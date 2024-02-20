3DSculptor/iStock via Getty Images

Blueprint for Success: Ayvakit's Ascent in the ISM Arena

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is up 64% since my "buy" recommendation in late October and there have been some bullish developments.

Seeking Alpha

In my October article, I discussed the company's prospects with Ayvakit in the maturing indolent systemic mastocytosis [ISM] market. At the time, the company projected $1.5 billion in peak annual revenue, which I agreed with. However, after reporting Q4 '23 earnings last week, the estimate has increased to $2 billion.

The company appears to be making excellent headway in ISM. Ayvakit procured "$204.2 million and $71.0 million for the full year and the fourth quarter of 2023." For 2024, Blueprint envisions between $360 million and $390 million. The company expressed optimism regarding Ayvakit's potential during the earnings call.

(...) based on the strong underlying fundamentals that are driving our early sales trajectory and the rapid growth and diagnosis that has led to an expanding SM market, our conviction has grown. The AYVAKIT will be able to achieve peak global sales of greater than $2 billion.

Current UpToDate recommendations support prescribing Ayvakit in ISM patients with moderate-to-severe symptoms after symptom-directed therapies prove unsuccessful (e.g., antihistamines and antileukotriene agents). Unfortunately, for a good portion of these patients, symptom-directed management is not enough. Ayvakit is differentiated in that it addresses an underlying cause of the disorder (D816V-mutated KIT).

The company is likely reasonable in stating that Ayvakit has blockbuster potential. This is a major breakthrough for Blueprint. Importantly, Ayvakit revenue should also take pressure off the bottom line.

Blueprint

Blueprint's enterprise value remains at $5.5 billion and I think there's still potential for a lot of upside here. Let's not forget that the company has an engine for KIT development. In my view, Ayvakit, alone, could justify a valuation exceeding $6 billion.

Q4 Earnings

Blueprint's Q4 earnings show a notable increase in net product revenue to $71 million from $30 million YOY, driving annual revenue to $204 million from $111 million. Collaboration and license revenue decreased to $923K in Q4 from $8.7 million, with annual figures also dropping to $45 million from $65.5 million. Total annual revenues rose to $249 million from $204 million. However, R&D and SG&A expenses remained high, contributing to a net loss of $110.9 million in Q4, improved from $158.6 million YOY. The net loss per share decreased to $1.82 from $2.65.

Financial Health

Turning to Blueprint's balance sheet, the combined liquid assets amount to approximately $710.6 million, with cash and cash equivalents at $71.3 million, marketable securities at $639.4 million, and additional marketable securities outside current assets at $56.5 million. When analyzing liabilities, Blueprint faces a total current liability of $214.9 million, which includes accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other short-term obligations. The current ratio, calculated as total current assets divided by total current liabilities, stands at approximately 3.76, indicating a strong short-term liquidity position.

The net cash used in operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $436.8 million. Given that this figure represents an annual cash burn, the monthly cash burn rate approximates $36.4 million. Given the total liquid assets, the cash runway for Blueprint is calculated by dividing the liquid assets by the monthly cash burn rate, yielding approximately 19.5 months of runway. This analysis is based on past financial performance and may not be indicative of future results.

Given the cash runway of over 18 months and the current ratio, the odds of Blueprint requiring additional financing within the next twelve months could be considered medium, primarily due to the substantial cash burn.

Market Sentiment

According to Seeking Alpha data, BPMC's market capitalization stands at $5.53 billion. Growth prospects appear promising, with analyst revenue projections indicating a significant uptick: a 57.47% increase for FY 2024 to $392.71 million, and continued growth expected through FY 2026 to $797.76 million. Stock momentum is notably strong, outperforming the SPY across all observed timeframes, including a remarkable +101.88% over the past year, signaling robust investor confidence and market performance.

Data by YCharts

Short interest totals 4,599,585 shares, representing 7.64% of the float, which, while substantial, also underscores a cautious but considerable speculative position against the stock. Institutional ownership is highly concentrated, with a notable dynamic of 3,036,058 new positions and 523,641 sold out positions, highlighting an active institutional interest; significant holders include T Rowe Price Associates, Fmr LLC, Wellington Management Group, and Rock Springs Capital Management. Insider trades reveal a net activity of -60,228 shares over the past three months and +16,388 shares over the past twelve months, indicating a mixed but overall positive insider sentiment.

Given these factors, the company's market sentiment is qualified as "robust," suggesting strong market confidence and growth prospects amidst active institutional and insider engagement.

Is BPMC Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

In conclusion, the upward revision of Ayvakit's peak annual revenue estimate to $2 billion reflects the company's significant progress in the ISM market and highlights the potential for Ayvakit to become a blockbuster drug. The strong Q4 '23 earnings and optimistic revenue projections for 2024 further solidify my belief in the company's growth trajectory and its ability to alleviate pressure on the bottom line through Ayvakit revenue.

However, potential investors must be mindful of the risks associated with investing in biotech, particularly in a company like Blueprint. Clinical and regulatory risks remain paramount, as any setbacks in the development and approval process can adversely affect the stock. Moreover, the high burn rate and the need for additional financing pose financial risks, despite the company's strong short-term liquidity position.

To mitigate these risks, investors should consider a diversified investment strategy, focusing on a mix of companies within the biotech sector to spread risk. Keeping a close eye on Blueprint's clinical progress, regulatory developments, and financial health is crucial. An informed, strategic approach to investing in BPMC can help navigate the volatility inherent in the biotech industry.

Considering the company's current momentum, strategic positioning in the ISM market, and the robust pipeline potential beyond Ayvakit, I am upgrading my recommendation from "buy" to "strong buy." Blueprint is well-positioned for continued growth, and while mindful of the risks, the upside potential in 2024 and beyond appears promising for informed investors.