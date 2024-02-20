somboon kaeoboonsong

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) manufactures ammunition under the Hunt LR, Streak visual ammunition, Stelth Subsonic, AMMO Incorporated Signature, and JMC names. In addition, the company operates GunBroker, a marketplace for firearms, ammunition, and accessories. In Q3/FY2024 reported on February 8th, around 61% of revenues came from ammunition division, with the other 39% coming from the GunBroker marketplace.

Since the company had an IPO in late 2020, AMMO’s stock has lost around a third of its value as revenues have taken a massive hit along with worsening margins from 2021.

Stock Chart From IPO (Seeking Alpha)

Growth Story Has Paused, Not Stopped

AMMO has experienced significant growth in past years, essentially scaling from no revenues into a current trailing amount of $142.4 million as of Q3/FY2024. The revenues have seen a very significant amount of turbulence, though – the Covid pandemic seems to have caused a sudden increase in demand in the firearms industry, as can be seen from AMMO’s quarterly revenue growth from Q1/FY2021 forward in the rapid acceleration.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

Since, as the pandemic has subsided and the consumer sentiment has been pressured, AMMO’s revenues have now seen six consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue decline. AMMO’s CEO Jared Smith described the current environment as a post-pandemic slump in a challenging economic environment in the Q3 earnings call, and communicated that the company sees positive trends ahead.

In my opinion, AMMO’s long-term growth trajectory still stands despite a series of incredibly weak quarters. Quarter-over-quarter revenues have already begun to grow, and the company has incredible capacity especially in the ammunition segment to grow revenues – in the earnings call, it was mentioned that AMMO’s brass production is still only around 30% of total capacity. The company actively works to bring out more of the capacity into production, allowing for significant topline growth with a new manufacturing facility.

In the GunBroker segment, a greater take rate could improve revenues. In Q3, the segment had a take rate of 5.9% from gross merchandise volume, but the company is targeting to leverage the rate into 9% to 12% through multiple initiatives. Most significantly, AMMO is looking to change GunBroker’s fee structure for a greater take rate, but also targets leverage from advertising and cross-selling among other plans. Together with the ammunition segment’s great capacity, increased take rates in the GunBroker segment could scale AMMO’s revenues very well in the medium- to long term. In AMMO’s December investor presentation, the company communicated a $150 million revenue target for the ammunition segment over the next three years, and targeted a middle point take rate of 10.5% for the GunBroker segment. With trailing estimated gross merchandise volume of $971.9 million, the segment would generate around $102.1 million in revenues, making the entire company’s revenues $252.1 million in the medium- to long term as both segments’ targets would be achieved.

Better Profitability is Needed

Currently, AMMO’s trailing operating margin stands at -10.3%, and even when excluding amortization of goodwill & intangibles, the margin is negative at -5.7%. The company has achieved positive cash flows in recent years mostly due to net working capital decreases, but seems to currently operate at neutral cash flows when excluding for changes in working capital – it is clear that an improved profitability is needed.

AMMO’s management communicated that the company is anticipating a return to profitability in FY2025 in the company’s most recent earnings call. The profitability metric wasn’t mentioned, though – the company is already profitable on the company’s adjusted EBITDA metric, for example. I wouldn’t personally expect the net income to become profitable in FY2025, as currently the trailing net income stands at -$13.2 million. Increased sales should contribute to income quite well, but I don’t see such a dramatic shift as likely.

The company has completed a good amount of cost savings, to be seen in Q4/FY2024 and mostly in FY2025. Investments in several cost initiatives have been communicated to be resulting in annual cost savings of $1.75 million, around 1.2% of current trailing revenues. Still, despite a healthier industry and realized cost savings, I don’t believe that AMMO’s profitability will be improved into a very good level.

Overvalued Stock with my Expectations

To estimate a rough fair value for the stock, I constructed a discounted cash flow model. In the DCF model, I estimate a good amount of further revenue growth. For FY2025, I estimate a revenue growth of 11%, that accelerates into 13% in FY2026 and slows down gradually afterwards into a perpetual growth rate of 2.5%. The total estimated revenue CAGR from FY2024 to FY2033 is 9.2%, and the outlined segment revenue targets would be met around FY2030. I estimate quite a large profitability improvement going forward – for the EBIT margin, I estimate a rise of 15.5 percentage points from an estimate of -9.5% in FY2024 into 6.0% in FY2027 and forward. Savings, an improved gross margin with a better sales environment, and operating leverage with the estimated growth should elevate margins well, but I don’t see catalysts for a much wider EBIT margin. The company does have quite a large amount of depreciation and amortization, making AMMO’s cash flow conversion from earnings excellent.

With the mentioned estimates along with a cost of capital of 11.08%, the DCF model estimates AMMO’s fair value at $1.77, around 27% below the stock price at the time of writing. AMMO’s weak profitability doesn’t seem to position investors for a sufficient return at the current price unless the profitability is very significantly lifted. I don’t see likely drivers for such an improvement, making the risk-to-reward weak in my eyes.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The used weighed average cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In the past twelve months, AMMO has had $0.7 million in interest expenses. With the company’s current amount of interest-bearing debt, AMMO’s annualized interest rate comes up to 6.23%. AMMO leverages debt very moderately; I estimate the company’s long-term debt-to-equity ratio to only be 5%.

For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.30%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, made on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates AMMO’s beta at a figure of 0.3. I believe that the figure is artificially low, though – I believe the Covid pandemic has caused a negative correlation between the markets and AMMO, as the company’s sales benefited from the pandemic. Instead of Yahoo Finance’s estimate from the past five years, I use a basic estimate of 1.00, as AMMO’s financials do seem to have a fair amount of turbulence. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.5% and an ESG addon of 2.0%, crafting a cost of equity of 11.40% and a WACC of 11.08%.

Takeaway

Despite a series of significant revenue decreases, I don’t see AMMO’s revenues as the main concern for investors as improved ammunition capacity and drivers towards a better take rate for GunBroker position the company for growth after the post-pandemic slump. The company’s profitability seems like a greater issue – AMMO’s EBIT margin is currently highly negative and is still negative when excluding amortization. Although profitability should improve with a better economic environment, the thin profitability prospects seem to make the stock overvalued. As such, I have a sell rating for the time being.