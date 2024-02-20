George Pachantouris/Moment via Getty Images

Introduction

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) just reported its Q4 2023 results on February 15 after market close and shares were up 15.4% the following day on the news. In this article, I'll walk through the company's business model, dissect the earnings report, and discuss my thoughts on the outlook, risks, and valuation.

Company Overview

Kinsale is a specialty insurance company that does property and casualty insurance in the U.S. The company's bread and butter is excess & surplus (E&S), which is a segment of insurance that deals with covering insurance that a traditional insurance company might not want to provide coverage for. This can be because it may be deemed too high risk (eg. arms manufacturer or properties more prone to natural disasters), too unusual (eg. insurance coverage for festivals), or simply too complex to be covered by standard insurance policies.

Background

One of my favorite investors of all time is Ron Baron. Ron Baron is the founder of Baron Capital and has had a track record of producing above average returns for his investors. He's one of the few fund managers who've been able to consistently outperform the market over the long-term and thus he's one guru I tend to follow when 13F filings get published every quarter.

One of Ron Baron's top holdings is a cornerstone investment of mine that I've held for a little over a year, CoStar (CSGP), which I've covered on Seeking Alpha before. Kinsale, the company we'll cover today, is another name I share with him, and its one I wish I added to as I only bought a very small position late last year.

Why do I wish I added more? Well, it's been one of the best performing stocks over any time period. In the last five years, the company's shares have returned an astounding 735.3% return, putting the S&P500's 80.3% total return to shame. For an insurance company, this is very impressive.

Data by YCharts

Kinsale's share price outperformance has been as a direct result of its business performance. Since 2013 when the company went public, Kinsale has compounded total revenues at a 38.1% CAGR and EBITDA at a 40.7% CAGR. And so clearly the company has been doing something very different in the property and casualty market to be able to grow at such high rates.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Competitive Advantage

Kinsale's secret sauce is its ability to insure things that are non-traditional and be able to provide quotes quickly. This is valuable because Kinsale can charge more, taking larger premiums than what's typical to compensate it for higher perceived levels of risk. It also focuses on small account sizes where it doesn't have concentration risk, spreading risk around many insured claims.

Despite growing at a 38% CAGR, Kinsale only has about 1% market share. The market is very fragmented. Many big insurance companies have an E&S division that manages written premiums for similar things, but Kinsale is the only company to date that's 100% focused on the E&S market. In addition, unlike its competitors, they don't give brokers, agents, and other third parties underwriting authority. Everything is done under one roof, in person, by Kinsale.

Investor Presentation

Why is that significant? Because by relying on quantitative decision making and a low-cost model, Kinsale has been able to meaningfully expand its operating return on equity. Said another way, it's a significantly more profitable company generating more dollars in earned premium per unit of risk.

Author, based on reported figures from Kinsale

Finally, the other important metric you really want to look at is the combined ratio which is a measure that shows the relationship between incurred losses and expenses to the earned premium (dividing the two figures, so a lower number is better). And in Kinsale's case, the combined ratio is certainly impressive at 81.1%. Aside from Kinsale, the only insurance companies I'm aware of that have better combined ratios are Amerisafe (AMSF) and International General Insurance (IGIC), a name I previously covered. Thus, I would say that in Kinsale's regard, the metrics certainly look strong amidst the rapid growth.

Investor Presentation

Recent Results

Kinsale announced its Q4 2023 results on February 15. While net premiums came in below consensus estimates by $29.4 million at $306.28 million, the figure was still up 26.1% year over year. Impressively, despite the miss, the company did beat on earnings per share, which clocked in at $3.87, beating the street estimates' $3.39.

With the EPS figure up more than the premiums growth, net investment income was very strong in Q4, up 71.2%, and the company's combined ratio fell even lower to 72.1%, suggesting improved profitability.

Overall, this was another very solid quarter for Kinsale. With record numbers on the combined ratio and ROE, the company has been executing profitably. Comparing Q4 2022 to Q4 2023, premiums grew 34% and the full year comparison saw premiums grow 42%.

Financial Results (Company Website)

Driving this growth is strong demand coming from coverage for general liability. General liability represents the largest share of the company's reserves so the company seems to be benefitting from favorable industry tailwinds as well as stealing share from the competition.

One of the biggest headwinds for insurance lately has been the impact of higher interest rates. While rates seem to be moderating from their peaks last year, Kinsale has fared well despite the pressure exerted on reserves. At present, the company has been rotating to shorter durations on its bond portfolio (the funds it sets aside for reserves when it receives premium) with an average duration of 2.8 years (compared to 3.5 years last year) and an average yield in the mid-5% range. Cash and invested assets came out to $3.1 billion at the end of the quarter so the company has surplus cash to meet its financial obligations (ie. expected claims).

On the conference call, management noted that competitors are experiencing weakness as a result of higher claims and some adverse developments, so the strong results are really a testament to Kinsale's success. While other insurance companies continue to use outdated models to price risk, Kinsale has been forward-thinking in monitoring changes in tort law and social inflation before they occur to accurately price risk and be proactive enough to pay future claims.

As for my outlook going forward, I'd suspect that Kinsale should continue to see continued growth in net premiums. While the company didn't provide guidance or an outlook for 2024, things seem to be going pretty well for the company and I see no reason why that shouldn't continue. That said, the company's ROE is above historical averages and so I would be cautious in expecting continued improvements on the ratio, but rather see more reason to believe net premium growth can continue expanding.

Clearly, Kinsale has a lot of runway ahead with just a 1% market share growing 30%+ per year. With such a strong growth rate, it's only natural to expect a deceleration will occur sometime. When will that happen? It's anyone's guess but I think a gradual slowdown to the 20% range would be natural, especially considering that the growth rate has already shown somewhat of a deceleration from the 40% range in 2020 and 2021.

Valuation

Kinsale has 9 analysts covering its stock with an average price target of $453.71, implying about -10.16% downside from the current price.

Seeking Alpha

I would disagree with analysts' assessments here. Kinsale did $3.87 per share for the quarter which brought the full year 2023 EPS figure to $12.50 per share (up from $7.80 in 2022). Based on the trailing twelve months, this would put Kinsale at about 40.4x earnings. But for a business that's essentially doubling in size every 2 years, I don't think this is a rich multiple to pay. For example EPS grew 60% year over year and so a similar growth rate for 2024 would put the multiple at 25x forward earnings, which looks a lot more reasonable considering the company's growth rate.

While I don't have a particular target price in mind for Kinsale, I think this is the kind of name that you can add to your portfolio and hold for the long-term. Through compounding, I think Kinsale has the potential to be a much larger company in the future and based on the secular tailwinds and competitive advantages we discussed, I think the company's shares will be a lot higher than they are five or ten years out.

Conclusion

In summary, after a 46% rise in the share price year to date, I think shares of Kinsale still could be considered as a buy. With the remarkable growth and profitability Kinsale has experienced in the niche and specialty excess & surplus insurance market, I believe the company exhibits the unique ability to differentiate itself through its competitive advantages: providing fast quotes on non-traditional insurance needs that go underserved and unmet by traditional insurance. Despite some industry headwinds, the company maintains a very conservative approach to managing its balance sheet, opting for shorter durations amidst inflationary pressures and the expected rate drop. While analysts see downside, I see long-term potential. If you're looking for a steady insurance name that pays a high dividend yield, Kinsale is not for you. But if you're looking to add a growthier name disrupting the insurance industry with a potential to be a much bigger company in the future, I think Kinsale would be the way I'd go.