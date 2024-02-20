Why High-Yield Bonds Could Outperform: Pick 7.5%-Yielding SPHY

JamesBrey

Highly respected high-yield credit investors Oaktree Capital who manage the publicly traded Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) and many other private funds under the leadership of legendary billionaire investors Howard Marks and Brookfield's (BAM)(BN) Bruce Flatt have recently asserted that:

the case for high-yield bonds remains very strong...[with a] high expected return...which is well above the ten-year average."

In this article, we will delve into the implications of the bullish setup for high-yield bonds on the SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY).

Implications Of Bullish High-Yield Bond Setup on SPHY

To understand why high-yield bonds are attractive in the current macroeconomic environment, let's first talk about their characteristics.

As bonds, they are contractual securities in which the borrower is legally obligated to pay a fixed rate of interest to the lender and then return the originally borrowed principal to the lender on the bond's maturity date. Moreover, the lender's right to be made whole on these obligations takes priority over any equity or preferred equity that the borrower may have outstanding. This makes high-yield bonds more conservative investments than equity or preferred equity investments in the same company and therefore makes them less sensitive to fluctuations in macroeconomic conditions.

Second, as their name indicates, high-yield bonds often offer superior yields relative to other bonds. This is because high-yield bonds are often referred to as "junk" bonds to distinguish them from investment-grade bonds. Since the borrowers do not qualify for investment-grade status based on assessments from credit rating agencies, they have to offer lenders a higher rate of interest to attract their investment due to higher perceived risk.

Finally, as previously stated, high-yield bonds often are higher-risk investments than investment-grade bonds given that the financial strength of the borrower is perceived to be lower. As a result, in general, high-yield bonds tend to underperform investment-grade bonds during periods of significant economic distress due to a surge in defaults among weaker companies and widening yield spread between investment-grade and non-investment-grade bonds during periods of economic distress while outperforming investment-grade bonds during periods of economic prosperity and even mild economic downturns since corporate defaults remain relatively low during these periods and the higher interest rates paid out by the high-yield bonds relative to investment-grade bonds more than compensate investors for the only slightly higher default rate experienced during all macroeconomic environments other than more severe or prolonged economic downturns.

With these qualities in mind, the outlook for high-yield bonds - and therefore SPHY given its broadly diversified exposure to the high-yield bond sector that makes it a good proxy for it (with over $1 trillion worth of this category debt represented by the 1,892 securities it invests in) - is very positive right now for the following reasons.

First of all, there is growing evidence that a soft landing is the most likely outcome for the U.S. economy as it comes out of the recent Federal Reserve tightening cycle. Headline inflation is now down to ~3% and over the past six months, Core PCE (the Fed's number one inflation metric) is annualizing at a ~2% rate (which is the Fed's target number). CPI excluding housing is at 1.5% and the past two quarters have shown remarkably strong GDP growth. Meanwhile, the jobs market remains on solid footing and the consumer continues to spend at a remarkable level. This scenario manifesting itself would mean that the Fed should be able to gradually reduce interest rates in the coming years while defaults remain relatively low. Given that SPHY is filled with lower quality/non-investment grade loans, this will benefit them by reducing pressure on the balance sheets of the counterparties to the loans it invests in.

Second, the current weighted average high-yield bond yield to maturity is around 8%, a level that is well above its 10-year average and also about 300 basis points above what the investment-grade bond market offers at present. Moreover, SPHY's current TTM yield is very attractive at 7.5%.

Third, roughly 50% of the sector is rated just one level below investment grade and only slightly over 10% of it is rated in the lowest tier, indicating that its qualitative strength is actually not too poor. As of December 31, 2023, SPHY's portfolio breakdown was not too different, with its quality exposure breakdown of:

BBB or Higher: 1.04%

BB: 45.46%

B: 40.34%

CCC: or Lower 12.41%

Not Rated 0.75%.

Fourth, the average duration to maturity in the sector is just 3.3 years and the average price is 92 cents on the dollar, meaning that there is not too much risk of yield spreads exploding in the event of a sharp downturn given that the price of these bonds will be closing towards par as they approach maturity even if the yields on high yield bonds spike in the event of financial distress. Given that SPHY's option-adjusted duration was just 3.17 years, it enjoys similar protections.

Finally, its total return performance outlook relative to other high-yield bond funds is strong, given that it charges a mere 0.05% expense ratio and has outperformed its peers (HYG)(JNK)(SHYG)(USHY) over time:

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

While a soft landing is far from guaranteed (in fact, numerous leading recession indicators continue to show that there is a high risk of recession hitting soon), high-yield bond funds like SPHY seem to offer investors attractive risk-reward right now.

Between its low expense ratio, strong track record, well-diversified composition, high yield, discount to book value, and relatively short average term to maturity, SPHY offers investors significant outperformance potential relative to more conservative bond funds in the event of a soft landing without too much downside potential in the event that a recession does indeed hit.