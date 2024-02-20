Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Boeing: Order And Delivery Analysis For January 2024

Feb. 20, 2024 10:55 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA) StockEADSF, EADSY4 Comments
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Boeing booked orders for three airplanes in January, all for single aisle jets, reflecting a slow start to the year.
  • The company also experienced cancellations and mutations to its order book, resulting in zero net orders for the month.
  • Boeing delivered 27 airplanes in January, a decrease compared to the same month last year, primarily due to the Boeing 737 MAX program.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
FRANCE-TRANSPORT-AVIATION-AIRSHOW

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had a strong year in terms of orders in 2023, booking orders for nearly 1,500 airplanes valued $125 billion. As we entered a new year, the annual order and delivery tally has been reset. Interesting will be to

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
15.96K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, AER, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

M
Money 29
Today, 11:43 AM
Comments (5.84K)
BA, needs new management and board, last 5 years down 50%.
PT Larry profile picture
PT Larry
Today, 11:32 AM
Comments (15.37K)
Thanks for the article.

The information you provide is very helpful.

Long BA
r
rockjcp
Today, 11:05 AM
Comments (8.72K)
Start weak as expected. March will be an upside surprise as production picks up and deliveries improve.
v
vortex generator
Today, 11:49 AM
Comments (2.46K)
@rockjcp production picks up and deliveries improve in just 2 weeks?

That would be a huge surprise.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.