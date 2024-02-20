SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Investing in stocks requires being patient - often for a long period. If everything goes right, taking calculated risks to invest in seemingly undervalued, underappreciated stocks should help us generate alpha returns in the long run. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is yet to reward patient investors.

Last October, I initiated coverage of WBD with a buy rating but warned investors that the stock may remain under pressure before living up to my expectations. My buy rating came on the back of the expected streaming strength, successful deleveraging efforts of the company, ambitious expansion plans into new markets including Europe, and the management's renewed focus on growth. At the time of writing the previous article, earnings revisions were trending lower. Today, tables are turning, with earnings revisions slowly gaining some momentum. Warner Bros. is scheduled to report Q4 earnings on Feb. 23, which makes it a good time to discuss key data points to focus on. I am maintaining my buy rating for WBD ahead of the earnings print.

Key Data To Look For In Warner Bros. Discovery's Q4 Earnings Report

According to the Zacks consensus, Warner Brothers is set to report a loss of 11 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 on the back of a 5% decline in revenue to $10.4 billion. More than these numbers, I will be keenly looking at a few other data points to validate my investment thesis for the company.

The global media landscape is changing. It has been changing dramatically throughout the last decade. Warner Brothers learned how to survive and thrive in a competitive landscape dominated by cable TV. Today, OTT streaming is taking center stage, forcing Warner Bros. to reinvest itself from scratch. To understand what this means to the company and its investors, we need not look beyond the company's recent financial performance.

Warner's Networks business, which is home to its global portfolio of cable and broadcast networks including brands such as HBO, CNN, Discovery Channel, and Food Network, has been in steady decline in recent years. This does not come as a surprise given the intensity of the cord-cutting movement. Concerningly, Warner Bros. has found it challenging to replace the lost revenue from this segment with its two other business segments 0- Studios and DTC.

As illustrated below, the DTC segment is the only business segment that has delivered positive growth in the last few quarters. However, this growth has not been sufficient to mitigate the losses from the other segments given the relatively small scale of the DTC business (DTC revenue of $2.4 billion vs $3.2 billion for Studios and $4.86 billion for Networks in Q3).

Exhibit 1: Quarterly revenue growth by segment (YoY)

FinChat

When Warner Bros. reports Q4 earnings in a few days, I will pay close attention to the performance of the DTC segment to determine whether the tables are turning in favor of the company.

In addition to revenue growth and guidance for the DTC segments, I believe investors should evaluate the company's progress in managing operating costs associated with this business segment. The Walt Disney Company (DIS), a couple of weeks ago, reported a notable improvement in the profitability profile of Disney+, sending Disney shares to rally in the market. In the third quarter, WBD's DTC-related operating expenditure declined by 21%, and a continuation of this trend will be a welcome sign.

Next, I will keep a close eye on the company's continued investment in growth initiatives such as marketing for Max in the U.S., geographic expansion plans for Max, and content spending. As illustrated below, DTC subscriber growth has fallen off a cliff in recent quarters. The Q4 performance of the DTC business will shed light on how the rebranded Max service is performing in key markets. To drive subscriber growth, the company will have to increase spending on both marketing and content development - two areas I believe the company has yet to master.

Exhibit 2: DTC subscriber growth by quarter

FinChat

The continued success of the DTC business will greatly depend on WBD's ability to attract and retain advertisers at a time when the OTT streaming industry is embracing ad-supported plans. Max With Ads currently costs $9.99/month. In comparison. Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) charges $6.99/month. Last May, WBD announced a new suite of advertising solutions before the launch of Max. The company, at the time, promised to offer advertisers innovative ad products and access to premium brands while offering customers one of the lightest ad loads in the streaming sector. It is time to evaluate whether these promises have been delivered and how the success of the ad-supported tier - or the lack of it - is impacting ARPU growth.

Moving on to the broader business, I'm looking for more details on the progress of WBD's post-merger cost-cutting and debt-reduction program. During the Q3 earnings call, the company management highlighted the progress of its plans to achieve $5 billion in cost synergies. I believe investors need to pay attention to how the company is planning to achieve this objective while not losing focus on investments that are needed to drive DTC growth. Striking a balance between the two, in my opinion, will be one of the biggest factors influencing WBD stock price this year.

The content production schedule of the company is another area of focus. During the Q3 earnings call, the management had to curb their enthusiasm about upcoming launches because of the industry-wide strikes that impacted the entire entertainment industry. With these strikes finally coming to an end in November, WBD has had ample time to rethink its content strategy. During the upcoming earnings call, I believe the company management will discuss how they plan to revive growth in the Studios segment while luring customers to its DTC platforms through high-quality content.

Warner Bros. Will Survive To Thrive

After navigating the choppy waters of the global media sector revolution centered around the rise of streaming, I believe Warner Bros. will come out as a strong contender in the DTC sector with a sticky customer base. The company's massive scale, its iconic content library, and its access to an extensive distribution network are the primary reasons for me to believe so. These characteristics, in my opinion, will allow WBD to reach customers effectively through streaming, traditional TV, and theatrical releases. The announced JV with Disney and Fox Corporation (FOX) will open new opportunities to grow in the sports streaming sector as well.

Warner's financial position, while leveraged, shows significant improvement post-merger, which is a key consideration for me. The company's proactive debt reduction strategy aligns well with a focus on maximizing shareholder value while remaining financially flexible. With debt reduction goals meeting expectations, I believe WBD is on the right track to driving free cash flow growth in the coming years.

My investment thesis for WBD is centered on the company's creative assets and distribution muscle securing it a place in the global streaming sector alongside robust growth in the studio business.

Takeaway

Ahead of Warner Bros. Discovery's Q4 earnings report, I'm reiterating my buy rating for WBD as I believe the worst is over for the company. Based on cost reduction targets, expected synergies from the merger, and an acceleration of DTC revenue growth, I believe Warner Brothers will break through to profitability in Fiscal 2024. At a forward P/S multiple of 0.6, I believe WBD is valued for failure in the market when in reality, the company is nearing a successful turnaround amid macroeconomic challenges.