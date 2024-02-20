Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Presents at 2024 CAGNY Virtual Conference Transcript

Feb. 20, 2024 10:32 AM ETGeneral Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.28K Followers

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) 2024 CAGNY Virtual Conference Call February 20, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Timothy Gamache - Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers

Jeff Siemon - VP, IR

Jeff Harmening - Chairman and CEO

Kofi Bruce - CFO, Interim Chief Strategy and Growth Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kenneth Goldman - J.P. Morgan

Robert Moskow - TD Cowen

Bryan Spillane - Bank of America Securities

Thomas Palmer - Citigroup Inc.

Max Gumport - BNP Paribas

Timothy Gamache

In keeping with a very long standing tradition that has lasted over 40 years, we turn to General Mills for the first presentation of the conference. Implicit within the word tradition is the idea that conditions remain constant or unchanged. And that certainly pertains to General Mills in relation to the quality of its products and the values behind its brands, and even in the consistency of results which are evidenced in this morning's press release. At the same time, it has been said that the only constant in life is change, something that General Mills has embraced in the most positive sense of the phrase. The company continues to grow its investment in brand building and innovation, and more recently has invested significantly to build its digital and technological capabilities, all informed by consumer insights and funded by a strong track record of cost savings through a robust supply chain and holistic margin management productivity program. This is complemented by an always on M&A strategy that has resulted in a steady stream of portfolio reshaping activity over the past several years.

With us here today to update us on the strategic progress behind those efforts are Chairman and CEO, Jeff Harmening and CFO, Kofi Bruce. Please join me once again in thanking General Mills for a delicious breakfast and welcoming Jeff Harmening to the podium to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GIS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.