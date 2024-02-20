Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Even though the stock market remains quite expensive with an S&P 500 that keeps hovering around 5,000, I'm still on the lookout for high-quality growth business - especially when they stumble during earnings season.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH), the food delivery service that rivals Uber Eats (UBER), recently fell 8% after delivering solid Q4 results and offering up a robust guidance outlook for 2024. Granted, the stock is reeling after a dizzying rally this year, and it's still up ~20% since the start of January after the post-earnings correction. Still, I think this is a great opportunity for investors to buy DoorDash on the dip.

Data by YCharts

Excellent bull case at a reasonable price

I last wrote a bullish note on DoorDash in November, when the stock was trading in the low $90s. Since then, the company has shown that it is continuing to grow at a rapid pace - despite tougher year-ago comps, and arguably more promotional investment from peers like Uber. Of particular note is DoorDash's opportunity set outside of restaurants: Currently, only 20% of its MAUs use non-food services like convenience/grocery deliveries. Over time, DoorDash can evolve its platform to become a full convenience-to-your-door service. All in all, I remain bullish on DoorDash's trajectory for the remainder of this year.

As a reminder for investors who are newer to this stock, here is my full long-term bull case for DoorDash:

Significant growth at scale in an industry with multiple players- Despite hitting over $2 billion in quarterly revenue and over $15 billion in quarterly marketplace orders, DoorDash is still growing both top-line metrics in excess of 20% y/y, which is a strong signal that it is still underpenetrated in its market potential.

Despite hitting over $2 billion in quarterly revenue and over $15 billion in quarterly marketplace orders, DoorDash is still growing both top-line metrics in excess of 20% y/y, which is a strong signal that it is still underpenetrated in its market potential. Prominent brand and broad market coverage in U.S. restaurants- Though smaller than Uber Eats, DoorDash is broadly available nationwide and continues to grow. Through acquisitions, DoorDash also has operations overseas, giving it a massive TAM.

Though smaller than Uber Eats, DoorDash is broadly available nationwide and continues to grow. Through acquisitions, DoorDash also has operations overseas, giving it a massive TAM. Subscription program to drive recurring revenue and loyalty- The $10/month DashPass program offers free delivery fees and discounted pickup orders, encouraging not only a buildup of recurring revenue but also driving more frequent orders among DoorDash's most ardent customer base.

The $10/month DashPass program offers free delivery fees and discounted pickup orders, encouraging not only a buildup of recurring revenue but also driving more frequent orders among DoorDash's most ardent customer base. Growth via partnerships- DoorDash has inked a number of prominent partnerships with a variety of companies, including banks (a number of premium credit cards offer DashPass at a discount or free). It has also expanded its convenience/delivery business by opening its network to a wide array of retail chains.

DoorDash has inked a number of prominent partnerships with a variety of companies, including banks (a number of premium credit cards offer DashPass at a discount or free). It has also expanded its convenience/delivery business by opening its network to a wide array of retail chains. Favorable margin profile- Though its delivery business is at a smaller revenue scale than Uber's, it has a favorable adjusted EBITDA margin profile.

Though its delivery business is at a smaller revenue scale than Uber's, it has a favorable adjusted EBITDA margin profile. Cash rich- The company has over $4 billion in net cash, unencumbered of debt, sitting on its balance sheet, providing for ample financial flexibility.

There are risks here, of course, and chief among them is competition - particularly against Uber. We've entered into a very promotional environment in this space (personally, I rarely ever open my Uber Eats app without seeing a promotion code for 40% or more off my order), which could train customers to fixate on promotion pricing and lower long-term profitability.

Still, I believe DoorDash trades cheaply enough that there is more reward than risk in investing in this stock. At current post-earnings share prices near $116, DoorDash trades at a market cap of $46.20 billion. After we net off the $4.13 billion of cash on its latest balance sheet (unencumbered of debt!), the company's resulting enterprise value is $42.07 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year, DoorDash has guided to $74.0-$78.0 billion in marketplace GOV. Consensus, meanwhile, has a revenue target of $10.15 billion for the company. This implies a net revenue margin of 13.3% against the midpoint of the company's GOV range, or 13.0% against the high end (versus a 13.1% margin existing Q4).

DoorDash outlook (DoorDash Q4 earnings release)

The company's full-year adjusted EBITDA range also implies a 2.2% margin against GOV at the midpoint (versus 2.1% leaving Q4). Using consensus revenue and midpoint adjusted EBITDA, our valuation multiples for DoorDash are:

4.1x EV/FY24 revenue.

24.7x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA.

In my view, for a company that continues to have multiple levers for growth (market expansion plus vertical expansion into new categories) and a continued buildup in margins, these multiples leave plenty of room for upside ahead.

Stay long here and use the post-earnings dip as a buying opportunity.

Q4 download

Let's now go through DoorDash's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

DoorDash Q4 results (DoorDash Q4 earnings release)

Revenue grew 27% y/y to $2.30 billion, outpacing consensus expectations of $2.25 billion (+24% y/y) by a strong three-point margin. And as can be seen in the chart below, total orders grew 23% y/y to 574 million, while marketplace GOV grew 22% y/y to $17.64 billion. While both of these metrics decelerated slightly from 24% y/y growth in Q3, a slightly higher net take rate of 13.1% (versus Q3 of 13.0%) kept revenue at the same y/y growth pace as in Q3.

DoorDash key metrics (DoorDash Q4 earnings release)

The company ended 2023 with 37 million total MAUs, up 16% y/y from 32 million at the end of 2022. Management has noted that order frequency per MAU has increased; and driven by the expansion of categories that DoorDash is focusing on, it believes there is still plenty of opportunity for habitual users to increase their frequency. Per CFO Ravi Inukonda's remarks on the Q&A portion of the Q4 earnings call:

What you're seeing in the business is even at our scale, if you look at our overall MAUs, they're growing at a double-digit rate. We've hit $37 million, which is an all-time record for us. Even order frequency continues to grow. When I look at the opportunity either on the users or the order frequency side, the users that are active on the platform are still a small portion of everybody who's used the app at least once in the last year. That just goes to show you the breadth of the opportunity ahead of us. Similarly, on the order frequency side, I mean, the blended order frequency is still very low compared to the number of usable movements we have, especially if you think about all the categories that we are adding in the business. What you're seeing in the business is that we are continuing to drive selection as we're making the product more affordable as the quality continues to increase. You're seeing that strength come through, whether it's retention or order frequency, both are continuing to grow. Our goal is as long as we continue to make the product better, I'm very confident that we're going to be able to drive strong growth across restaurants, new verticals as well as international."

Note that in spite of the current promotional environment, DoorDash continues to soar on profitability. Adjusted EBITDA of $363 million tripled versus the year-ago Q4, and hit 2.1% of GOV (in line with Q3, but up substantially from 0.8% in Q4 of last year).

DoorDash FCF (DoorDash Q4 earnings release)

Meanwhile, as shown in the chart above, free cash flow for FY23 also grew 54% y/y to $1.35 billion, representing a rich 16% FCF margin.

Key takeaways

In my view, DoorDash continues to grow aggressively, with multiple growth catalysts still under its belt (vertical expansion and a push into more markets, whether in the U.S. or abroad). Profitability is scaling nicely, and the company is managing to hold firm even amid fierce competition against Uber. Stay long here and buy the dip.