Wirestock

ageas (OTCPK:AGESF) currently offers a forward dividend yield above 8% and is trading at a discount to its peers, making it quite attractive to income investors.

As I’ve analyzed in previous articles, ageas is an interesting income play within the European insurance sector, due to a good combination of a high-dividend yield and better growth prospects than most of its peers.

While the company has not yet reported earnings since my last article on ageas, it has performed a strategy update some months ago, thus in this article I do a review of its business strategy and outlook for the next few years to see if it remains an interesting income pick for long-term investors.

Strategy Update

The European insurance market is quite mature and growth prospects aren’t particularly impressive, but ageas is a company with a sizable exposure to Asia, which gives it better growth prospects over the long term than compared to most of its peers.

In its most recent investor day, ageas confirmed most of its growth ambitions set in its Impact24 Strategy, supported by a good performance across its three most important markets, namely Belgium, the U.K. and China.

From a financial perspective, the company’s goal was to increase its earnings annually by about 6-8% during 2021-24, a target that is expected to be delivered. Indeed, its 2023 net operating result is expected to be at the upper range of €1.1-1.2 billion, which means ageas will likely reach its target one year ahead of expected.

Operating profit (ageas)

While this is not an impressive growth rate, investors should take into consideration that insurance is a relatively low-growth business, and recent years were negatively impacted by the pandemic. Therefore, this track record can be considered quite positive and show that ageas has good business fundamentals, boding well for its growth ahead.

ageas’ growth prospects are better in Asia, in which China is the most important market, but the company is also taking measures to improve its business both domestically and in the U.K.

In Belgium, ageas owns 75% of AG Insurance, while the rest is owned by BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY). The company is the market leader in the insurance market, both in life and non-life segments, in a market that is relatively concentrated compared to other countries. Indeed, the top five insurance companies in Belgium account for more than 60% of total market share, which gives them some pricing power over smaller competitors.

AG Insurance has been able to report slightly higher premium growth than the overall market over the past few years, as the company has been pushing for unit-linked sales in the life segment, which was key to offset weakness in guaranteed products. In the non-life segment, the company has improved its efficiency, leading to a lower combined ratio in the past few years, being the major driver of earnings growth in this segment.

This business unit has returned 100% of its profits to ageas’ holding level, being a key source of cash to the group, a profile that is not expected to change much in the future as the market is mature and AG Insurance is well capitalized, thus it can distribute entirely its profits to shareholders.

Considering that Belgium is a mature market and growth prospects are relatively muted, ageas’ strategy is to improve efficiency, namely through digitalization, aiming to improve its cost ratio over the medium to long term. This means that earnings growth should remain at low-single digits for the foreseeable future, but the unit should remain an important source of dividend remittances over the long term.

In the U.K, ageas’ strategy has been focused on business restructuring, as the market is quite competitive and has low growth prospects, plus the company’s efficiency was not great some years ago. Moreover, its own organization was somewhat complex, operating under twelve brands and offering more than 400 products, which led to poor operational metrics. Indeed, its combined ratio between 2014-19 was, on average, above 100%, which means it wasn’t profitable on an underwriting basis.

Given this backdrop, ageas streamlined its operations in the country, focusing mainly on personal lines where it had scale and better efficiency, while exiting market segments in which its cost base was too high and didn’t have any competitive advantage to peers. ageas currently operates only in motor & home insurance segments, under two brands, and has reduced its employees by more than 700 in the country to reduce costs.

It has also invested in technology and data analytics to improve its operations and offer a better customer service, enabling it to become more efficient and competitive compared to peers. Due to these measures, it has reduced operational expenses by some £55 million per year, which had a positive contribution to earnings growth in recent years and was an important factor for an improvement in its combined ratio.

ageas expects to improve its combined ratio to less than 95% in 2024 (vs. 97-100% before 2019), and improve it to less than 94% by 2027. It also expects some top-line growth in the coming years, which is also expected to be supportive of earnings growth ahead, aiming to reach more than £100 million profit after tax by 2027, compared to about £50 million before the implementation of its turnaround program a few years ago.

UK targets (ageas)

In Asia, the company is present in several countries, including India or Malaysia, but its major growth engine is China and this profile is not expected to change much in the near future. ageas’ holds a 24.9% stake in China Taiping, the sixth-largest life insurance company in the country, which has some 15 million customers and operates both through agents and bancassurance agreements.

While its business was impacted by Covid-related restrictions in 2022, its commercial performance improved markedly in the first half of 2023, reporting double-digit growth both regarding inflows and new business value.

Moreover, the company has very high levels of renewals rates, which means its business is highly recurring and should continue to grow at strong rates in the near future, supported by distributions agreements in the banking space, while in agents its strategy has shifted to profitability and has reduced the number of agents working with the company.

Going forward, its growth prospects are good due to a positive industry backdrop, as the middle class continues to grow in the country and insurance penetration continues at a relatively low level, boding well for industry growth over the medium to long term.

China growth (ageas)

Regarding its 2023 earnings, ageas is expected to report its financial performance at the end of February, which are expected to show a positive operating momentum on top of its good performance in the first half of 2023.

According to analysts’ estimates, its operating profit should be about €1.23 billion, slightly higher than the company’s own guidance, and its dividend per share should grow to €3.20 related to 2023 earnings. ageas says that it wants to grow its annual dividend by 6-8%, thus it may beat current estimates, given that a dividend of €3.20 per share implies annual growth of 6.7%.

Even assuming that ageas delivers an annual dividend in-line with expectations, at its current share price, it offers a forward dividend yield of about 8.2%, which is quite attractive to income investors.

Conclusion

While the European insurance market is mature, ageas has an interesting position due to its leadership position in Belgium that leads to predictable and recurring cash flows over the long term, plus some growth prospects in the U.K. as a turnaround story, and good growth industry tailwinds in China.

Despite this positive backdrop, one of its most attractive features of its investment case remains its high-dividend yield, that is sustainable over the long term and is quite interesting for income-oriented investors. At more than 8%, ageas is currently offering an above-average yield and is trading at a cheaper valuation than peers, making it a great income pick in the European insurance sector.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.