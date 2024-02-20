Honeywell International Inc. (HON) presents at Citi's 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference (Transcript)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Citi’s 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference February 20, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Vimal Kapur - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citi

Andrew Kaplowitz

We're going to get started. Again, appreciate everyone joining us. For those of you who weren't at our first meeting, early risers, again, welcome to Citi's Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference. We are very excited to have Honeywell with us. We've got Vimal Kapur. Vimal is the CEO of Honeywell. Vimal started at Honeywell in 1989. So, he's been around for a little while. Vimal, I know you have some prepared remarks, so I'm going to let you take it away, and then we'll get into questions.

Vimal Kapur

Absolutely. So, good morning, everyone, and I would say eight months into the role and feel excited about what's ahead for us in Honeywell. I think the strategy we have laid out is we are going to go deliver good results in 2024, as we have guided, but I feel very confident for the times ahead. So, a few quick comments. I laid out three strategic priorities, and I'm sure Andy, we are going to talk about each one of them. Making progress on each one, whether it's our organic growth vector, something I'm very passionate about, Honeywell is well set up to - with its macros of Aerospace, Energy, and Automation. And how do we play in those spaces with our innovation playbook, but also monetizing our install base and high growth region is something we are executing and I expect that to deliver results for us. Operating system always been a strength of Honeywell, the second priority. That's something which positions us well to operate this company as integrated operating company. One thing I'm proud of is both my predecessor did a lot of work to position us not to operate as a conglomerate. There are setup processes which are heavily digitized and capabilities, which give us a scale and the rigor we can run, and we will continue to improve upon that. And finally, the optimizing of the portfolio. I absolutely understand that we need to revitalize our portfolio. Bolt-on acquisition is our primary strategy. I believe that keeps the portfolio refreshed and also positions as well. So, across all the three, we are making meaningful progress.

Specifically on the priority three in the portfolio, the strategy is actually unfolding. You saw us making announcement on Carrier acquisition late last year. We expect to complete that during course of 2024. Right plays in the fairway of what acquisitions we really talk about, $1 billion to $7 billion of enterprise value. This was $5 billion. It aligns to our core of Building Automation. It compounds the growth of the core itself while it's a mid-single digit growth-proven segment in it, and we are going to add value because this is what we do. And then 13 times EBITDA, This doesn't take any sales synergy into account. That’s just pure play cost synergies. I mean, I'll argue that we will do some and that's going to make this a very attractive proposition for us. And then Quantinuum, we made progress. The pre-money round valued Quantinuum at $5 billion. It's an exciting step in the journey of Quantinuum, more so as AI is becoming more and more prominent. If AI is true, Quantinuum is true. One of them is wrong. One has to make a choice which one is wrong, because with the compute power acquired with the AI, you need quantum computing. And we are making progress in terms of the subsequent steps after the pre-money, and we'll continue to execute to make it as independent company in the times ahead. And if you see our capital deployment has been on an average $8 billion for the last several years. And this year, just on the fact we have to complete the Carrier acquisition on a run rate basis will be $10 billion of capital commitment.

I just wanted to remind that this is kind of our strategy on a page, focus on three megatrends, Automation, Energy, and Aerospace, which really gives our algorithm of 4% to 7% organic growth and 40 to 60 basis of margin expansion. Gives us 6% to 10% of EPS growth, just on the segment profit itself. Add to that, the share buyback, add to that accretion happening through smart M&A. 8% to 12% is our long-term commitment to our shareholders. That's what we believe is the adjusted EPS growth we can deliver, and that's without dividend. We've done that and we'll continue to deliver on that. That's my job. So, you can count on me, and that's what I'm really working on to do that. And that's what I really - this is where I really wanted to finish this chart, gives you the top is where our commitments are in terms of long-term targets on 4% to 7% organic growth, margin, gross margin of 40%, and greater segment margin of 25% plus, free cash flow margin of mid-teens and adjusted EPS growth, which I talked about 8% to 12%. And if you see our 2023, 2024 guidance is right in the range of each of those commitments, and so is our 2023 results. So, the long-term flywheel is working, and it'll continue to perform in the times ahead, which excites me. So, with that, Andy, I'll open up to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Andrew Kaplowitz

Vimal, thank you for that. So, you mentioned, you've been CEO for eight months now. Maybe update us on where you've made the most progress on your initiatives. You talked obviously in the prepared marks about Honeywell Accelerator. Obviously, you've been focused on Honeywell Connected Enterprise. And then has there been anything that's been a little more difficult for you than you planned to make an initial impact?

Vimal Kapur

I would say the first thing I did was, which we announced in October last year, to simply whether Honeywell portfolio into three megatrends. One can argue, but that's Honeywell what it was. We just readjusted some businesses. But to me, simplification is a pre-step towards growth. For us to grow in our organization, to get clarity, what are the growth vectors, both organic and inorganic, you put a north star. So, we started that. So, that made a meaningful progress. The organization is up and running into these three trends and four businesses. Automation is too big to be run as one monolithic segment. So, we have Industrial and Buildings as two distinct segments. So, that, I believe is a good progress. On organic growth, we are doing a lot of work on organic growth. And to your - probably I'm going to steal the second part of your question, moving a organization of our size with 100,000 people to pivot towards organic growth, is not going to happen in three months. It's not going to happen, but we are making foundational changes on how do we invest R&D dollars? How we do the product launches, how we create capability of the people to think about new products. And that's making progress, and we'll see results of this as the time comes ahead. I feel excited about from an organic growth perspective on our focus on aftermarket. It's a very large part of an install base. And putting focus on launching offerings on aftermarket is going to be another playbook, part of our playbook for organic growth. And finally, the third element of our organic growth strategy is continued focus on high growth regions. That represents 25% of the Honeywell revenue and double-digit growth there. We have delivered that for several years, and that compounds our growth. So, those are the three growth vectors, new products, monetizing our install base, and high growth regions. And we are making progress on each one of them.

On operating system, I really have pivoted to think about operating system by business model, and I’ll spend a minute on that. Every time when you think of operating system, the immediate comes to your mind is, this company's going to have strong operating system for supply chain, lean principles or procedures for commercial excellence, how we manage the sales force, which is pretty logical. And Honeywell did that over the last 10 years. What stuck to me was when I started my role as Chief Operating Officer, all large companies have three or four business models. Our revenue is concentrated largely in four business models. Projects is about $6 billion to $7 billion. You create install base. Aftermarket services is about $11 billion. You monetize an install base. Software is another $1.5 billion, again monetizing the install base, and the products is the balance, $17 billion to $18 billion. When you think the business-by-business model, you can create a lot of value. As an example, aftermarket business is $11 billion. Now, how do you - what's the metric for monetizing an install base? We have eight businesses which does that. They actually - we have a aftermarket service business formally in eight segments. So, how should I measure their performance? The penetration rate in install base is enough. Do they have install base so I can click a button and I can see it? So, when you think about operating system in context of business model, that's an additional lever of creating value. And that's something I'm passionate about, and that's the next chapter of Honeywell operating system. And that's where we are making progress. And finally, on the portfolio side, I shared the update. We continue to improve our pipeline, both on the addition and the subtraction side. So, all in all, I would say, making meaningful progress. The difficult part is, or longer part is, I won't say it's difficult. It's more around the time it'll take to turn towards more growth orientation and deliver the results.

Andrew Kaplowitz

Vimal, just one follow up on that. Like, Darius already was focused, I thought, on stepping up organic growth. Is there any sort of sea change in culture? Is this just more an evolution that you need to do there?

Vimal Kapur

Look, there is no one action which changes the company from one step to another step. And what I'm constantly doing is that making those changes which enables the organization, you have to free up the time to do something else. So, question is, where are you going to free up the time to focus on something else? And then where do I and my staff spends time? So, I think that's a fundamental model shift to say if I spend 40% of my time on growth-oriented tasks, seeing customer, looking at new products, meeting with offering manager, it changes the dialogue. So, it's a not question of, is it a dramatic shift? It's a question of how we operate as a company. And that's what I'm doing right now and my staff is doing,

Andrew Kaplowitz

It's helpful. Vimal. So, obviously, it's only been a few weeks since you reported, but you did say that the timing of the short cycle recovery is a key swing factor when you guide to 4% to 6% growth. So, could you give us some more color into whether you've seen any changes in the macro since you reported, evidence of short cycle stabilization recovery or maybe continuing momentum and longer cycle? And do you have any concerns from certain customers that they may hold back on spend from the elections?

Vimal Kapur

Okay.

Andrew Kaplowitz

A lot in there.

Vimal Kapur

Yes, a lot in there. So, I would say, look, we reported results just about three weeks back. So, I don't have much to share incrementally, and we only have one month of results out. So, it's not enough data point to share additional. What can I share with you is that if I look at the year as we guided, long cycle is half of our revenue. Our backlog is at 8%. So, the confidence on long cycle doing well, whether it's in Aerospace and Commercial Aerospace and Process Solutions and UOP, they all have solid backlog for us to progress well for next year. The short cycle is a swing factor, and we have a moderate growth planned in that in the second half. And the reason I feel confident about is there are two reasons. First of all, we are not looking for some major turnaround. So, it's a moderate shift, which gives us the upper end of our algorithm versus lower end of the algorithm. Just as a fun fact, if Aero grows 10% and rest of the Honeywell grows zero, we grow 4%, just as a simple calculation. So, it just, therefore, I'm not saying 4% is in the bank, but I just want to put things in perspective. But for us to go to 6%, some inflection is required in short cycle. And the reason I feel the inflection is possible in the second half is, there are two foundational facts. First is, the comps are easy. We grew much higher in the first half of last year. The second half became more leaner. So, we are going to be comparing against a lower comps, which positions us relatively easier. And the second is the self-help actions, which I talked about earlier, new products, pricing, execution, aftermarket service, they will give us some help as the year scales. So, we don't need to have some dramatic turnaround. So, if the economy behaves the way it is behaving right now, we should see that inflection. But what I feel confident is our finishing position in this year, what I'm watching is sequentially we improve every quarter. Q1 is better than 4Q last year. Q2 is better. What it does is, our finish this year is likely going to be at a very attractive point that positions us well for 2025. So, all in all, I think that's where we guided for it, 4% to 6%. And if the economic cycle remains the way it is, there's a high probability case we can deliver on the upper end of the equation, but not a forecast teller. So, we'll see how things shape up and we'll report to you in our earnings how things are progressing.

Andrew Kaplowitz

Got it. And customers really haven't said anything to you about upcoming elections, all that kind of stuff, like they're just kind of …

Vimal Kapur

Elections, I would say, I mean, that's a bigger part of the economic cycle. To me, the way we have guided, we have factored the uncertainty or the dimensions of elections which come in. And as we all know, it's not only here. It's many other parts of the planet are going through elections. So, there's a certain element of it, but I think that’s factored into what we have guided, unless some dramatic shifts happen, I mean, which I would say will impact greater than what we have done right now. But for now, I think we have counted on it under normal circumstances.

Andrew Kaplowitz

So, Vimal, stepping back, like I get this question for you guys. Like, we understand the need to be conservative, especially to start the year, but you mentioned several of your short cycle businesses are already muted, but your long cycle businesses are strong. You had 8% backlog growth. So, why didn't you guide to your longer-term algorithm of 4% to 7%? I know 4% to 7% is not that different than 4% to 6%, but and 40 to 60 basis points of margin expansion, especially as you talked about, you're ratcheting up new products, you're scaling your software business. Like, why didn't you?

Vimal Kapur

I think it's consistent. First of all, the long-term algorithm is a guide. If we don't have to guide every year, then we don't need a quarterly earnings call. We can just read 4% to 7% and 40 to 60, and I can go home. So, there's going to be small variability to that. So, we have guided for 4% to 6% and 30 to 60. And to your point, is the guide conservative? I'm not going to opine on that. I would say that if our views change for positive or negative as the year progresses, we'll update in our quarterly earnings call. At this point, we believe that based on the facts we see, this is the most robust guide we can provide at this point of time. Would I like to deliver on the upper end? Of course, I like to deliver on the upper end, but it's hard to give a specific commitment at this point of time.

Andrew Kaplowitz

That's helpful. And then digging into the 30 to 60 for margin expansion in 2024, we know you've been talking about significant positive impact from direct material productivity and AI. Where are you in that progression in 2024? And while we know you've talked about slightly positive on price versus cost, why shouldn't price versus cost get more green versus less green if you're doing all this stuff?

Vimal Kapur

Yep. So, let's first start with the price-cost. The price next year probably is going to be more in the range of 3% versus we deliver 4% this year. So, the inflation has muted to a certain degree, but not gone away. And I've been consistently seeing that gone are the days when price will be 1%. That era is definitely over. So, probably it's going to be range-bound to this number moving forward. Price-cost will not be a drag, but will not be a massive driver for margin expansion. So, it's a more of a neutral to slightly positive driver at this point based upon inflation. So, where the margin expansion is going to come from for us this year, I think there are three factors. First is, our largest margin business is going to grow the most. Aero is going to grow, as we have guided, double-digit. So, that certainly helps. It's at 27% margin rates. Honeywell is at 23%. So, the more it grows, better it is from mix perspective. Direct material productivity we see back coming to normal levels since Q4. We had a strong Q4 for direct material productivity. As you saw our Q4 results, we were slightly light on organic growth, but margin expansion was strong, and one of the driver was direct material productivity was favorable. So, we expect that to continue. And we made a lot of investment to diversify our spend in multiple regions by setting up a lot of frontend procurement offices in many parts of the world. So, that has been a big driver for that. And finally, I'm excited about AI from operational productivity perspective, and we're going to get tens of millions of dollars this year in 2024 in our P&L from that. And it's in range of functions. It's in product development, product testing, customer service, technical support, legal. This technology is definitely transformational. Somebody shared with me, which is kind of a good anecdote to say, this is a moment of locomotive for Industrial. Like locomotive was so broad. Engine changed our life whenever it was invented, 200 years back. So, you can do 100 things with the engine. There's something similar. You can do so many things with it and it costs nothing. That's the beauty of it, costs very little and you can do a lot. So, that's a source of productivity.

So, when you add those three together, the Aero mix being favorable, direct material productivity shaping up well, and then productivity, new elements opening up with AI, it just positions us well for our 30 to 60 basis points of margin expansion. And that’s where Honeywell operating system really plays well. We are able to scale a strategy, maybe ask why I feel so confident about AI, because our operating system has standardized processes across Honeywell Enterprise at scale. We can deploy at scale at a much quicker speed. I don't have to argue with multiple people what to do and how to do it. Like product testing. We do our product development in Honeywell Technology Solution, which is our tech organization, which serves all our business units. We have large body of people right from Mexico to China and India and Czech Republic, Poland. So, they're adopting AI at scale. They don't need anybody's advice. They're just one organization. So, one process at scale, when you drive the machine, the machine works at a much higher pace, and that's where the Honeywell operating system coming into play to helps us drive that higher level of productivity, which I'm really talking about.

Andrew Kaplowitz

That's helpful. I want to open up to the audience in a second, but Vimal, you've already mentioned that Honeywell's on track to deploy more than $25 billion over three years. But as you know, Honeywell, at least when Darius was CEO, only was engaged I call it a moderate level of M&A. So, my question is, does Honeywell, in your view, have the necessary muscle to handle sort of multiple “Carrier” type deals at the same time? Or maybe what change have you made in your M&A-focused organization that could support increased activity?

Vimal Kapur

I would say the data has really shaped up the organization to create a much stronger backbone by which our ability to do acquisition is much easier. Also, add value given the operating system backbone we have, which is heavily digitized. So, that certainly enables it. To your point in capacity, certainly in each segment we have active pipeline, and given that we have four segments, we have capacity to do acquisition in each one. And that gives us more headroom. Carrier acquisition is in Building Automation. We have active pursuits in other segments too. So, I would say that we remain active, both on addition and subtraction. And our capital redeployment will be biased towards M&A, all things being equal. That's something which we are working on right now. And pipeline remains good. I mean, activity level is good. We all are aware of competition from P.E. is in a different ball game today versus what it was two years back. I won't say it's gone, but it's a different intensity. And that puts strategic like us in a different position. So, certainly, that's the element which helps us in this environment.

Andrew Kaplowitz

Any questions from the audience? Any questions? One of these days, the audience will help me out. Okay. So, on Aerospace, you mentioned that anecdote, if it grows double digits, it really helps the company. So, you generate 15% overall growth in 2023. You guide to low teens for 2024. But I think you talked, I think at the Paris Air Show, about wide bodies being a bigger sort of contributor and they have significantly more revenue. So, why couldn't you do sort of similar growth in 2024 than 2023? And just maybe the separate questions about defense. Defense slowed a little bit, as you know, in Q4. Do you worry about supply chain there? Are we past that? How do you think about that?

Vimal Kapur

Look the Aero growth is - continue to remain constrained by supply side versus demand side. It's - our demand is - our backlog is - remains very robust. Our booking remains very robust across all segments. So, real constraint is - and that's specifically the supply chain constraint, is not really narrowed down to mechanical supply chain. So, think about machining, costing, bearings. These are certified products. So, I can't even change supplier because if I change supplier, I have to change the whole product and recertify it, which is not hard to do, but of course extremely time-consuming. So, that's where the fundamental constraint is. So, whether Aero will grow same rate as we grew in 2023, first off, levels are way more elevated. So, comps are now at a growth rate we delivered. So, but it's - I won't say it's ruled out. It's, supply chain constraints can play in either way. And what we guided is a high confidence case. Is there a case for further enhancement? I think as the year progresses, we can report that. Defense in particular, yes, Q4 was - saw some constraints in the defense supply chain, which is for the nuances, but sequentially it was better than Q3. And our bookings remain strong in defense. Specifically, we are excited about the new segment opening up for international defense, where the bookings remain strong. We have expanded a lot our sales footprint in different countries where there's a lot more demand for this. And I think the overall, Aero will remain a strength of Honeywell in 2024, and I will presumably say for a few years ahead, given how the backlog and bookings are for that segment.

Andrew Kaplowitz

So, Vimal, you still feel good about defense, high single-digit growth even with continuing resolutions and all that kind of stuff?

Vimal Kapur

Yes, it'll be - I mean, I think if any surprise will occur due to this, how supply chain behaves within the defense sector. But I think fundamentally we should see a high single-digit growth in defense. But overall, the Aero growth will be double-digit in 2024.

Andrew Kaplowitz

So, I wanted to ask you about Aero margins, right? This is going to be the third year in a row that you're around 27%, which is obviously still really good, but you do have this 29% target out there. You were up a little in 2023. So, why can't you again be up a little in 2024? And what are the conditions that you need to see to get closer to that 29%?

Vimal Kapur

Look, the Aero margins are - the gravitational pull is around 27% as we saw in 2023. And the fundamental factor is, there are two factors. One is, the mix continues to be biased towards the OEM, which longer term is good news because we are creating more install base, and install base is getting created at a higher pace than history. So, it means our future of aftermarket is even more secure, but that it comes at a cost of a mixed headwinds, which we are facing at this point. Plus the investment we have made in supply chain. We didn't grow volume 20% accidentally last year, and we're going to grow volume double-digit again this year. That requires investment. We are hiring people for our suppliers. Sometime we pay bills for that. We have a fair bit of investment of our supply chain folks across different elements of supply chain. So, that certainly impacts the margin rates, and we continue to invest in our R&D in the business. It's not that we are pulling that back because we have to protect our future, but if I pull the time forward, the reason we feed confident about 29% margin for Aero, and we haven't changed our guidance, is because this is not a permanent event. That mix will always remain OE-biased. It'll wind down to normal, which will give us the tailwind. The supply chain cost will wind down at some point when these things heal. And that's the case for a 29% margin. You can look at Q4. We delivered 28% margin. So, it's not a - this is not something which is a distant dream. It's a question of how the market is operating right now and some of that. But look, we are giving a double-digit earnings growth in Aero for two years in a row. That's what 8% to 12%, it's giving - I mean, last year we grew earnings by 14% in Aero at 27% margin rate. So, it remains one of the best franchise in the industry in terms of its end-to-end offerings from nose to tail and diversified end market coverage from Commercial Aerospace to business share to defense, and now urban air mobility. So, that gives me a confidence why Aero story is going to be good for many years ahead for growth as well as margin expansion.

Andrew Kaplowitz

So, I just want to stick on the topic of margins. As I think about 2024 and beyond, really Building Automation, you’re expecting to deliver your highest margin improvement again, has been the case really. And I think you run that business. Maybe it was you who started that, but like what makes it easier for Honeywell to generate margin expansion in that business? And can you translate that to the other segments, maybe to the new Carrier asset and get more cost synergies? Like, how do you think about that?

Vimal Kapur

The synergies come - the margin expansion come in Building Automation by just using the playbook of Honeywell operating system. Fundamentally, this business have deployed the Honeywell operating system at more scale, and therefore it gets the most leverage from operating margins. We started the business in 2018 at 18%. We finished close to 25%, and our long-term guide is 27%. Specific dynamics of 2024 is going to be new products, which have a higher margin than the base case. So, that certainly helps. The supply chain leverage, this business has pretty much all volume coming from four factories, the $6 billion business, which gives us a lot of cost leverage depending on how the volume moves. So, that certainly is a point which plays to its favor. The Carrier acquisition, the reason I feel excited about it, it's right in the fairway of what we do. Just to spend a minute on our Building Automation business model. We are a non-equipment base business model. We work on products which are specified in the building. That's our business model. These products are agnostics to the equipment. So, think about, we have leading position in building management system, which manages the environment in a building, HVAC controls, et cetera, and then fire systems. Security, we had a moderate position, but with the Carrier acquisition, gives us a billion dollar enterprise. So, we are going to have the good position in three segments in a building, security, and fire system, and building management system. And that's our business model. We have a solution business in Buildings, but the solution business sole purpose is to pull products, to create install base, to get aftermarket. We do not install anybody else's product. We'll never do that. We are not a integration shop. This business, it pulls its own products and massive. It's the biggest customer of its product businesses. That's why you exist. So, tell me how much products you bought, and then you create install base, which is in billions of dollars, and then you mine install base. So, the whole business is built upon product business model, which are specified. And we can add more to this franchise to keep thinking about what else is missing in a building. Can we add more products, which are not equipment-related? And that’s why this business model is very scalable and very profitable. And 27% margin looks very achievable. The growth rates will come back. We are a bit muted in the growth there for a while, but the growth rate will come back. And I feel excited about Building Automation business.

Andrew Kaplowitz

Vimal, maybe somewhat related is, I know you've continued to emphasize focus on high growth regions. So, maybe just stepping back and asking you about high growth regions and then some of your other regions, you mentioned China is still expected to go grow mid to high single digits this year, double-digit growth of 25%, that's HDRs. And separately, you mentioned Europe is expected to be neutral and negative. So, like, just update us on what you're seeing in HDRs versus Europe versus the US.

Vimal Kapur

So, 25% of the Honeywell revenue come from high growth regions. And when we say high growth regions, immediate comes as, oh, it's China. China is an important part of it. China represents 7% to 8% of the Honeywell revenue. So, high growth region for us is also Middle East, also India, also Eastern Europe and Latin America. So, those all constitute high growth regions for us. If I look at 2024, I know there's a general distress signal on China, but we grew high single-digit in 2023. The reason is our exposure to the segment, which are still seeing moderate growth in China. Aerospace, the air travel still hasn't returned back to normal in China. So, that's certainly the travel hours and how they really shape up certainly helps. Energy sector, China is still investing, specifically on decarbonization. China is definitely doing its bit on decarbonization. So, that certainly helps. And infrastructure segment is not muted. So, net-net, China is - gone are the days it grows double-digit, but it's not a drag. We are not going to see shrinkage in China. So, our growth, where does our growth comes from? So, what's the new magnet of growth in high growth regions for Honeywell? It's Saudi Arabia and India. These are growing exponentially. We have good position in both of them. And why we have a good position is these two countries need three things. They're big in aviation. They're buying a lot of planes. We happen to be an Aerospace business. They have to care about energy, either sell it or buy it. That's what we do. And they're building infrastructure, so Automation. So, just the fit of Honeywell portfolio with these two countries so strong, it naturally positions us well. So, that's kind of the overarching story on high growth region. I'm confident we are going to deliver double-digit growth in 2024, in high growth regions. Europe remains muted. Certainly, we all read about economic condition in Germany and UK, and we have large exposure to both these countries. So, certainly remains a headwind in overall growth rates for us. And US is mostly solid in most of the businesses, except some short cycle headwinds we saw. But I do see recovery in some pockets coming up there. And we talked about it earlier. That will determine our final algorithm for the year.

Andrew Kaplowitz

Vimal, do you know approximately how much Saudia and India, or as a percentage of sales? Can you say?

Vimal Kapur

I would say about - let me do the math. They collectively, we should get to the revenue between those two countries close to China by next year, those two countries put together.

Andrew Kaplowitz

That's interesting.

Vimal Kapur

So, that's kind of how we are thinking about it. I mean, this is my rough math. Can we get to China level of little over $2 billion revenue from these two countries in 2025? I think we are going to be at a very close edge of that. If we don't get there, we'll be close enough there.

Andrew Kaplowitz

So, I wanted to shift to Industrial Automation, guided flat for the year. HPS grew double digits in 2023. I think some people worry that processor hybrid will slow down a little bit, but I think you guys have been pretty confident that it won't. So, maybe you can talk about that. But if HPS doesn't slow down, it means that you're still projecting that your short cycle businesses are down. So, maybe talk about why we've had such a prolonged downturn when you think in the short cycle stuff.

Vimal Kapur

Look, I mean, the way to think about IA is that it's a combination of process and discreet in one business. So, process is represented by Process Solutions. It's a larger body of that business. And then the legacy SPS businesses were primarily in discreet side of Automation cycle. And the combination of the two gives us that math of flattish growth in 2024. And the driver for that is primarily short cycle, how it'll pace up. Process Solutions, we feel confident of another good year in 2024. We are less capital-biased in that business. Our aftermarket business is bigger than our projects business there, and aftermarket is less contingent upon CapEx cyclicality in US and other parts of the world. So, Process Solutions will continue to be an enabler. The swing factor there is a short cycle growth, but we saw some green shoots in our scanning and mobility business. We call it PSS in Q4. Thankfully, our competition also reported good guide for 2024. So, kind of reflects our position, how we all industry's looking at it. So, this is going to be the swing factor, how much short cycle recovers or it doesn't recover across different segment we play in IA in 2024.

Andrew Kaplowitz

And then I wanted to focus on warehouse and workflow solutions for a second. You mentioned pipeline is up 30% year -over-year in January, but honestly, it feels like we've been talking about a stronger pipeline now, let's just say for a little while. So, what is it going to take for that business to pick up and move from pipeline to actual revenue?

Vimal Kapur

So, the first fact is that now Warehouse Automation represents 4% or less actually of Honeywell revenue. And we get questions, 40% of our question comes on 4% of our revenue. And so, it's …

Andrew Kaplowitz

I waited a while before I asked the question, Vimal.

Vimal Kapur

No, three things are important. First is, this segment is a growth segment. I'm absolutely convicted that Warehouse Automation, we met one of our ex-colleague just on the hallway while coming in. It's no brainer that the world needs labor productivity. I don't have to fight this with a customer to say, do you need to see labor? Do you need productivity? I don't think that's a point of debate, but the unique thing about this business is lumpiness. There are a few people, there are about 20 companies because they have scale, each one of them. Think about Walmart. Think about Amazon. Think about logistics company like FedEx and UPS. They're all very big. So, they decide in chunks. Somebody says, I'm going to do X, and then they do lots of it. So, that's a little bit I would say the dynamics of this business, that the decision comes in chunkiness. To your question, our pipeline is strong. One decision can turn it in one quarter and get lot of volume in the projects. What we have done is 2024 is not going to be earnings drag for Honeywell in integrated business. So, why is that? I mean, are we confident on the volume growth? The topline growth may not occur. We may see another year of muted growth or lack of it in 2024, but what's different is now aftermarket is nearly going to become half of the business in 2024, which is the margin driver. And therefore, my confidence that it's not going to be earnings drag is strong. Plus we have put our supply chain in a more favorable cost location. So, we are going to get productivity of that in 2024. So, operations side confidence factor is high. It's going to be an earnings accretion to Honeywell on a year-on-year basis. Topline is driven by the market forces, and lumpiness can be changed by - one customer can decide a massive deal, and we can be reporting to you here to say, okay we want this. But diversification in the business is good. We play now in e-commerce, in post and parcel, in retail industry, in logistics company. So, it's a diversified business. And I remain confident that the word needs more Automation in warehouses. It's a matter of time.

Andrew Kaplowitz

So, before I run out of time, I want to make sure I ask you the question I'm going to ask all companies, and I asked Honeywell last year. What are the top two or three innovations and structural changes affecting your company over the next five years? And are there any emerging industry trends that are perhaps being overlooked in the current dis discourse?

Vimal Kapur

I would say our three megatrends. The reason we picked it, because they really are longer term. In Aerospace, the big thing is electrification. The Aerospace industry in our lifespan will get electrified, and that's what excites me. We are doing a lot of work in think about fuel cells. Think about cooling the plane with non-fossil fuel. Think about electric actuation. So, that's all innovation happening in Aerospace. And the first proof point of that is going to be urban air ability. That's where all this technology goes in a package and as and when the certification of these PLA platform happens. So, that's our innovation in Aerospace is all about electrification. Innovation in Automation is AI. I firmly believe that the Industrial world is heavily constrained by skills. And the best way to solve the skill problem is that AI becomes an assist to the people who are doing the work. And leveraging AI at scale positions us very well because we invested in IoT platform. All Industrial companies announced an IoT platform in 2018. At one count, I used to count it, it was more than 100. We are probably one of the one last men standing, which kept on investing. And I'll give credit to Darius for that. He never went away from investing in Forge. We have the IoT platform, which we are monetizing to leverage our install base. And because we have the data, we can use AI. AI needs data. You can't do AI on vacuum, and that positions as well. So, that's a megatrend I see in Automation. And in our Energy business, more and more green molecules. That's a business we are in. We have scaled SAF. Many of you would've seen, we have licensed 50 projects in sustainable aviation fuel. I see inflection coming up in blue hydrogen slash blue ammonia. There are some kinks in the regulations, but when they get removed, the pipeline of the project is strong, carbon capture. So, I see that inflection coming in in green molecules. So, all the three segments, we are well positioned. That's the Honeywell story, that our megatrends are here to stay forever, and our tech investment positions as well to deliver that 8% to 12% earnings growth I talked about earlier.

Andrew Kaplowitz

Well, Vimal, thank you very much for coming. We appreciate it.

Vimal Kapur

Thank you very much.