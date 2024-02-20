onurdongel

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) would have you believe that everything is on the "up and up" based upon the latest earnings release. Indeed, operations do appear to be making good progress. But in the 10-K, all the way to page F-48, management finally talks about why earnings were lower in some detail. It turns out the action brought by The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) resulted in a $627 million payment that turned an otherwise good year into a down year. Along with that payment are descriptions of even more cases pending. Management also has another nearly $300 million accrued on the balance sheet. While each of these is considered nonrecurring, it would appear there are a lot of these transactions that could cost shareholders in the future.

This potential "parade of penalties" in the future is what is holding back the stock price and undercutting the dividend progress that the company has made raise the dividend to exceed previous levels back in 2020. In the presentation, management even managed to get the debt rating upgraded.

But this is a momentum-based market that values positive earnings comparisons. Energy Transfer in fact reported that earnings (for the whole year) dropped approximately $.30 per share from the year before due to the payment that settled the legal action with Williams.

Clearly the settlement was easily handled with cash flow. Maybe several more of these will be handled that way as well. But in a market that demands shareholder returns (particularly from oil and gas), a settlement of a court case is about the same in the eyes of the market as mandatory debt service because it takes away from shareholder returns.

Profitability

Profitability for Energy Transfer is among the lowest of all the midstream companies I follow. It is actually considerably better than it was years ago when I began following the company. But that just gives investors an idea as to how big a project it is to get profitability to average.

Energy Transfer Key Profitability Measures February 19, 2024 (Seeking Alpha Website February 19, 2024)

The low return on capital would call into question the use of leverage because when return on capital is that low, then leverage may not increase returns to shareholders. In fact, leverage could cost more than that return to decrease shareholder returns.

Energy Transfer Debt And Preferred Changes Proposed (Energy Transfer Debt Prospectus As Update For Debt Offering In 2024)

Management appears to, therefore, begin the process of deleveraging the company. The last column shows that several issues of preferred will be redeemed and converted to debt. The advantage of this is that debt is a deductible expense and more likely to be paid down.

However, the previously shown low returns on equity, low returns on capital, and low return on assets can limit or slow this process. Any more unfavorable court actions could likewise delay the deleveraging process.

For common unit holders, there is still nearly $5 billion of preferred between the investment grade rated debt and the common. That preferred definitely puts the debt ratio (including the preferred as debt for common unit holders) on the high side given the low profitability.

Compared To Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) also has a general statement about litigation. But unlike Energy Transfer there are no accruals as of the end of the third quarter. Nor is there a list of descriptive possibilities "down the road" like Energy Transfer has. In this area, Enterprise Products Partners has a relatively clean record. Instead of some earnings and cash flow going to lawyers and judgements, those earnings flow to shareholders one way or another.

Enterprise Products Partners Profitability Profile (Seeking Alpha Website February 19, 2024)

Enterprise Products Partners has much higher return on capital, higher return on assets, and a solid return on common equity. Furthermore, the company does this without nearly as much leverage as Energy Transfer. This company has a small fraction of the preferred that Energy Transfer has.

One of the signs of good management is that they do not need a lot of financial engineering (such as leverage) to report good results. The chances here of a court order materially changing reported results is slim, too.

Another sign of good management is staying out of court and out of trouble.

Fourth Quarter And Guidance

Energy Transfer management did report a strong fourth quarter. But the release directs investors towards the adjusted figures which are non-GAAP as shown below:

Energy Transfer Accomplishments As Of The Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance (Energy Transfer Fourth Quarter 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

The fourth quarter definitely had a good comparison to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year. Unfortunately, that was not enough to undo the effect of the payment for the Williams litigation judgement.

The whole focus on adjusted earnings means that nonrecurring things like the Williams litigation can be adjusted out and, therefore, only be seen on the official GAAP statements with an explanation in the notes. A whole discussion directed towards adjusted avoids the review of that large payment and the negative annual earnings comparison that resulted.

Managements that do not discuss challenges and failures are apt to repeat history. There is already a list of potential candidates in the 10-K where no amount can be determined but are significant enough that the situation needs to be described to shareholders. Even if management cleans that up with no more payments, there are companies out there like Enterprise Products Partners where management does not have to do any "cleaning up." The management of Enterprise Products Partners, therefore, can focus completely upon operations to continue those noticeably better profitability numbers in the future.

For Common Unit Holders

The common units are probably not underpriced until all those potentially nonrecurring items are out of the litigation notes of the 10-K. Anyone "betting" that management can clean that whole list up is taking a risk even if management succeeds in cleaning that up. Not all risks result in disaster. However, a list like that, if repeated time and again, tends to cost an investor money rather than provide an above average return.

The distribution now exceeds the rate of early 2020 before the dividend cut. But all of those footnotes promise more potential issues ahead.

For me, I much prefer Enterprise Products Partners because it does not have the issues of Energy Transfer. The common units of Energy Transfer have been a decent trade over some time periods and are likely to be a decent trade in the future. However, for buy and hold investors, the potential litigation, until it gets resolved makes the common unsuitable for buy-and-hold investors.

For most investors, this is a higher risk midstream idea due to the financial leverage, the low profitability, and the footnotes outlining potential issues in the 10-K. That makes it unsuitable for those that demand income certainty.

I personally prefer to watch Energy Transfer LP stock from the sidelines until all of the issues above get cleaned up. I frankly do not need the risk and have done better elsewhere without all the drama here. So, for me, this issue is a hold or neutral as I watch the future unfold for Energy Transfer LP.