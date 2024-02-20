Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
45 Years In The Market Tells Me To Look For The Money Source

Feb. 20, 2024 2:08 PM ET3 Comments
ANG Traders
Summary

  • Understanding the source of money that drives the economy is crucial for stock market success.
  • Government spending creates currency, while taxes take some of it back, resulting in a deficit for the government and a surplus for the private sector.
  • The net-transfer of money from the government to the private sector is a key driver of the stock market, with a decreasing deficit potentially leading to market struggles.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Away From The Herd.
Senior man working on laptop at home with serious expression

10'000 Hours

This article explains what has turned out to be potentially the most profit-generating knowledge of my 45-year participation in the stock market. Knowing and tracking where the money that drives the economy comes from is the secret (even though it is an

This article was written by

ANG Traders
ANG Traders is an investor with 40+ years of experience and has degrees in math, science, and education. He believes that Modern Monetary Theory analysis provides the best predictions for market action and staying with the primary trend is key to wealth accumulation.

He leads the investing group Away From The Herd, along with David Huston and Alan Longbon. Their working-hypothesis is that, in addition to Federal fund flows, the only other constant in the market is the human emotion of fear, the fear of losing and fear of missing out (greed). These emotions leave repetitive patterns in the pricing history of the market which informs investors about probable futures. ANG Traders and team act on their research with stocks, index ETFs, and options - according to the risk/reward dynamics they find in the market. Features include real-time trade alerts, weekly market analysis, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

User 47429802
Today, 3:12 PM
Great info here. Can't wait for the clueless to show up.
Bill Kort
Today, 2:31 PM
Nick, from the numbers I look at it seems that over the past five years the government of the United States has created approximately $10 trillion through deficit spending. At the beginning of the period GDP was about $20 trillion. Your thought process and these numbers might explain why the market has done considerably better than most of the punditry corps would have expected, especially now with interest rates at a higher level … lots of stimulation that does not just get spent once. Thanks for your comment.

Bk
ANG Traders
Today, 2:36 PM
@Bill Kort Thanks Bill. It is all about the money (in a capitalistic economy) and the deficit is the money creation. The higher the money creation, the higher the stimulus.

During the Clinton years the gov had a surplus, and the private sector had a deficit which was compensated for with private bank debt. Once this private (not government) debt load got to high to maintain, assets were solid and recession hit. This time private debt is low and gov deficits are high. Boom times!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

