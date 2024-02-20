FotoDuets/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

I believe DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) is a snowball on a downhill track, and it's not too late to get on board.

Last week, DTM piqued my interest. I recognized its growth potential, coupled with a modest dividend that had a solid runway to keep growing. On Friday, February 16th, the company reported solid earnings, ahead of schedule with progress on many of its growth projects, and a 7% dividend hike. As one would expect, the stock rose over 5% in response.

The price dip that accompanied the weakness exhibited by most of the market last week was erased in a couple of hours. I missed the opening, but I don't think I will let that hold me back as I will be looking to stake an entry point in the near future. I believe the fundamentals and growth prospects of DTM support the delivery of solid returns for a long position.

Despite a somewhat pricey valuation, the company is at the beginning of its growth trajectory. These growth initiatives participate in the Haynesville and Marcellus shales that figure to be key assets to support the next wave of LNG export projects. These projects are slated to commence operations in less than 18 months.

As a result, I believe shareholders of DTM are positioned to enter a period of increased free cash flows and decreasing growth capital expenses. This should support balance sheet improvements and higher dividends.

I see the current share price of $54.70/share as fairly valued and encourage investors to be on the lookout for any price weakness.

Why You Want to Own DTM

If you believe in the transition to natural gas as a dominant fuel source, both domestically and internationally, this company is for you. DTM is a small, but up-and-coming midstream company that is growing its assets in two of the largest natural gas basins in the United States. DTM's assets are focused in the Marcellus basin in Pennsylvania and New York as well as the Haynesville basin in Louisiana and parts of Texas. The company continues to build out its presence in these basins in preparation for LNG exports that are planned to enter operation in the next 12 to 18 months.

Both of these basins are the largest source of wet and dry gas that the United States has to offer. The incremental supplies that are needed to sustain the world's appetite for natural gas will be sourced from these basins due to a unique combination of cheap cost of supply and prime location.

The Marcellus is known for extremely cheap gas with companies such as Range Resources reporting breakeven prices well below $2.50/MCF. However, this area does face stiffer regulatory challenges to getting new pipelines installed, making assets in the ground that much more valuable.

The Haynesville in contrast, is a higher cost basin that is strategically located within 200 miles of the Gulf Coast. Production costs in this area are typically over $3.00/MCF, making them financially stressed at the moment. The close proximity to the gulf stands to keep transportation costs low in an area where regulatory issues are less pronounced than in the northeast.

DTM's Asset Footprint (DTM Investor Presentation)

Growth Initiatives

2024 looks to be a transformational year, which is saying a lot, considering over $700 million of growth CAPEX was spent in 2023. The foundation that was laid in 2023, is budding and ready to start bearing fruit.

The company has invested heavily in the Haynesville. The pipeline project LEAP expansion 1 was completed in Q3 2023, LEAP 2 was completed in Q1 2024, and an additional three projects are slated to be completed later in 2024.

Growth in Appalachia also continues with smaller bolt-on projects that entered service in Q1. These build-outs in the gathering system will not only increase earnings through their own usage but these systems are also connected to the NEXUS Gas Pipeline. This effectively makes these projects a two-for-one deal as the company should be able to realize additional earnings from the NEXUS pipeline as well.

On Friday's conference call, the company kept the ball rolling by announcing two new bolt-on projects in Appalachia and one in Haynesville. With the project pipeline starting to fill up, all the way out to 2027, this growth story will continue to flourish.

DTM's Near-Term Project Backlog (DTM Investor Presentation)

Financial Discipline

Achieving growth is hard… and expensive. What I like about the current growth profile of DTM is that while the company has guided for a lower CAPEX spend in 2024, it plans to continue to grow within cash flow. Reasonable growth without taking on debt allows the company to grow both the dividend and the company responsibly.

As shown below, DTM has budgeted out its ongoing projects, and the newly announced projects fairly evenly. In addition to that growth spend, it has also budgeted around $100 million for projects that have not yet reached FID to keep the ball rolling into 2025.

DTM 2024 CAPEX Spend (DTM Investor Presentation)

This $100 million is slated to start the next round of expansion projects which looks to increase the size of the company's largest earning contributors. Projects slated for 2026 look to expand the NEXUS and Vector pipelines as well as expand the Blue Union well pad gathering system. These three assets alone account for 30% of DTM's earnings, and therefore I expect these projects to deliver high returns on invested capital.

DTM Project Backlog (DTM Investor Presentation)

The next item I would like to visit is the balance sheet. DTM has a little over $3 billion in net debt against an EBITDA of $924 million in 2023. This sits the company at a leverage ratio of 3.6x excluding the debt allocated to its joint ventures. After factoring in the impact of the JVs, DTM's leverage ratio is 4.1x. This level is not spectacular, but very reasonable for a company that has gone through several years of elevated capital spending to expand its footprint.

While feeding this organic growth machine, the company plans to deploy excess free cash flow to trim down its debt maturities going forward. DTM has the benefit of no debt maturities until 2027 and its fixed debt comes at an average cost of 4.25%. Currently, interest costs are the second-biggest expense for DTM behind operating expenses. At $184 million that is projected to be due in 2024, this accounts for 20% of 2023's EBITDA.

DTM Debt Profile (10-K)

Below is an estimate of cash usage in 2024. Using midpoint EBITDA and CAPEX spending, results in approximately $35 million in excess distributable cash that can be allocated for debt reductions. This includes the recent 7% increase in the distribution effective for Q1.

2024 Budget (Est.) 2024 Projected EBITDA $955 million Interest Expense ($150) million Tax Expense ($145) million Dividend Expense @ $0.735/share ($286.7) million Capital Expense ($337.5) million Remaining Cash +$35.8 million Click to enlarge

Valuation

Those looking to invest in DTM should be aware that the growth aspects of DTM come at a price. From the chart below, DTM trades at a relative premium in the midstream space, only being outdone by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN). This lands the valuation for DTM among what many investors would consider (including myself) as the de facto investment of choice (EPD), and the company responsible for the highly anticipated Mountain Valley Pipeline, ETRN. DTM isn't cheap, but its growth aspects and reasonable dividend still make the company appealing in my eyes.

Data by YCharts

It is also worth pointing out that DTM is structured as a C-CORP and thus does not issue a K-1 tax form. EPD, WES, ET, and MPLX are taxed as master limited partnerships, which entitles these companies and their shareholders to tax benefits not applicable to C-Corps. You will note that the C-Corps listed above trade at a significant discount in valuation compared to the MLP peer group. This effectively makes DTM priced equivalent to an MLP company without the tax advantages, with the trade-off of making your taxes less complicated.

Risks

Given the timing, investors are probably tired of hearing this narrative. This article is being written when the price of natural gas is at historic lows. The price of $1.59/MCF (Henry Hub) that was logged on February 15th, is the lowest price since December 1999. This has surpassed even the lows seen in the Spring of 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data by YCharts

After back-to-back warm winters, producers have been stressed for quite some time. The mid $2/MCF just doesn't cut it in higher cost basins such as the Haynesville. Multiple producers in this area have already publicly stated to be cutting rigs. The map below gives a high-level overview of the Haynesville basin.

Producer Map of Haynesville (SWN Investor Presentation)

Aethon (a private company) announced on December 22nd, that it was putting a halt to its drilling program with the exception of completing the 30 wells that are in progress. This announcement only affects the St. Augustine and Angelina counties in Texas. This area is just outside the Blue Union Gathering System so it should not have any immediate impact.

Separately, Comstock indicated in its Q4 press release that it planned to drop two rigs down to 5. As shown below, Comstock operates in the prime acreage of the Blue Union network.

The two largest producers in the area, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), recently announced a merger therefore any changes to the capital plan for both companies will not be revealed until the merger closes. Therefore, I expect no changes to be announced by these companies in the immediate term.

DTM's Haynesville Assets (DTM Investor Presentation)

DTM stated in its Q4 conference call that it had baked in the impact of well shut-ins into its 2024 guidance as it learned from previous experience.

John Mackay - Analyst - Goldman Sachs

Would just be curious to see -- hear from you guys what you're hearing from your producer customers, whether or not you are seeing any shut-ins on your footprint right now. And I guess, what you've baked into the '24 guide in terms of activity levels from the fourth quarter?

David Slater - DTM CEO

Yeah, that's a topic that's front and center on most folks' minds right now as the commodity price seems to be mirroring the weather forecast that we've had this winter. I guess, what I'd say is our current guidance, John, reflects the most current information that we have from all of our customers. The other item I'd mention here is that we have significant MVC protection across our gathering segment that protects the downside.

For those not familiar with the midstream space, minimum volume contracts ensure that the owners of the pipeline are guaranteed a minimum level of revenue regardless of the volume actually flowing through the pipes. This, in essence, shields DTM from a portion of the risk associated with falling volumes out of Haynesville.

Summary

Despite missing a good price on DTM last week, I still have a positive outlook on DTM. The company has multiple bolt-on projects that are under development in both the Haynesville and Marcellus basins. I expect these to produce solid returns and to be an efficient deployment of capital.

DTM's dividend yields approximately 5.4%, effectively the same as prior to Q4 earnings thanks to a 7% boost. The current cash flow model appears to be adequate to fund both the dividend and the organic growth program it has developed to be LNG-ready when the next wave of LNG export terminals come online in early 2025.

There are near-term headwinds due to declining producer activity in the Haynesville basin. DTM's minimum volume commitment contracts provide partial protection to this risk. Overall, the growth trajectory of US natural gas is clear with what appears to be a small bump in the road on the way there. Further, DTM's 2024 guidance does include some margin for well shut-ins as a result of the decreased commodity price.

The current price of $54.70/share appears to be fairly valued under the recognition that shareholders will be paying a premium for the growth/LNG-ready thesis. Despite the hefty price tag, I believe DTM is a snowball on a downhill ramp that you will want to get on sooner rather than later. Entry points below $55/share should produce reasonable returns, but I would urge investors to be patient to capture any market weakness.