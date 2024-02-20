Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview - Background To Twin Approvals For Tenapanor In IBS-C, CKD

The shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical, are up by 47% year-to-date, 145% across the past 6 months, >200% on a 1-year basis, and >250% on a 5-year basis.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Ardelyx markets and sells a single lead drug product, tenapanor, an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of the sodium/hydrogen exchanger isoform 3 (NHE3), which, according to the Ardelyx website:

has a unique mechanism of action and acts locally in the gut to inhibit the sodium/hydrogen exchanger 3 (NHE3). This results in a conformational change of the epithelial cell junctions, reducing permeability specific to phosphate, resulting in decreased phosphate absorption through the paracellular pathway, the primary pathway of dietary phosphate absorption.

Tenapanor has been approved in two separate indications. In 2019, the drug was approved under the brand name Ibsrela, to treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), after meeting the primary endpoint in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. According to an Ardelyx press release:

The primary endpoint for both trials was the proportion of patients who were responders during the 12-week treatment period. A responder, as defined by the FDA, was a patient who experienced at least a 30% reduction in the weekly average abdominal pain score compared with baseline and an increase of at least 1 complete spontaneous bowel movement (CSBM) in weekly average from baseline, in the same week, for at least 6 of the first 12 treatment weeks. In both Phase 3 IBS-C trials, IBSRELA met the primary endpoint as compared with placebo (Trial 1: 37% versus 24%, IBSRELA versus placebo, respectively. Trial 2: 27% versus 19% IBSRELA versus placebo, respectively).

Ardelyx delayed the launch of Ibsrela until April 2022, however, as the company focused on securing approval of tenapanor in the second indication of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), which has turned out to be a long and protracted, if ultimately successful process.

According to Ardelyx's 2022 annual report/10-K submission:

In June 2020, we submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for XPHOZAH. The NDA was supported by three Phase 3 trials involving more than 1,200 adult patients that evaluated the use of tenapanor for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, with two trials evaluating tenapanor as monotherapy and one trial evaluating tenapanor as part of a dual mechanism approach with phosphate binders. All three Phase 3 trials met their primary and key secondary endpoints.

Xphozah was the intended brand name for tenapanor in CKD. However, in July 2021, after numerous delays, the FDA declined to approve Xphozah, instead issuing the company with a Complete Response Letter (CRL), in which it suggested the treatment benefit of the drug was of "small and of unclear clinical significance."

Ardelyx decided to dispute the FDA's decision, submitting a Formal Dispute Resolution Request (FDRR) to the Office of Cardiology, Hematology, Endocrinology and Nephrology (OCHEN). According to Ardelyx's 2022 10-K:

At the request of the FDA's Office of New Drugs (OND), as part of our second level of appeal of the CRL, a Cardiovascular and Renal Drug Advisory Committee meeting was held on November 16, 2022 with the committee voting that the benefits of XPHOZAH outweigh its risks nine to four as a monotherapy and ten to two, with one abstention, in combination with phosphate binder therapy.

Nearly one year later, on October 17th 2023, the FDA finally approved Xphozah, to treat adults with CKD on dialysis as add-on therapy in patients who have an inadequate response to phosphate binders or who are intolerant of any dose of phosphate binder therapy.

Ardelyx Shares Reclaim Losses Due To Xphozah Approval Delays - Management Guides For Blockbuster Ibsrela Sales

Ardelyx completed its IPO back in June 2014, raising ~$60m via the issuance of $4.3m shares priced at $14 per share. As of September 30th, 2023 the company's accumulated deficit stood at $817.4m.

In short, Ardelyx has burned through a substantial amount of cash to get to the position it is in today, with tenapanor approved in the two separate indications of IBS-S and CKD.

After Xphozah was rejected by the FDA in June 2021, Ardelyx stock fell from ~$8 per share to ~$1.5 per share overnight - a loss of >80%, and the share price did not materially pick up in value until the beginning of 2023, as the chances of securing an approval for Xphozah began to increase, and Ibsrela began to deliver meaningful commercial sales, after being officially launched in the U.S. in April 2022.

In August, Ardelyx shared its Q2 2023 earnings, showing Ibsrela revenues increasing 61% quarter-over-quarter, to $18.3m. The company stated that:

Now, with more than a year of launch metrics to work with, we are pleased, for the first time, to share that we expect IBSRELA net sales revenue to be between $72 and $77 million for the full year 2023. This guidance reflects continued, meaningful growth and we believe demonstrates the potential for this drug to generate $500 million or more of annual peak net sales revenue.

In Q3, Ibsrela generated $22.3m of revenues, and management upgraded full-year guidance to $76-$78m of revenues, and also advised a cash position of $165m, and net income of $6.3m, or $0.03 per share. Net loss for the year to date stood at $(37.3m), an impressive performance given net losses in 2022, 2021, and 2020 were $(67.2m), $(158.2m), and $(94.3m), respectively.

When Q3 earnings were announced at the end of October last year, Ardelyx stock was still worth just ~$4 per share, but it rose to $6 per share by the beginning of 2024, and then spiked sharply on January 8th, as Ardelyx shared some exceptionally bullish revenue forecasts.

Guidance for Ibsrela revenues in 2023 was raised again, to $80m, while management guided for $140m-$150m of Ibsrela revenues in 2024. Even more encouragingly, management stated:

Ardelyx expects IBSRELA to achieve greater than ten percent market share at peak and generate more than $1.0 billion in annual U.S. net product sales revenue before patent term expiration.

Given that, at the time of the announcement, Ardelyx's market cap stood at ~$1.35bn, perhaps it is not surprising that shares discovered an immediate sharp upside. If Ibsrela is genuinely capable of driving "blockbuster" revenues, i.e., >$1bn per annum, then Ardelyx's forward price-to-sales ratio is close to 1x based on Ibsrela sales alone. The average Big Pharma concern trades at a P/S ratio of ~3-5x, therefore we could speculate that Ardelyx's business ought to be worth closer to $3bn, based on Ibsrela sales alone.

According to a recent Ardelyx presentation, ~5.2m prescriptions were written for IBS-C products in 2023, driving ~$3.4bn of net product sales. The biggest rival to Ibsrela in the indication is Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' (IRWD) Linzess, which is expected to drive $435-$450m of revenues in 2023, but for an autoimmune condition, the IBS-C space is surprisingly low on effective therapies.

Turning to Xphozah, fourth quarter revenues are expected by Ardelyx management to be in the region of $2.5m, which reflects the fact the drug was only launched a couple of months ago. CKD is a large market opportunity, however, with ~550k patients in the US with CKD on dialysis, 80% of whom require treatment for hyperphosphatemia. Ardelyx says its research shows that 70% of patients "are unable to consistently achieve and maintain target phosphorus levels over a 6-month period."

If we make a very rough calculation, we could take the 550k patient population, reduce by 20% excluding patients who do not require treatment for hyperphosphatemia, and then take 36% of that population - 36% being the percentage of the patient population that nephrologists surveyed by Ardelyx have indicated could be candidates for Xphozah, and then multiply that figure by a rumored list price of ~$36k per annum, or $2.69k per month.

That would translate to ~160k patients, multiplied by $36k, or ~$5bn revenues per annum. That figure should be discounted by half, or perhaps an even larger percentage, reflecting the fact that not every eligible patient is going to end up using Xphozah, but even so, it does not seem unreasonable to assume that Xphozah, like Ibsrela, is a potential blockbuster-in-waiting, and may perhaps significantly outsell Ibsrela.

If that were to prove to be the case, then it seems clear that Ardelyx shares have significantly more upside potential to realize. Firstly, shares seem likely to recapture their IPO price of $14 per share, and later, perhaps, recapture highs of >$25 achieved in 2015, shortly after the IPO.

Were that to be the case, Ardelyx market cap could be valued at >$5.5bn, a much more accurate reflection of the worth of a company that is already marginally profitable, and is targeting peak revenues of >$2bn per annum. Shareholders in that scenario could realize another triple-digit percentage gain, on top of those realized across the past 12 months.

Risks To Ardelyx Bull Thesis - Growth Is Rarely Linear, Setbacks Are Common, And Competitive Threats Are Constant

Considering all of the above, ahead of announcing its Q4 and full year 2023 earnings, this Thursday evening, 22nd February, Ardelyx's business appears to be in better shape than it has ever been, and it is quite possible to make a case for a further sustained bull run - after all, shares only trade slightly higher today than they did in May 2021, when the market anticipated an approval for Xphozah.

With kidney disease being a hard indication in which to garner an approval, and patent protections for both Xphozah and Ibsrela stretching well into the next decade, arguably, the future looks bright for Ardelyx.

With that said, the pharmaceutical industry - and especially companies focused on kidney disease - can be unpredictable. For example, in a commercial setting, safety issues can be uncovered that were not uncovered in clinical studies. Health insurers can decline to include certain products on their coverage lists, restricting the market opportunity. Physicians may be unaware of, or unconvinced by certain drugs - sales and marketing play a huge role in which drugs physicians opt to use, and which attract the attention of patients, meaning SG&A costs can rapidly spiral out of control, relative to revenues earned.

In the case of Ardelyx and tenapanor, an additional concern would be the slightly underwhelming efficacy of the drug, in both of its indications. While Xphozah met all its key pivotal study endpoints, some physicians have suggested the efficacy bar for approval of the drug should have been set much higher, although it is not necessarily the case that there are more effective treatments on the market, and Xphozah, with its more convenient twice daily dosing regime, is arguably the pick of the "phosphate binding" drugs.

Nevertheless, it is worth considering the competition. According to drugs.com, Farxiga, a heart failure drug marketed and sold by AstraZeneca (AZN), also indicated for CKD, which drove >$4.35bn in revenues last year, Jardiance, developed by Eli Lilly (LLY), earning >$2.8bn revenues in 2022, and Bayer's Kerendia, earmarked for ~$3bn in peak revenues in kidney disease relate to Type 2 diabetes, are potential threat, as is Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Invokana.

With these drugs being marketed by "Big Pharma" firms with huge SG&A budgets, it may be hard for Ardelyx to make its voice heard. Another drawback could be the list price, which Ardelyx revealed on its Q3 2023 earnings call would be $2.96k per month of therapy.

I suspect a lower figure may be ultimately more reflective of the revenues Ardelyx will earn after pricing negotiations with insurers, and patience assistance programs are implemented. Nevertheless, the company must be careful not to price itself out of the market. In terms of its marketing capabilities, company Chief Commercial Officer Susan Rodriguez told analysts during the last earnings call:

We have built a dedicated nephrology sales force of 60 reps that cover the approximately 8,000 nephrology health care providers who write the majority of the hyperphosphatemia prescription. Our distribution network is also in place and will provide full coverage across the U.S. aligned optimally to our access strategy. Our comprehensive patient services program, ArdelyxAssistT, have gone live for XPHOZAH and is receiving calls. Product is on track to be in the channel following ASN's Kidney Week in early November.

Management was repeatedly asked to justify the high price of Xphozah on the earnings call, and maintained that the differentiated mechanism of action of the drug, compared to other "binders," and the demand from patients, who are in urgent need of the therapy, justifies the higher price. That may sound cynical, but in fairness, the company will need to earn the money to manufacture and distribute the drug to as many patients who require it as possible.

Should Xphozah or Ibsrela encounter difficulties in the commercial setting, primarily, I believe, related to its efficacy not justifying expectations, or difficulties persuading health insurers and physicians of its worth, a final concern is the lack of other assets in Ardelyx's stable. According to the company's Q3 10-Q submission:

We also have a development stage asset, RDX013 for adult patients with CKD and/or heart failure with hyperkalemia, or elevated serum potassium, and a discovery phase asset, RDX020 for adult patients with metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder, in patients with CKD.

These 2 assets are clearly at the earliest stage of their journey through the clinic and towards approval, with no guarantees either will come close to matching the success of tenapanor. It is pretty rare for lightning to strike twice at the same biotech, especially when kidney disease is the target.

Concluding Thoughts - Is Ardelyx A Buy, Sell, or Hold Ahead Of Q4 Earnings?

The fact that Ardelyx has shared such bullish forecasts prior to its full Q4 earnings release - for $140-$150m Ibsrela revenues, and for $1bn per annum in peak sales of the drug, means there is unlikely to be a price spike when the actual earnings are announced Thursday, although there are a few figures worth looking out for.

Net income is one, as a large number of commercial-stage biotechs are heavily loss making, attempting to drive revenues as high as they can with an unsustainable marketing spend. This does not appear to be the case with Ardelyx, which earned income in Q3, although whether the company will substantially increase spending in 2024, and forecast for an overall substantial net loss, is an important question to consider.

Forecasts for 2024 sales of Xphozah will also be important - will management set the bar low, and hope to wow Wall Street by consistently outperforming, or, as it has done with Ibsrela, will it make a bold revenue forecast, which it may struggle to justify later in the year.

Borrowing is another - Ardelyx has long-term debt of close to ~$100m, and facilities in place to borrow more, which management may consider to be the best way to fund its launch of Xphozah.

Besides, I would also listen out for news on deals with healthcare payors, which will ultimately be the primary way in which Ardelyx will earn revenues from its 2 drugs, I suspect. Management needs to get deals done as quickly as possible, and as mentioned above, there are numerous competitive threats in the marketplace health insurers may use to challenge Ardelyx's pricing strategy. The company is not experienced in these types of negotiations.

Given the recent bull run Ardelyx shares have been on, the tricky to meet expectations the company is setting around peak sales for its drugs, the high price point of Xphozah, and some lingering questions over the efficacy and safety of tenapanor, I would give Ardelyx a "hold" recommendation at present.

I would, however, be more confident about the Ardelyx, Inc. share price ramping higher over the coming months, than falling, because after so many years of struggle, management now has the approvals it desires. There are apparently few clouds on the horizon preventing it from making a strong push for triple-digit million revenues, in 2 different indications, with "blockbuster" revenues from twin indications a not completely unrealistic possibility.