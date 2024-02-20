Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Is Due For A Breakout

Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Healthcare stocks have seen a better 2024 so far this year than the entire 2023 and 2022 years combined.
  • If you go back 2 calendar years, the broad-based Health Care Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF was still down slightly on a total-return basis. But in 2024, it is now up +6.8%.
  • And you wouldn't be the only-one if you thought that the healthcare sector may just-be getting started with a rebound this year. Heck, Eli Lilly is already up 34.4% YTD.
  • Aberdeen, which recently took over the sponsorship of 4 healthcare and biotechnology CEFs from Tekla, just announced an increase in distributions in 3 of those funds.
  • And the one that I believe is now due for a breakout to the upside is the one that Aberdeen just increased its distribution by a whopping +60%.
3D rendering of an automatic medicine manufacturing factory

alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Aberdeen has already made some big moves since taking over the management of four of the previously managed Tekla healthcare and biotechnology CEFs on October 27th, 2023.

Perhaps the biggest change came just the other

Comments (8)

jinx13 profile picture
jinx13
Today, 12:06 PM
Comments (132)
I am curious why abrdn didn't raise THW's dividend too.
t
tommys
Today, 11:45 AM
Comments (830)
I'm in HQH. Would you view THQ as being complementary (and worth investing in) or would getting into THQ be overkill?
rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 11:37 AM
Comments (3.96K)
Excellent article and I appreciate your expertise if the CEF field, however, I find it hard to believe that a new manager would decide to materially raise the distribution without corresponding growth in the NAV. Was the old distribution rate covered? Is the fund sitting on built-in cap gains that can be drawn upon to fund the distribution? I doubt it since, per your article, the NAV is almost where the fund was at IPO. In order for the new distribution to be covered what % must be generated by capital gains? It seems the cart is being paid out, distribution, before the horse, capital gains. It sounds like a ploy to generate buying to close a large discount. Please correct any flaw in my thinking. I am always willing to learn!
F
Fero.
Today, 11:27 AM
Comments (12.56K)
It's overbought like crazy. October was the time to buy this one. The distribution is nearly all ROC. Whoever wants to buy this should wait for a pullback.
Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
Today, 11:49 AM
Comments (2.46K)
@Fero. Uh, late October was the time to buy just about anything so that's hardly insightful! And a high ROC is actually a bonus for taxable accounts since Return of Capital is not taxable in the year received. Besides, unlike a lot of CEFs, THQ is NOT distributing destructive Return of Capital.

How do I know this? Because THQ's NAV is currently $22.26 whereas a year ago it was $21.50. In fact, THQ started with a $19.90 NAV back in mid 2014.

So the fact that THQ's NAV is higher now means that THQ's distributions have not generally been destructive to the NAV over the years. That doesn't mean there will not be periods in which the fund is not covering its distributions and can build up a reserve of losses.

But that's where the bonus comes in. A fund which is seeing a rising NAV while showing high ROC in its distributions is even MORE of a reason to buy!
t
tommys
Today, 11:59 AM
Comments (830)
@Fero. the Aberdeen website under fund taxation showed no ROC for THQ for all of 2023. I understand it shows under CEF Connect but I would expect the fund website to be correct. Did you receive a 2023 tax statement showing ROC?
K
KEEPYOURMONEY
Today, 11:21 AM
Comments (959)
Good write up . Agree this will be closer to $27 to $30 for fair value but in the meantime love the strong dividend . This is a great fund to own for diversification from most of bond funds .
B
Bowman98
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (15)
Thanks for the write up. Sold my THW and bought THQ when the dividend increase was announced...a no-brainer.
