Last week started off with a higher-than-expected inflation reading, which tanked markets on Tuesday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 0.3% in January, driven by persistently high shelter costs.1 This forced market participants to
Retailers Begin To Report Earnings On The Back Of Disappointing January Retail Sales
Summary
- Last peak week of the Q4 2023 Earnings season sees retailers reporting.
- Outlier earnings dates next week - IFF, D, POOL, EOG, ETSY.
- 1,584 companies expected to report during the final peak week of the Q4 season.
