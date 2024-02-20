Tomekbudujedomek/Moment via Getty Images

While several sectors finished 2023 on a high note and have added to their gains this year, the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has been an anomaly, giving up all of its Q4 gains. This is especially disappointing given that the gold price is a mere 4% off its highs on a daily closing basis, and one has to go back nearly a year to find sentiment as despondent sector-wide. Unfortunately, some of this underperformance can be attributed to weaker than planned production from some of the larger miners and stickier than expected inflationary pressures haven't helped. However, other names like Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) have been quietly adding to already strong balance sheets and working to identify the next project to develop or potentially acquire for their portfolio.

In this update we'll dig into Centerra's Q4 and FY2023 preliminary results, the 2024 outlook, and how the stock looks relative to peers from a valuation standpoint.

Mount Milligan Operations - Centerra Gold, Youtube.com

Q4 & FY2023 Production

Centerra Gold released its Q4 and FY2023 preliminary results last week, reporting quarterly production of ~129,300 ounces of gold and ~19.7 million pounds of copper. The significant increase in year-over-year gold production (+143%) was related to the restart of processing at its Oksut Mine in Turkiye, which was offline for over a year while it awaited an approval for its amended EIA (mercury abatement retrofit). And Centerra certainly wasn't over-selling it when it said that the "robust "free cash flow generation would continue into Q4" with the mid-tier miner increasing its cash position by over $120 million in Q4 to a significant ~$613 million. A portion of this increase in cash was related to the $25 million deferred payment by Orion Mine Finance for its Greenstone sale, but this still translated to $90+ million in normalized free cash flow in the quarter.

Centerra Gold Quarterly Gold & Copper Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Digging into the operations a little closer, Mount Milligan produced ~40,500 ounces of gold and ~19.7 million pounds of copper in the quarter, a significant decline from ~50,200 ounces of gold in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the asset came in below its downward revised guidance midpoint of 155,000 ounces of gold (actual: ~154,400 ounces) and over 10,000 ounces below its initial guidance midpoint of 165,000 ounces in FY2023. While disappointing, this was related to lower than planned recoveries due to mine sequencing and deferring a portion of high-grade gold and low-grade copper mined in Phase 7 to this year for blending purposes. And while this did impact FY2023 sales and led to a miss on guidance, Centerra is expecting a better 2024 at Mount Milligan based on its guidance of 190,000 ounces at the midpoint (+23% year-over-year).

The other positive news to report at Mount Milligan in addition to the improved 2024 outlook was that the asset ended the year with reserves of 2.82 million ounces of gold (plus just shy of 1.0 billion pounds of copper), up materially from ~2.64 million ounces of gold in the year-ago period. The result of reserve growth and a recent deal announced with Royal Gold (RGLD) has added two years to the mine life at this flagship asset, and it's worth noting that the reserve base is backed up by an additional ~2.3 million ounces of gold and ~850 million pounds of copper in the M&I category. And with more relaxed streaming terms (higher payments) thanks to support from its partner Royal Gold, the company is pursuing a PEA to look at further mine life extension opportunities.

Centerra 2023 Gold Reserves - Company Website

As for Oksut, the Turkish mine had another monster quarter in Q4 with production of ~89,000 ounces of gold, beating out what was already a massive Q3 with ~86,000 ounces of gold produced. The strong production in Q4 was related to elevated levels of recoverable ounces in stockpiles and on the leach pads, and helped the asset to produce ~195,900 ounces in a shortened year the amended EIA not delivered until Q2 2023. Given the better than expected output from Oksut, Centerra still managed to produce ~350,000 ounces of gold in FY2023 and make the best out of a transition year for its flagship asset.

2024 Outlook

Moving to the company's 2024 outlook, it's expected to be another solid year for the company with Oksut set to have another massive year with production of ~200,000 ounces of gold, and Mount Milligan benefiting from higher-grade deferred material from Phase 7 that will benefit this year's production. Meanwhile, costs are expected to remain at respectable levels at $1,125/oz all-in sustaining costs at the mid-point (by-product basis). That said, and as noted in past updates, Centerra is staring down a production cliff in 2025 as production normalizes at Oksut, with annual gold production set to slip from 390,000 ounces (midpoint) in 2024 to just over 300,000 ounces in 2025. So, unless we see Centerra scoop up a producing asset or advanced-stage asset sometime soon, investors will need to prepare for a much lower proportion of gold as a percentage of total revenue, especially if it goes the molybdenum path with a Thompson Creek restart.

Centerra Gold Annual Gold & Copper Production & Forward Estimates - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Recent Developments

In addition to the mine life extension at Mount Milligan, Centerra noted that it's focused on a new optimization program this year at Mount Milligan. According to the company, areas of focus for improvement outside of safety include:

improvements to load/haul cycle and better productivity

enhanced mine maintenance practices and refinement of the geology-metallurgy model

continuous improvement work in overall plant operability, flotation circuit, consumables, material handling, and blending consistency of plant feed

If successful on all fronts, Centerra should not only be able to have a better chance of extending the mine life with a leaner operation with lower costs on the back of higher recoveries, but also improve employee retention and reduce turnover which would be a key win given that labor is such a significant portion of overall costs for miners. And staying on Mount Milligan, Royal Gold has put a new agreement in place with Centerra that will allow for an extension of the mine life (2035 vs. 2033) with the potential for further mine life extensions. The mine life extension work will start a PEA to look at incorporating inventory west of the existing pit, and additional exploration drilling. As part of the deal that will support potentially extending the life into the late 2030s, Centerra will receive higher cash payments starting in approximately 2030, with gold payments being the lower of $850/oz and 50% of the spot gold price from 2030 to 2035 and the lower of $1,050/oz and 66% of the spot gold price from 2036 thereafter.

Mount Milligan Agreement - Company Website

The increased payments for deliveries are significantly higher than the current payments Royal Gold is entitled to of $435/oz for gold and 15% of the spot copper price (as they will roughly double on gold payments and more than triple on copper payments), but the deal is mutually attractive. This is because Mount Milligan has a much better chance of extending its mine life with improved payment terms that are less cumbersome and, in exchange for the agreement, Centerra will provide the following consideration to Royal Gold:

an upfront cash payment of $24.5 million

the delivery of 50,000 ounces of gold (~67% related to ounces set to be delivered to Centerra as part of its sale of Greenstone)

a 5% free cash flow interest starting in approximately 2030 at Mount Milligan, increasing to 10% after 2036

Centerra had the following to say about the deal:

"We are encouraged by this announcement and the prospect for continued optimization at Mount Milligan, which will benefit our shareholders, our partner Royal Gold, Mount Milligan's First Nations partners, employees, and local stakeholders."

- Centerra Gold

Finally, looking at Goldfield, progress at the asset has moved at a slower pace than I anticipated, with the company noting that a resource estimate is expected by the end of 2024 vs. a previous timeline of "mid-2023". For those unfamiliar with the asset, the Goldfield Project is a past producer in Nevada (Esmerelda County) that has changed hands from Romarco to International Minerals Corporation and Waterton before landing in Centerra's lap after previous management acquired the asset for ~$206 million. The project sits southwest of the Battle Mountain Trend in between Tonopah and the Beatty District that's gaining attention with AngloGold Ashanti (AU) and southwest of Kinross' (KGC) Round Mountain Project. Unfortunately, the delayed timeline means that a Q1 2028 gold pour could be ambitious given that it should be at least a two-year period from start of construction to commercial production and a Feasibility Study will be lucky to be delivered by Q3 2025 at this rate.

Goldfield Project & Nevada Map - Google Earth

On a positive note, Centerra is looking at a less complex project with the focus being on Gemfield and run-of-mine oxide/transition ore which will result in a simplified flowsheet. The project should have a relatively low capex bill similar to Orla's Railroad South Project on the Carlin Trend in Nevada, and will help to offset a good chunk of the lost production from Oksut with this asset set to head offline in 2029. That said, I had previously expected Goldfield to come in closer to Q3 2026 at the time of the acquisition which would resulted in a much shorter dip in Centerra's consolidated gold production profile as Oksut production slides starting in 2025. However, given the slower progress at Goldfield and no construction decision yet, Centerra's gold production will be lower for longer. So, while this does look like a low capital intensity and solid little asset to increase its production from Tier-1 jurisdictions, the setup for 2025 isn't great for Centerra as it stands today from a production standpoint.

Valuation

Based on ~220 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$5.15, Centerra trades at a market cap of ~$1.13 billion and an enterprise value of ~$530 million. This makes Centerra one of the lowest capitalization producers in the market today and leaves it trading at less than 0.60x P/NAV, a discount to dual-asset peers like Wesdome (OTCQX:WDOFF), New Gold (NGD), and even some single-asset producers like Lundin Gold (OTCQX:LUGDF) and Orla (ORLA). That said, Centerra is in a uniquely negative position with a significant stream on its largest asset that reduces its sales price and a sharply declining production profile. Hence, I am surprised that it hasn't done an acquisition or partnered on a development asset given its strong cash position to fill in its production profile and help maintain its high percentage of revenue from gold with developers on balance trading at their most attractive valuations in years.

Centerra Valuation vs. Peers (as of mid-January 2024) - Company Website

The other negative for Centerra is that we will see free cash flow generation decline materially next year because of tough comps and also between 2023 and 2025/2026 given the higher operating costs and sharp decline in production from its highest-margin asset, Oksut. Hence, while other companies like Lundin Gold and New Gold are heading into (New Gold) and/or will remain in a harvesting period (Lundin Gold) from a free cash flow standpoint (2023-2026), Centerra's free cash flow generation is likely to peak in 2023 and decline materially over the next two years. So, while this is priced into the stock and Centerra still trades at a very reasonable multiple from an EV/FCF standpoint at just ~9.0x FY2024 estimates, I would be much more interested in the stock from an investment standpoint if it had a third asset to bring up the rear (producing or advanced-development stage) while we wait for Goldfield that looks like a 2028 opportunity at best to push gold production back above 400,000 ounces per annum.

So, what's a fair value for the stock?

Using what I believe to be a conservative fair value estimate of US$7.20, Centerra has a 36% upside to fair value or a ~40% total return when factoring in its ~4% dividend yield. This is a solid upside case for gaining leverage to the gold price, but I am looking for a minimum 40% discount to fair value to justify entering new positions in small-cap producers. And if we apply this discount to CGAU, its ideal buy zone comes in at US$4.35 or lower. Hence, while I would consider buying CGAU for a swing-trade if we saw a sharper pullback, I see more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector currently.

Summary

Centerra had a solid year in 2024 with significant free cash flow generation and the business has finally turned around after a tough stretch with the loss of Kumtor, a year without processing at its Oksut Mine, and a period of lower grades/recoveries at Mount Milligan. Notably, the significant free cash flow generation in 2023 leaves Centerra with ~$600 million to enter the new year and ample cash to either construct Goldfield in Nevada or restart Thompson Creek. However, as stated in past updates, Goldfield looks like a 2028 opportunity at the earliest and Thompson Creek doesn't do much for investors that are looking for gold exposure with 35% of Mount Milligan's gold already delivered to Royal Gold (RGLD), a sharp decline in gold output at Oksut, and no gold contribution from Thompson Creek, making this a less desirable option.

Oksut LOMP - Company Website

The logical move here would be M&A to avert a steadily declining gold production profile and flip back to growth while it works on an optimized Goldfield (oxide focus), allowing for improved diversification and the ability to fill in the production dip starting in 2025. However, with no deals announced yet and what was a missed opportunity with Marathon which got scooped up at fire-sale prices by a smaller producer, it's tough to look at Centerra as an attractive investment today. For this reason, I continue to focus on other opportunities elsewhere in the sector, but I would strongly consider the stock if we were to see a pullback below US$4.35.