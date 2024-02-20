Zorica Nastasic

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) specializes in developing ophthalmic treatments for serious eye disorders. Within EYPT's pipeline, EYP-1901 - Vorolanib indicated for wet AMD presented topline results for Phase 2 clinical trials without secondary effects and possibly lower costs and dosings compared to the current standard treatment. The same drug will present Phase 2 results applied to NPDR in Q2 2024. Yet, overall, EYPT's promising fundamentals appear to be already priced into the shares, so I lean towards a "hold" rating for now.

Business Overview

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Watertown, Massachusetts. It was founded in 1987 under pSivida Corp. The company changed its name later to the current one in 2018 as part of a rebranding after acquiring Icon Bioscience Inc. Its proprietary Durasert E technology delivers drugs directly to the eye using an in-office intravitreal [IVT] injection. This particular system supplies a stable release of the drugs through a bioerodible matrix, maximizing drug efficacy with minimal side effects, which is the core of EYPT's value proposition today.

Overall, you can think of EYPT as a company focusing on developing drug therapies for serious eye disorders using a proprietary drug delivery technology called Durasert E, designed to dispense eye medication over a prolonged period to maximize efficacy while keeping minimal exposure to avoid possible side effects. This technology allows the administration of drugs via standard in-office IVT injection. The drugs are in a liquid form encapsulated in a biodegradable delivery system with continuous release, removing the need for surgical extraction after treatment completion.

Moreover, EYPT's technology customizes the drug's delivery time according to the patient's needs, ranging from one week to several months. EYPT's Durasert E technology significantly improves the delivery of eye medication and is an impressive technological feat by itself. But, on top of that, this alternative is relatively easy to administer, reduces injection frequency, and allows personalized treatment plans. For these characteristics adopting this technology could be a game-changer in ophthalmology, especially for patients with serious eye diseases or conditions.

Source: EyePoint Investor Presentation January 2024.

If we take a step back, EYPT's pipeline consists of three main programs designed to address different needs for ophthalmic patients using the Durasert E technology: 1) EYP-1901 - vorolanib, 2) EYP-2301 - razuprotafib, and 3) Complement Inhibition.

First, the company's EYP-1901 program is testing vorolanib, which is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor used to reduce abnormal blood vessel growth and leakage, which are symptoms in wet Age-related Macular Degeneration [wet AMD], Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy [NPDR], and Diabetic Macular Edema [DME]. Wet AMD causes blurred vision or blind spots in the visual field due to abnormal growth of blood vessels in the retina, and vorolanib's clinical trials for it are at the End of Phase 2 [EOP2] with positive topline results and Phase 3 expected in 2H2024. NPDR is an initial phase of diabetic retinopathy that produces microaneurysms, dot bleeding, and retinal edema. For this indication, the drug is in Phase 2 of the clinical trials; data is expected for Q2 2024. DME is a disorder that presents swelling in the macula due to leaking blood vessels provoked by diabetes. Vorolanib for this application is in Phase 2, with results expected for Q1 2025.

Secondly, EYPT's EYP-2301 program studies razuprotafib. It is a TIE-2 agonist that activates this receptor on the endothelial cells to regulate blood vessel stability and the formation of new blood vessels to avoid pathological conditions related to serious retinal diseases. This medicine is in preclinical trial, obtaining toxicology and pharmacokinetics data for a drug candidate in 2024. Thus, while promising, I don't think it should be considered one of EYPT's main value drivers for now.

Lastly, EYPT's Complement Inhibition research program focuses on Geographic Atrophy [GA] to enhance the ability of antibodies to clear microbes and damaged cells. Theoretically, improving these factors could halt or slow the progression of GA, an advanced form of AMD. As a result, if this research is successful, it could even prevent vision loss for some patients, which makes it invaluable for these individuals. Still, this program remains in the discovery phase and could become a product candidate in 2024.

Source: EyePoint Investor Presentation January 2024.

EYP-1901 Emerges as a Contender in Wet AMD Treatment

On December 4, 2023, EYPT recently reported positive outcomes from the Phase 2 clinical trial for EYP-1901 -vorolanib using Durasert E drug delivery technology to treat wet AMD. Results showed that EYP-1901 was statistically at least as effective as Regeneron's aflibercept marketed as Eylea, the standard treatment. This result will allow smaller Phase 3 clinical trials to confirm the drug's effectiveness compared to aflibercept. Also, EYP-1901 did not present serious adverse effects. Furthermore, this new drug could offer cost and dosing improvements compared to Eylea, making it a viable new option for wet AMD treatment.

The market favored this announcement as EYPT shares climbed around 261% shortly after. However, I believe there is still potential as EYPT's drug yields topline results from Phase 2 for its other indication, NPDR. These results are expected in Q2 2024, making them a possible catalyst for the shares in the relatively near future.

Priced In: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, EYPT is undoubtedly trading at a premium. First of all, according to Seeking Alpha's dashboard, the company's yearly revenues for 2024 should be about $44.1 million. That means that at EYPT's current market cap of $1.33 billion, the implied P/S multiple is roughly 30.2. For context, the sector's median P/S multiple is just 4.0, so EYPT's valuation immediately appears stretched.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Moreover, if we look at the company's balance sheet, the company currently holds roughly $136.0 million in cash and $6.2 million in total debt. For context, during the last quarter, EYPT's cash burn was about $16.9 million, which implies an annualized cash burn of approximately $67.6 million. I obtained this estimate by adding the company's cash flow from operations and CAPEX for the latest quarter and then annualizing it. This suggests a relatively safe cash runway of approximately 2.0 years. This is not terrible, but it's not great either, as I don't see any meaningful cash inflows for EYPT in the near term. So, if meaningful research developments are unleashed within the next 12 months, then EYPT's cash condition will quickly change from acceptable to concerning.

So, even though I'm optimistic about EYPT's research and product pipeline, I'm also somewhat tempered by the relatively high valuation. Indeed, the stock is promising, but no asset is worth an infinite price, no matter how good it is. Hence, I believe a "hold" rating is reasonable.

EYPT's share price appears to reflect its promising fundamentals already. Source: TradingView.

Conclusion

Overall, EYPT is undoubtedly a promising company driving forward research that could revolutionize eye care. I'm particularly optimistic about EYPT's EYP-1901 and look forward to Vorolanib's results in Q12025. However, if we take a step back and evaluate EYPT's investment proposition, I can't justify a "buy" rating given its already stretched valuation. Moreover, the company is not yet cash flow positive, and its cash runway isn't that great either. So, I lean towards a neutral rating on EYPT, so I give it a "hold" for now.