Energy Transfer: And Then Came Williams With More On The Way

Summary

  • Energy Transfer LP's earnings were lower due to a $627 million payment resulting from a legal action brought by Williams.
  • The company has more pending cases and nearly $300 million accrued on the balance sheet, potentially impacting future shareholder returns.
  • Energy Transfer's profitability is low compared to other midstream companies. Therefore, leverage may not increase returns to shareholders.
  • The common units are probably not undervalued until the litigation issues are resolved.
  • Earnings and operations appear to have made good progress. The debt rating was upgraded.
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) would have you believe that everything is on the "up and up" based upon the latest earnings release. Indeed, operations do appear to be making good progress. But in the 10-K,

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

s
smelly_farts
Today, 2:54 PM
Comments (1.23K)
If you needed a sign to buy, this is it.
Jack Yetiv profile picture
Jack Yetiv
Today, 2:49 PM
Comments (909)
Long Player has been panning the stock since I first recommended it at $6.72 in a Seeking Alpha article I wrote in 2021. Between then and now, ET has more than doubled and paid an extra 30% return in tax-advantaged distributions, beating the S & P 500 by a long shot.

EBITDA has gone from about $10 billion to $15 billion projected for this year, the distrib is at a record and climbing every quarter, and the distrib coverage ratio is 1.80 to 1. Debt to EBITDA ratio is under 4 to 1, and its bonds are investment grade.

Given the above metrics, to write an article focusing on contingent liabilities of a few hundred million is absurd.

I believe the return has been better than EPD's and I believe it will continue to be.
@Jack Yetiv So $ 1billion is absurd? Interestng. In the meantime you risk adjusted return is on the low side. As I noted if you caught a rally, the stock will do ok. But this is a trading issue until all those "issues" go away. I am still ahead about 70% or so on my original sell.
rational_1998 profile picture
rational_1998
Today, 2:47 PM
Comments (571)
What is the issue behind the lawsuits against them?
T
Tino1108
Today, 2:45 PM
Comments (152)
LP, I appreciate your position on ET. I won’t sell it partially because I would have a capital gain that I don’t want to realize now. I also own EPD. I saw that Tepper has a huge (my characterization) position in ET as of his last quarterly filing.

Are you still positive on GTLS? I’ll be interested in what they say when they report.
@Tino1108 If I remember correctly, they will report next week. they are already guiding to earnings in 2024 of like $14 which is more than double what they are about to report.
T
Tino1108
Today, 2:57 PM
Comments (152)
@Long Player 🤞I’m an owner. I bought after the stock price cratered. Your recent article was very insightful and helped to validate my thinking. I’m usually a long term holder unless the story changes. That being said, I need a strong stomach with GTLS! I’m trying to stay focused on the horizon and not pay too much attention to the day to day.
p
pcv71
Today, 2:37 PM
Comments (183)
This sounds like it was written directly from EPD management.
I’ll stay long on ET, bought in at $10.60 and been collecting my 11.8% dividends for some time now.
K
KittyKat Klean
Today, 2:32 PM
Comments (2.18K)
Lost a ton on ET. Never again. MPLX, HESM, AM?
