Interest rates have bounced rather sharply from their late-2023 lows. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note (US10Y) is now about 4.28%, higher by almost a half percentage point in the last two months. That is bad news for bond proxies in the equity space, namely debt-heavy Utilities sector stocks. Zoom out to the past year, and utilities big and small have generally struggled, illustrated in the S&P 500 Index (SP500) performance heat map below.

I reiterate my hold rating on shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). The valuation case has improved from my previous look at the regional power provider a year ago, but its momentum is quite poor, and I would like to see evidence of a price turnaround before getting too optimistic.

1-Year S&P 500 Performance Heat Map: Utilities, ETR Struggling

According to Bank of America Global Research, Entergy Corporation is a holding company encompassing five regulated utilities in the Gulf States region, primarily Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas, and New Orleans. Entergy is one of the largest operators of regulated nuclear generation in the United States. There are other FERC jurisdictional assets, primarily System Energy Resources Inc ("SERI"). Entergy previously owned unregulated power assets.

ETR reports Q4 results Thursday morning this week. As it stands, options traders have priced in a small 2.7% earnings-related stock price swing when dissecting the nearest-expiring at-the-money straddle, according to data provided by Option Research & Technology Services ("ORATS"). Entergy has topped bottom-line estimates in the previous two instances, and shares have rallied post-earnings in both of those times.

Entergy: A Small Stock Price Move Expected Post-Earnings, Strong EPS Revisions Lately

This go-around, $0.53 of operating EPS is expected to be reported, according to Seeking Alpha. That would be just a penny increase from $0.51 reported in the same period a year ago. Still, BofA notes that ETR is a potential dividend winner given its high 4.5% payout rate over the past 12 months. Their research team also underscores ETR's low valuation. I like these fundamental features, but we must also pay attention to price action. More to come on that later.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rising at a steady pace this year and through 2025. Per-share profits are forecast to rise to about $7 while the current consensus calls for $7.20 in FY 1. While top-line growth was seen as negative last year, a low- to mid-single-digit percentage revenue rise is expected this year and in '25. Dividends, meanwhile, are forecast to rise commensurate with earnings over the coming quarters. Free cash flow is negative, but that's common in the capital-intensive Utilities sector.

Entergy: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield Forecasts

If we assume $7.30 of non-GAAP EPS over the next 12 months and apply the stock's 5-year historical P/E of 17.7, then shares should trade near $129. That would be a large 25% gain from the current price, but we must factor in higher interest rates today. Thus, a more reasonable earnings multiple could be closer to 15, not far from the sector median - $109 would be the intrinsic value in that case.

ETR: Improved Valuation Metrics, High Yield

Compared to its peers, Entergy features a compelling valuation given the growth outlook. Profitability trends are also healthy, but I question the momentum grade. I will point out later in the article that shares have been in a pronounced bearish trend in the past year. Still, EPS revisions have been to the good side by an 8-1 margin in the past several months, suggesting that expectations for a decent quarter have been on the rise.

Competitor Analysis

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon shows a confirmed Q4 2023 earnings date of Thursday, February 22 BMO with a conference call later that morning. You can listen live here. The next dividend payout date is Friday, March 1.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

With Entergy Corporation shares modestly undervalued and sporting a strong dividend yield, the momentum situation is weak. Notice in the chart below that ETR is mired in a protracted downturn. Making the technicals even more bearish, the stock has sharply underperformed the broader market in the past year. I would like to see a pickup in relative strength before jumping on board. Moreover, on an absolute basis, I see key resistance in the $105 to $107 range - this zone has been met with selling pressure on three occasions since July last year.

Given that ETR's long-term 200-day moving average is negatively sloped, the bears remain in control. Also, take a look at the RSI momentum gauge at the top of the graph - it's likewise trending down, though there's modest bullish divergence just in the last few sessions which offers some hope heading into earnings. Big picture, I see long-term support in the mid-$80s - ETR notched a healthy double bottom when it dipped to $87 last October.

Overall, both ETR's relative and absolute strength readings are weak, and key resistance remains in play. Buying on a breakout above $107 appears as a more favorable risk/reward approach on this downtrending stock in my view.

ETR: Bearish Downtrend In Place, Mid-$80s Support, $105-$107 Resistance

The Bottom Line

I reiterate my hold rating on Entergy Corporation shares. I like the valuation more today compared to when I analyzed the utility in February 2023, but continued weak momentum is a concern heading into the Q4 2023 report. If we see the trend stabilize after earnings, an upgrade to a buy could be in the cards based on ETR's valuation and its high yield.