearing on the DTCC’s website on October 23, 2023, which led to speculations that the ETF was on track to be approved by the SEC. As a result, Bitcoin climbed 14% from $33 thousand on October 23, 2023 to $37.2 thousand on November 24, 2023. Meanwhile, Marathon, Riot, and CleanSpark climbed, 30%, 24%, and 31% respectively.

BlackRock's ETF Ticker Appearing on DTCC Website Oct 23, 2023 BTC MARA RIOT CLSK Price on October 23 $33,086 $8.75 $9.67 $4.26 Price on November 24 $37,720 $11.41 $12.02 $5.58 Change 14% 30% 24% 31% Click to enlarge

So it’s clear that investing in Bitcoin mining stocks during bull markets is better than holding Bitcoin itself due to their higher returns. Another advantage of investing in Bitcoin miners instead of holding Bitcoin is the lower risk investors are exposed to. As is, holding Bitcoin includes risks such as hacking, fraud, or glitches that impact crypto wallets and exchanges. A prime example of this is FTX’s collapse in late 2022 which resulted in customers losing $8.9 billion in crypto assets.

Where Does Marathon Stand Out?

Having explained that investing in Bitcoin miners is a better investment than holding Bitcoin in bull markets, I believe Marathon offers a more compelling opportunity in the mining space than its peers for several reasons.

The first advantage Marathon has over its peers is its HODL stash. Currently, Marathon has the largest HODL stash among public Bitcoin miners with 15,741 Bitcoin held, amounting to more than $820.6 million at Bitcoin’s closing price as of February 18 of $52,135. In comparison, Marathon’s largest competitors, Riot (RIOT) and CleanSpark (CLSK), are holding 7,648 and 3,573 Bitcoin, respectively, amounting to $398.7 million and $186.2 million.

MARA RIOT CLSK BTC Holdings 15,741 7,648 3,573 $ BTC Holdings $820,654,044 $398,727,027 $186,277,676 Click to enlarge

*Author compilation from each company’s January Bitcoin production update.

As a result, any increase in Bitcoin’s price will add more value to Marathon compared to its competitors.

Another advantage Marathon has over its peers is its hashrate which I have thoroughly explained earlier and its impact on Bitcoin production post halving. Through its higher hashrate, Marathon is better equipped than its peers to operate post halving since it will be able to solve more blocks, gaining more Bitcoin in the process.

The third advantage for Marathon over its peers is its cash position. Currently, Marathon has a cash balance of $318.9 million, according to its January Bitcoin production update. Meanwhile, Riot’s cash balance is $290.1 million and CleanSpark’s is $172.7 million.

When factoring in each company’s HODL stash, Marathon has more than $1.1 billion in liquidity, compared to Riot’s $688.8 million and CleanSpark’s $234.7 million. This allows Marathon to explore more growth opportunities, including accretive acquisitions of Bitcoin miners that may not survive after the halving, purchasing more miners, or acquiring new facilities. Therefore, while Marathon may not be debt free as Riot or have an industry-leading cost to mine as CleanSpark, its Bitcoin stash, hashrate, and cash position, makes it a more intriguing investment in the Bitcoin mining scene, in my opinion.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, I don’t believe traditional metrics like P/S or P/E are effective when considering an investment in a Bitcoin miner, since the value of these companies is derived from their ability to mine Bitcoin profitably. Therefore, the metric that I believe to be the most suitable is the price-to-hash ratio, which basically tells investors how much they’re paying a miner to mine Bitcoin on their behalf.

Assuming Marathon’s deployed hashrate of 26.7 EH/s, Riot’s 12.4 EH/s, and CleanSpark’s 14.69 EH/s, each company’s P/H ratio would be 172.37, 198.36, and 163.94, respectively.

P/H Ratio MARA RIOT CLSK 172.37 198.36 163.94 Click to enlarge

Given that a lower P/H ratio means that an investor is paying less money for 1 TH/s, Marathon would be ranked second to CleanSpark and ahead of Riot. However, since Marathon has a higher hashrate and more cash on hand than CleanSpark, I believe it’s the best Bitcoin mining stock to own ahead of the aforementioned Bitcoin catalysts this year.

Risks

As is the case with any investment, there are risks to consider before investing in Marathon. The first risk is dilution, as Marathon’s outstanding shares increased nearly 110% from 106.3 million in Q1 2022 to 222.6 million in Q3 2023.

Quarterly Filings

Meanwhile, the most significant risk is Bitcoin’s price itself. The core of the bull thesis for Marathon is Bitcoin’s appreciation in value, especially as the halving will make it more difficult to mine the cryptocurrency. Therefore, if Bitcoin’s price doesn’t increase post halving or drop from current levels due to any unforeseen events, Marathon would be in a tough position since it derives most of its value from its Bitcoin stash.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I expect Bitcoin price to continue increasing this year due to the upcoming halving event in April, given the event’s track record of boosting the cryptocurrency’s price. This expected surge would be backed by Fed rate cuts and the Presidential election, given that Bitcoin usually moves in tandem with the S&P 500. With that in mind, I believe Marathon is the best Bitcoin miner to own ahead of these catalysts thanks to its industry-leading Bitcoin stash and hashrate which will allow it to benefit from any Bitcoin price increase as well as surfing smoothly after mining difficulty increases due to the halving. In addition, Marathon’s cash balance allows it to explore more growth opportunities than its peers to increase its Bitcoin production post halving, which will add value to the company. For these reasons, I’m rating Marathon as a buy.