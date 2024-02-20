Onfokus

The past three years have been a fiasco for the automatic vacuum company iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT). iRobot has operated since 2002, producing smart vacuum cleaners. The company had a steady stream of success in the 2010s as it took advantage of technological progress that dramatically improved product performance. Its stock price also rose markedly around the 2016 to 2021 period, due in part to a vast amount of positive notoriety among retail investors interested in robotics stocks.

However, as its share price has collapsed, it is now only a tiny portion of most robotics and technology ETFs. Its market capitalization is now just ~$340M; as its market capitalization declines, it may see negative flows due to the ETF automatic selling that occurs in market-cap-weighted funds. This is the opposite issue of the "index effect" that lifts stock prices when they grow in popular market indices.

IRBT crashed last month as the FTC officially blocked its merger deal with Amazon (AMZN). The deal was stopped due to privacy and antitrust concerns, given that it would give Amazon a huge edge because the company can theoretically use its platform to promote iRobot over other brands. As the deal fell apart, iRobot lost tremendous value and agreed to cut 31% of its workforce, creating a ~$13M restructuring cost through severance. However, Amazon will pay iRobot a $94M termination fee, which is very large compared to its market capitalization.

Looking at the profit decline, driven by operating issues and economic changes, I believe its survivability without Amazon appears limited. A staggering 28% of its outstanding shares are short-sold today, meaning many hedge funds are likely betting on its collapse. Of course, high short interest can be bullish as it would not necessarily take a significant rebound in IRBT to trigger a short squeeze. Further, the $94M termination fee may be large enough to offset its negative cashflows. As such, IRBT deserves closer analysis as it appears likely to swing in either a positive or negative direction.

iRobot's Operational Struggles are Mounting

The company's most significant issue is the steady decline in its market share. In 2016, it controlled nearly two-thirds of the robotic vacuum market share globally. By 2020, that figure declined to 46%. Its sales shot up after 2020 as consumer spending rose dramatically during the lockdowns. However, its supply chain issues resulted in a massive decline in its gross margins. More recently, its gross margins have continued to decline while its sales gains reversed entirely. Even more, its operating costs-to-sales ratio has skyrocketed, giving iRobot extreme negative operating profits. See below:

Data by YCharts

As a result of its collapse in sales combined with its margins, iRobot's free cash flow turned dramatically negative. Its CFO and FCF rose over the middle of 2023 as its inventory declined dramatically, meaning its higher cash flows in mid-2023 were temporary. Its CFO turned negative again at the end of Q3 as its inventory normalized.

The company's working capital would have become negative if not for a $200M bridge loan given to the firm by Carlyle (CG) last July. The loan was meant to provide the company with time to ride out regulatory approval with an added cash infusion. See below:

Data by YCharts

The Carlyle loan runs to July of 2026 and has a staggering 14.3% interest rate, signaling the immense risk of lending to iRobot. Carlyle requires the company to set aside $75M out of its $94M breakup fee to repay this loan. Accordingly, without substantial cost cuts, it is unclear how iRobot plans to maintain any cash without a massive turnaround to its flailing revenue.

The company is cutting nearly a third of its workforce to try to improve its costs by ~$100M. This includes a significant slash to its R&D and marketing spending as well as an effort to reduce contract manufacturing costs. In the short-term, I expect we will see iRobot potentially see a cashflow improvement. However, in the long run, these changes will likely result in an even less competitive and marketable product, as continued marketing and R&D are necessary given its falling market share.

iRobot is Too Expensive For Most People Today

To a large extent, iRobot can change its costs. It can alter its products, and it can target its marketing better. In many respects, the company failed in these categories over the past five years as it allowed competitors to gain an edge in its market share. In the last decade, Chinese companies like Ecovacs and others have taken market share with cheaper alternatives, likely due to lower overall production costs. According to a New York Times in-depth review of automated vacuums, the editor does not recommend iRobot due to lower debris collections, mapping issues, and other technical problems that did not justify their price premium.

That said, as it races to undo these mistakes, it now faces burdens that are outside of its control. Put simply, I believe most of iRobot's target demographics cannot afford Roombas.

New Roomba's cost between $300 and $1300. However, similar products can be bought refurbished for much lower prices. As one example, your "average" Roomba j7 costs $350 refurbished but $1K new. Part of the company's business model was to create products that required maintenance spending. While that does give iRobot some added cashflows, it also makes iRobot's relatively easy to refurbish and re-sell, causing the company to compete against used products at lower prices. Further, replacement parts are more often sold by third parties. In my view, this issue is combined with growing competition from potentially superior peers.

As detailed in depth in "XLY: Consumer Discretionary Rebound May Reverse As Retail Sales Crash," retail sales, adjusted for prices, are now falling in the US. Core reasons include excessively high credit card debt growth and prolonged wage declines compared to household living costs. People are saving far less today than in the past, and the moderate slowdown in inflation has done nothing to stop that issue. Job growth is essentially "good" because more people are working extra jobs to try to keep up with rising living costs. While headline inflation is falling, the more predictive "super core" inflation is rebounding, justifying surveys that continue to show inflationary pressures on American finances despite "good" headline figures.

Much of the economic data today can be viewed in a bullish or bearish light, depending on perspective. However, over three-quarters of Americans are actively concerned about their personal finances today, with younger working Americans dramatically behind where older generations were decades ago.

Put simply, it is a tough market to sell costly vacuums to a population that has no disposable income and likely does not own a home (or lives in a smaller space). As more refurbished Roombas hit the market, I expect more people would opt for those models than new ones due to the growing personal financial strains seen since 2020.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I am bearish on IRBT and do not expect the company to perform well over the next two years as it races the bell to repay its loan. I believe most of its termination fee gains will go to repay its high-interest-rate loan. Its effort to cut costs may prolong its life but may also dramatically worsen its weakening competitive position in my view. Further, even if it can overcome those challenges, it faces households that more often lack the disposable income necessary to justify high-cost items. As personal financial strains continue for many, I expect iRobot will struggle to compete against refurbished versions of its products, which are hugely discounted compared to iRobot.

While I have a negative outlook on IRBT, I would not bet against it today. Its market capitalization is low compared to its past income levels, and its short interest is very high. In the short-term, cost-cutting measures could temporarily boost its performance enough that it may appear likely that it will repay the Carlyle debt. Although I doubt that will occur, I would not be surprised to see market sentiment shift temporarily into a positive direction, creating a "dead cat bounce" that boosts the stock. Fundamentally, its immediate bankruptcy risk appears low as it sees a cash infusion and aggressively cuts costs. Thus, although I doubt its long-term potential, I do not believe it is an excellent short bet today.