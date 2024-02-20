Retailers Begin To Report Earnings On The Back Of Disappointing January Retail Sales

Feb. 20, 2024 1:50 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Christine Short
243 Followers

Summary

  • Last peak week of the Q4 2023 Earnings season sees retailers reporting.
  • Outlier earnings dates next week - IFF, D, POOL, EOG, ETSY.
  • 1,584 companies expected to report during the final peak week of the Q4 season.

Business Chart Concept

adempercem/iStock via Getty Images

Last week started off with a higher-than-expected inflation reading, which tanked markets on Tuesday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 0.3% in January, driven by persistently high shelter costs.1 This forced market participants to

This article was written by

Christine Short
243 Followers
Wall Street Horizon provides institutional traders and investors with the most accurate and comprehensive forward-looking event data including earnings calendars, dividend dates, option expiration dates, splits, investor conferences and more. Covering 9,500 companies worldwide, we offer more than 40 corporate event types via a range of delivery options. By keeping clients apprised of critical market-moving events and event revisions, our data empowers financial professionals to take advantage of or avoid the ensuing volatility.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IFF--
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
D--
Dominion Energy, Inc.
POOL--
Pool Corporation
ETSY--
Etsy, Inc.
EOG--
EOG Resources, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News