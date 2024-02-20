The SVOL Advantage: Smarter Exposure To Market Volatility

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) is a volatility-selling product that is sold as an income product. Perhaps the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is the best-known of these products, although it has only about half the assets of SVOL these days.

This volatility selling strategy makes money by selling (shorting) VIX futures. It is actively managed, but typically, management sells VIX futures one month out instead of the front month future.

The VIX is an index derived from S&P 500 index options (both puts and calls) that are at a minimum of 23 days and at most 37 days away from expiry. The index emphasizes the values of the options closer to the at-the-money strike.

Usually, volatility, as measured by the magnitude of price moves, is in a relatively subdued state, somewhere between 10 and 20:

Data by YCharts

Because we are most confident about what's happening next week or next month in the market, volatility tends to be lower in the front months. Here is a graph showing the relative price level of the VIX futures:

VIX futures curve (Vixcentral)

As these futures become the front month contract, they are likely to move towards the level of the spot future, unless something happens that suddenly elevates the demand for near-term options.

The challenge with volatility selling strategies is that they have enormous drawdowns. Just look at the VIX graph, showing how it spiked from around ~15 towards 80 in March 2020. The spikes develop incredibly fast, giving investors very little time to respond.

I do see the appeal of a somewhat differentiated income stream that isn't based on corporate performance, but more like providing insurance to other investors.

At the same time, I'm not a huge fan of products that give a lot of exposure to VIX futures. It is very easy to underestimate the size of the drawdowns. At least the ETF wrapper protects investors from losing more than their account size. I like it a lot better if investors in these products are able to differentiate between attractive and dangerous times to utilize these products.

I appreciate that this Signify product seeks a relatively modest exposure to short VIX exposure. The ETF is looking to achieve -0.2x to -0.3x, the inverse of the performance of the VIX index, while a competitor like SVXY is looking to do -0.5x. The managers at SVOL protect against VIX spikes by buying out-of-the-money VIX calls (around the 50-60 level). They spend between 2% and 4% of the ETF's assets annually acquiring these calls. It is costly but I think it is worth it because nobody really knows how high volatility, even at the index level, can go. It is so rare the VIX explodes up; we don't really have historical data to look at that is meaningful.

In 2020, when it went above 80, it ultimately came down very quickly but after massive and unprecedented action by the Fed and the government. If it ever gets there again, the circumstances will be completely different. It seems unimaginable now, but it could be an event where Fed or government intervention isn't as helpful.

The managers invest the ETF's collateral against their futures and the excess cash into treasuries and even short-term corporate bonds. These are generally very safe instruments, but the extra yield should help without meaningfully changing the idea behind the ETF. Most of the yield will be derived from the volatility selling (the current yield implies an annualized run-rate of 15.89%).

Finally, the total annual operating expenses add up to 1.16%. About 0.50% is due to management fees and 0.66% in other costs. This is quite reasonable, given that this strategy is hard to implement and execute for investors or traders. It is sensible to have exposure to a volatility selling strategy for people who know what they're getting into (large drawdowns when it goes wrong). In the short term, I would argue getting into volatility selling is extra risky. However, the way I feel about it, is likely the reason why selling insurance can be so profitable in the long term. The fact I only rarely buy volatility through VIX futures or options is because it tends to be so costly. Over the long term, investors, including me, will likely continue to find things to worry about. Bid up implied volatility above-realized volatility and support the juicy yield of these volatility-selling products.