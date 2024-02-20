Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Entergy: Big Yield, But Bearish Momentum Heading Into Q4 Earnings

Feb. 20, 2024 11:10 AM ETEntergy Corporation (ETR) StockXLU, SP500
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
5.43K Followers

Summary

  • Rising interest rates pose a challenge for bond proxies like debt-heavy Utilities sector stocks, and that has been reflected in performance figures from a year ago.
  • Entergy Corporation stock's momentum is soft, and a price turnaround is needed before becoming optimistic.
  • Entergy Corporation earnings, valuation, and dividend yield forecasts are positive, however, but attention must be paid to price action.
  • Should the bulls stabilize the Entergy stock trend, then a buy on valuation could be likely over the coming months, but I reiterate my hold rating for now.

In this photo illustration, an Entergy Corporation logo seen...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Interest rates have bounced rather sharply from their late-2023 lows. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note (US10Y) is now about 4.28%, higher by almost a half percentage point in the last two

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
5.43K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to WisdomTree Investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ETR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ETR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.