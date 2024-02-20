Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Warner Bros. Discovery Earnings Preview: Maintaining My Bullish Stance

Dilantha De Silva
Dilantha De Silva
Summary

  • Warner Bros. Discovery is set to report Q4 earnings on Feb 23. The consensus estimate suggests the company will report a loss for the quarter.
  • Beyond earnings and revenue growth, I will be keenly looking at a few other data points to validate my investment thesis for the company.
  • Based on cost reduction targets, expected synergies from the merger, and an acceleration of DTC revenue growth, I believe Warner Brothers will break through to profitability in Fiscal 2024.
  • Based on three reasons, I believe Warner Bros. will emerge as a strong contender in the DTC sector with a sticky customer base. Investors will have to be patient until this happens to enjoy meaningful gains.
In this photo illustration, the Warner Bros. Discovery logo...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Investing in stocks requires being patient - often for a long period. If everything goes right, taking calculated risks to invest in seemingly undervalued, underappreciated stocks should help us generate alpha returns in the long run. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (


    This article was written by

    Dilantha De Silva
    Dilantha De Silva
    11.36K Followers

    Dilantha De Silva is a former buy-side analyst.

    Dilantha De Silva is a former buy-side analyst.

