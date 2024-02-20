Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What's In Your Wallet? How To Profit From Capital One's $35.3 Billion Acquisition Of Discover

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
24.23K Followers

Summary

  • Capital One announced a deal to acquire Discover Financial for $35.3 billion in an all-stock deal.
  • Today's market reaction has been positive for DFS stock and neutral for COF stock.
  • Merger arbitrage, anyone? The deal presents an 11.1% premium for investors buying DFS stock that will be realized upon the deal closing, likely in late 2024 or early 2025.
US-ECONOMY-BANKING

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Yesterday after market close, Capital One (NYSE:COF) announced a monster deal to acquire Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) for roughly $35.3 billion. This represents 1.0192 COF shares for each DFS share (worth $139.56 per DFS share at current prices). In its press release, Capital

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
24.23K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DFS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

B
BAZZAB
Today, 1:27 PM
Comments (12)
COF has been a lousy investment the past two years. Finally it's approaching its January 22 share pricing.
S
Sam_12
Today, 1:23 PM
Comments (1.95K)
A good analysis. Thank you.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About COF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COF
--
DFS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.