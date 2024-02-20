Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Walmart Inc. (WMT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 20, 2024 11:58 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT) Stock, WMT:CA Stock
Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steph Wissink - SVP, IR

Doug McMillon - CEO

John David Rainey - CFO

John Furner - President and CEO, Walmart U.S.

Kathryn McLay - President and CEO, Walmart International

Chris Nicholas - President & CEO, Sam's Club

Conference Call Participants

Michael Lasser - UBS

Krisztina Katai - Deutsche Bank

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

Kelly Bania - BMO Capital Markets

Robert Ohmes - Bank of America

Corey Tarlowe - Jefferies

Paul Lejuez - Citigroup

Seth Sigman - Barclays

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Walmart's Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'll now turn the conference over to Steph Wissink, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Steph, you may now begin.

Steph Wissink

Thank you, and welcome, everyone. The format of today's call will follow prior quarters. First, our CEO Doug McMillon will share his reflections on the quarter and year. Then our CFO, John David Rainey will review our Q4 and fiscal 2024 results, provide perspective on the key drivers of our financial framework, and offer initial guidance for fiscal 2025. Following these remarks, we will take your questions. At that time, we will be joined by our segment CEOs, John Furner from Walmart US; Kath McLay from Walmart International; and Chris Nicholas from Sam's Club. In order to address as many questions as we can, please limit yourself to one question.

Today's call is being recorded, and management may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these

