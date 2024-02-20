Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.29K Followers

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Anthony DeFabio - Director of Investor Relations

Diana Charletta - President and CEO

Justin Macken - EVP, Pipeline Operations and Project Execution

Kirk Oliver - EVP and CFO

Nate Tetlow - SVP, Commercial Services

Conference Call Participants

Spiro Dounis - Citigroup

John Mackay - Goldman Sachs

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo

Jeremy Tonet - J.P. Morgan

Neel Mitra - Bank of America

Brian Reynolds - UBS Financial

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Equitrans Midstream Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Anthony DeFabio, Treasurer and Director, Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Anthony DeFabio

Good morning, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call for Equitrans Midstream Corporation. A replay of this call will be available for 14 days beginning this evening. The phone number for the replay is 800-770-2030 or 647-362-9199. The conference id is 6625542.

Today's call may contain forward-looking statements related to future events and expectations. Please refer to today's news release and risk factors in ETRN's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and as updated by Form 10-Qs for factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Also, the form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, is expected to be filed with the SEC later today.

Today's call may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to this morning's news release and our investor presentation for important disclosures regarding such measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ETRN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ETRN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.