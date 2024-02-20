Alex Wong/Getty Images News

This year, we are expecting to see a rematch of the 2020 election, with former President Donald Trump facing off versus incumbent Joe Biden. Regardless of your political stance, the runup to this year's voting will be unlike any other given Mr. Trump's numerous legal issues that are ongoing. At the same time, investors are hoping to see the Trump Media & Technology Group ("TMTG") merger with SPAC Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) finally go through. Last week, a key date was set in this process, but DWAC shares seem to be a very risky play at this junction.

It was back in October of 2021 when these two businesses proposed a combination, and you can read many of the key details in the most recently filed prospectus. Mr. Trump is expected to own more than half of the combined company should shareholders of DWAC approve the deal, but his current business doesn't provide much in the way of revenues or earnings. Last Friday, DWAC announced that it will hold a special meeting on March 22nd to vote on the approval of the combination, meaning the finish line is now within sight.

At this point, given all of the efforts over the two plus year period to get this deal through, I believe it is highly likely that shareholders will approve. DWAC settled with the SEC over fraud charges last summer, so it appears that any legal issues there are behind us. With DWAC shares near $50 currently, it doesn't make sense for shareholders to redeem their shares for just $10. If a deal were to be rejected, I think we would see a major reversal of the recent rally on hopes the deal would go through. Thus, the approval would be needed to avoid a major crash in shares, likely back to the mid-teens where they were at going into the latest pop.

The long term strategy here would likely be to create a media giant for those who support the former President. We've already seen the launch of Truth Social as an alternative to Twitter / X. Should the deal go through, I believe the new capital will be used to further bolster that platform as well to build out more online media and potentially some television assets. It's even possible that if shares stay elevated after the combination, management uses some equity to make some acquisitions of smaller media platforms that are politically aligned. While TMTG only has a few million in annual revenues here, it's possible that over time that number could grow quite substantially. If the company wanted to be really bold, it perhaps could look at building a new large TV or streaming service to try to steal viewers from Fox news or other networks that most Trump supporters follow.

The late March date is quite important not for all potential shareholders, but for Mr. Trump and his ongoing legal battles. It's just three days before his first of four criminal trials is expected to start, the hush money case in New York City. By this time on the calendar, it is also widely expected that Mr. Trump will have received enough or almost electoral votes to be chosen as the Republican candidate for this year's election. Other criminal trials could follow during the summer or fall, and last week a ruling went significantly against Mr. Trump, ordering him to pay hundreds of millions of dollars for fraudulently inflating the values of his properties.

DWAC shares soared initially in 2021 on hopes of a merger with TMTG, rising from just $10 to $175 at the peak, only to come right back down to the low double digits as multiple deal delays occurred. Now that it appears things are back on track, shares have soared again in recent weeks, closing last Friday at more than $48 a share. This would value the combined company at more than $5.5 billion based on nearly 113.5 million shares, but that's just a base amount if there are maximum SPAC redemptions. As the graphic below shows, the maximum number of diluted shares could top 200 million, which would mean a valuation of nearly $10 billion moving forward.

DWAC Share Counts (Company Prospectus)

One of the keys here is in regards to the "earnout shares". This is a bonus that TMTG shareholders would receive based on the volume weighted average stock price ("VWAP") that is seen in the three years following the combination. If the VWAP equals or exceeds $12.50 per share for any 20 trading days within any 30 trading day period, then TMTG shareholders would get another 15 million shares. An additional 15 million shares would come with the VWAP above $15, and another 10 million above $17.50.

With DWAC shares at nearly $50 now, those bonuses would all hit, meaning we'd be looking at a valuation of at least $7.3 billion here. The issue is that number doesn't support a company of this size, as TMTG reported just $3.38 million in revenue for the nine months ended in September 2023. Even if you annualize that out and say triple it for this year, you're talking about $13.5 million in revenue. That would mean the company would be valued at 540 times sales, the metric we have to use since TMTG is losing lots of money currently so there's no P/E ratio here.

If we look at some comparison names here, Rumble (RUM) goes for about 11.5 times its expected sales this year. Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms (META) fetches less than 8 times its expected revenues for 2024. TMTG would essentially be valued at about half of what Fidelity is currently valuing Elon Musk's Twitter at in total dollars, despite Twitter having hundreds of millions of active users and reportedly doing around $2.5 billion in ad revenue alone last year, before adding in other items like subscriptions and data licensing deals.

Beyond the very high valuation currently, DWAC shares carry a major risk due to the 91 criminal charges that Mr. Trump is currently facing. Even if one or two of those court cases go against him, having your largest shareholder and potential revenue generator facing potential prison time doesn't sound like an appeasing investment strategy. Even if Mr. Trump wins his legal battles in the near term, the complexity of him potentially winning the Presidential Election as the largest shareholder in the new company could likely give investors pause moving forward.

As a result, I would put a sell rating on DWAC shares currently, between the legal risk and sky high valuation. For me to upgrade to a hold, a couple of things would need to occur. First, some of these legal battles need to be put in the rear view mirror, preferably in Mr. Trump's favor. The second thing is the valuation needs to come down to a more realistic level, and part of this will depend on whether or not those earnout shares go through. I would circle back here during the summer, at which point we could have at least one trial behind us, a couple more quarters of financial results in the books, as well as a more concrete outstanding share count.

I really wouldn't even consider looking at this name until we see the price to sales number come down into the low to mid double digits. At that point, a premium may still be warranted if the company is showing tremendous revenue growth percentages. However, A price to sales ratio that's well into the hundreds that already assumes a large amount of revenue growth in 2024 puts us back into late 90s / early 2000s tech bubble territory. We all know how that turned out for most of those companies trading at ridiculous valuations.

In the end, DWAC's special meeting is set to take place in about a month, which could be the end of the more than two year process to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group. At this point, the combined company would be valued in the mid to high single digit billions, despite only doing a few million in revenue in the first three quarters of last year. With the former President facing four criminal trials, one of which starts just days after the DWAC special meeting, there is too much risk here for me to justify owning this name.