INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) has been an investment that I've "played" with before, investing and selling and rotating. My latest article was several years ago, and I haven't been a heavy investor into Bayer for quite some time at this point. Looking at what Bayer did only a few days ago, this is a good thing.

Why?

Because Bayer recently cut its dividend to the bone, by which I mean that the cut was more than 90% (95% at announcement time), and is now less than one percent as a result of this. It goes to show you that dividends alone are never enough, nor should it be a reason for investing in a company - at least not the sole reason. This is a mistake that many investors make.

When I last looked at Bayer, we saw share price levels above €40/share going to €50/share. Now we're down below €30 as I'm writing this. The dividend cut did not even result in a crash in the share price - investors thought it was a good idea because the company's valuation actually rose in the following day.

In this article, I'll give you my view on Bayer and why I'm more positive on the company here, but still view it as something of an unsafe investment, unless you take a very long sort of timeframe.

Bayer - Looking at an upside

The dividend cut, if you consider the Roundup problems, has been a writing on the wall for more than 1-2 years. I belong to the group of investors who believe Bayer made a severe mistake when the company took on that risk. Please note that we do not even have the 4Q results yet - we just have the news that the company plans to cut the dividend. So once the dividend gets cut and the report is in, we may even see a lower valuation for the stock as a result of this.

Bayer IR (Bayer IR)

Also, we have more transparency than we usually get with a cut like this. Bayer has been very clear that the company means to keep this payout level for three years, which gives us very good forecast at least in so far as that goes.

The reasoning for this is sound - higher interest rates, high debt, and challenging FCF.

It doesn't require a degree to realize the risk and issues with Bayer here. Glyphosate rulings are the risk overhang, and the way these have been going for the past year, it's no wonder that there's a significant issue in the valuation at this time. This has to do with a recent Philadelphia court ruling which awarded the other party over $2.2B in damages. I fully expect this case to be appealed, but the signal value is obviously significant, even if by an appeal one could expect costs to drop to several hundred million - which would still be significant.

Bayer IR (Bayer IR)

A main part of the company valuation is the fair value estimate for the court rulings and the glyphosate risk that remains. Bayer says that its valuation for this is around $6B going forward, and this goes on top of the $10B that has already been paid out as I'm writing this article, and that $ 10 billion has gone to settling more than 100,000 glyphosate cases.

This may sound positive, but a big part of the reason why I left the investment is because the risk overhang is so unclear and obscure. Over 45,000 cases remain to be settled, and the current estimates by most analysts are based on the previously settled case values/payouts.

This is not an invalid model or approach to take - but the shortcomings are obvious, because things may, and even are implied to, change.

Bayer IR (Bayer IR)

There are several positives to Bayer which is why I view the company as technically undervalued at this time.

First off, Bayer is refreshing its management lineup. The new CEO Bill Anderson comes from a storied career in Roche, and the company's drug pipeline is expected to benefit from these new trends. Bayer is, if you remember, its healthcare group and the crop science business. These are attractive businesses no matter how you slice them. If the risk was even somewhat less I would consider this an extremely attractive play below €30/share.

What exactly are the sector-specific advantages?

In the legacy healthcare/medicine segment, Bayer enjoys advantages from one of the better hemophilia and ophthalmology franchises on the planet. Yes, there's more competition to be had here and some generic pressure, but these drugs are subject to large amounts of manufacturing complexity, which go a long way to protect Bayer's markets and margins. There's also Xeralto, a leading cardiovascular medicine that's not moving into a patent-loss state until 2026. This healthcare segment also contains the only headache/ache medicine I will personally use - aspirin. The company's brand and market recognition in these areas is unparalleled, and this alone can be argued to be worth more than €30/share in the right circumstances.

Bayer IR (Bayer IR)

The second segment is the source of many of Bayer's current problems - the crop science segment. We're talking pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides which while necessary pose obvious health and legal risks, as we've seen with Glyphosate. There's also the seed biotech business, which the company acquired in the massive Monsanto deal. While cyclical and related to commodity pricing levels, it nonetheless offers a very appealing sort of long-term upside. While many investors do question the company after the Monsanto M&A, it's without a doubt in my view that the deal improved Bayer's competitive position markedly.

Bayer comes, without a doubt, containing some very significant risks for any investor looking to put capital to work here. While there are catalysts, as you can see above, we should not underestimate what the company is facing going forward, but above all what other alternatives are available to you when investing your capital at this time. There are significant risks here.

Let's look at what those could be considered being.

Bayer - Risks and upside to the company

The risks to Bayer are non-trivial to be sure. Risks in the crop science segment seem more obvious to me, with ongoing litigation for the glyphosate which are expected to go on for several more years before being settled. This is without a doubt one of the major risk overhangs to the company that currently exists.

Aside from this, I also would characterize the company's medical/pharma pipeline as not being issue free. Bayer lacks any real blockbusters at this time, by which I mean in its current pipeline, and for a company like that, this causes growth concerns - as in, can the company grow here?

So, the combination of growth concerns from the company's main crop science and medicine/pharma segments, coupled with the volatility from its crop segment due to the commodity nature of the business, added to by the glyphosate settlement overhang creates what I would consider the major risk to this company as a long-term investment.

Upsides?

They exist as well. While the company's pipeline lacks any real major blockbusters as of right now, the company's recent launch of anti-cancer drugs is not without significant potential, with good pricing power in the EU as well as the rest of the world. The company has an obvious leadership position in certain parts of the biologics segment, protecting it slightly from general competition. Further upside comes from Bayer being one of the few pharma companies with meaningful and consistent exposure to emerging markets - it's one of the few pharma companies that's actually set to benefit from growth and expansion in a major way.

So, both pluses and minuses - let's look at valuation.

Bayer valuation - The case makes sense, but only for the very long term

I'll go by data from the native ticker BAYN here, which is also the one that I would personally invest in if that choice was available to me (it is). First off, let's make it clear that no one expects Bayer revenues to go down - or at least no analyst that I can find, including my own estimates. I myself forecast stability and growth in the top line in accordance with the following trends.

Bayer Revenue Forecasts (TIKR.com/S&P Global)

Remember, despite what you see in the valuation, Bayer is actually a very solid business. The company manages gross margins of more than 58% and while the current net and operating margins are somewhat impaired, this is potentially a non-recurring sort of trend/development.

Yes, EBIT is expected to go down in the near term. And yes, that EBIT is going to take time to recover - and the company does need to pay down debt, with the company's debt/equity ratio now at 124% (Source: GuruFocus) and non-impressive interest coverage of 0.09x, which is without a doubt one of the worst coverages that's still positive.

So what can we expect from Bayer at this time if we look at the potential forward development?

First off, let's make it absolutely crystal clear that Bayer is being severely undervalued at this time. If you average out median P/S values, the company is implied to trade at around €80/share (Source: GuruFocus). Projected FCF puts the company above €60/share even these days.

But even if you go by the extremely conservative estimates that analysts have for the company here, you find an upside. 20 analysts follow the company's ticker BAYN, with a price range starting at €25 and going up to €86. That's without a doubt one of the most significant spreads I've ever seen. The average here comes to about €45/share, which should imply an absolutely massive upside here. But analysts disappoint in their recommendations, as they often do. Despite this average, only five analysts are at "Buy," with most either at "Hold" or negative ratings despite the average price point here. This has to do with the recent cut and the company's updated estimates. Less than six months ago, the company's average PT was closer to €70/share, with over 60% of analysts considering the company a "buy." So you can see how these targets or these convictions don't really make sense to me.

At this time, I would give the company a PT of around €38/share. This is less than half the fair-value estimate given by Morningstar and below the S&P Global price targets. I justify this using both peers, where many other companies like Bristol-Myers (BMY) represent what I believe to be far better overall investments both from a yield and transparency perspective.

I find it very clear, looking at company trends, that there will be only minor sales declines from its main segments, and that the main impacts will come from external factors like glyphosate litigation. Most of the company's profit estimates and forecasts are fairly flat, as things stand. And if we combine this with let's say the dividend cut and other trends, I do not understand how some can give Bayer a €70/share PT. It makes no sense to me.

I give Bayer a fair value estimate of €38/share, based on a very conservatively discounted book and sales value multiple. I justify this using essentially zero dividends until 2026-2027 beyond the small amount we'll currently see after the 95% cut and those flat margins.

Simply put, it's not a great time to be a company with no margin expansion and a low dividend in this environment.

But at the same time, the company cannot be anything but a "Buy" in this environment given the valuation it holds today. If the company normalizes over the next few years, I would not be surprised to see triple digits for this company during that time.

Because of that, here's my thesis for Bayer as it stands going into 2024, and the full-year report:

Thesis

Bayer is a qualitatively solid business with very solid fundamentals and good profitability. KPIs are in no way an issue, even with the current risk overhang from the crop sciences division. With the dividend cut, which so far seems to have been taken very well by the market.

The company is, however, asking investors to take a leap of faith by investing in a business that only pays out the minimum legally required dividend for at least a period of three years. It's also not unlikely that the company may see further downside from legal costs and issues in the near future, which no doubt will do its part to keep the valuation down.

Overall, I do believe Bayer has a significant upside worth investing in - but first off, it's one that will take time to materialize, and secondly, I don't believe that there is any hurry in investing here and that there are better opportunities out there on the market today.

For that reason, I give this company a "Buy" rating and go in at around €38/share here, but for the very long term.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating No. 1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in No. 1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative and well run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Due to Glyphosate overhang and the dividend cut, this is where I "fault" Bayer for the time being, but I do believe this company to be worth buying despite this, if your timeframe is long enough.

Thank you for reading

