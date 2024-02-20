FatCamera

Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) operates as one of the largest healthcare providers in the US and serves around 5.1 million members. The outlook that MOH has provided for its memberships in 2024 indicates strong growth, with the year-end estimate being 5.7 million total memberships as of the last earnings report released on February 7, 2024. The stock has outperformed the S&P 500 along with the IHF or iShares Healthcare Providers ETF by a wide margin YTD, up 11.18% compared to 4.94% and 2.82% respectively. Despite the momentum for MOH's stock, it trades in a slightly undervalued territory should it operate with similar margins as last year. MOH has the potential to expand margins too as they enter new markets along with positive impacts from an acquisition finalized this year.

What Does MOH Do?

MOH is included in the Health Care sector but more specifically operates in the Managed Health Care industry. It's a managed healthcare service provider primarily focusing on low-income families and individuals who are getting coverage through Medicaid and Medicare programs.

The operations span across 19 different states in the US leaving plenty of room for expansion still. Speaking of the business, MOH has divided its operations into four primary segments; Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and lastly Other.

Membership Guidance (Q4 Report Filing MOH)

The company has guided for strong membership growth with the vast majority of members being in the Medicaid segment, at 5.1 million. The long-term growth strategy for the business includes working as a government-sponsored business exclusively so securing these contracts is essential to MOH. The company has contracts spanning three to five years for its Medicaid business so renewals on these contracts are of course in the best interest of MOH and its stockholders, and positive progress with these seems to have correlated with a stock price moving upwards too.

“We have submitted our RFP responses for contract renewals in Florida, Virginia, and Michigan. We are proven partners with all three of these states, and we are confident in our ability to retain and grow these relationships”.

MOH CEO Joe Zubretsky provided some recaps on its progress in 2023 along with outlooks for these contract renewals. In early January MOH procured contracts in Texas for the STAR+PLUS program, launched the Iowa Medicaid plant, and later during the year announced contract awards in New Mexico. MOH also launched the Nebraska health plan and is confident in its ability this year to renew contracts in Florida, Virginia, and Michigan. I wanted to highlight this as MOH shouldn't be confused with a regular health care provider. MOH is a high-growth business that is aggressively taking market share in a lot of regions, and last year's milestones showcase this.

This strategy that MOH deploys is primarily done through both signing new contracts but also acquisitions. Early this year MOH announced the closing of their deal to acquire Bright Healthcare’s California Medicare business for $510 million in total. The acquisition makes a lot of sense since 60% of the targeted counties that BHCA has for Medicare overlap with the footprint MOH has in the state already. What further strengthens the position of MOH in the eyes of investors is that the deal will be fully funded by funds and cash at hand. This greatly limits any additional risk to the balance sheet as no debt is issued nor are shares diluted either.

The Rationale Behind The Thesis

The case I make with investing in MOH comes back to the aggressive growth strategy the company has had, along with an undervalued price point currently. Membership outlooks remained very strong and will likely lead to higher ROE for the business, higher than the 30.39% MOH has generated in the past 12 months. Along with low MCR usage of 88.2%, it should help drive further margin expansion. MOH is positioned like a growth company and has the room to grow as one. Compared to larger healthcare providers like Elevance Health (ELV) with a market cap of $120 billion, the $23 billion market cap for MOH leaves a lot of upsides still. It's growing above the sector average and deserves a premium valuation, which it currently doesn't have. At 19x earnings you’d be paying a slight premium to what Healthcare companies are on average valued at, but with FY2024 EPS guidance at $23.5 diluted, it leaves a target price of $446. This is the rationale behind investing in MOH right now for me.

Healthcare Companies In A Pessimistic State

IHF Vs SP500 (Chart From SA)

Healthcare providers seem to have fallen out of favor in 2024 so far. The chart above shows how the IHF or iShares Healthcare Providers have returned 2.82 % so far in 2024 compared to the S&P 500 return of 4.94%. The sector seems to have been viewed as risky as membership growth seems limited for some regions. One of the largest in the industry is Humana Inc (HUM) which provided a bleak outlook for 2024 in mid-January, which caused shares to slide. The key risks which was noted include rising costs along with an increase in short hospital stays which is putting pressure on both margins and earnings for the business.

MOH Vs HUM (Chart From SA)

Following the announcement, the stock fell from $430 to under $360 per share in just a few days and has not been able to recover. When searching for an investment opportunity in this industry I think it's crucial to look for one that has a large cash pile, is trading at low multiples, and has a positive outlook. I think MOH ticks all those boxes. MOH holds the same amount of cash as HUM but with nearly half the market cap. Memberships are expected to grow rapidly this year for MOH and good EPS growth, the outlook for HUM seems to be the opposite on the other hand as discussed earlier. HUM trades at both a premium to the healthcare sector and its 5-year average p/e of 18.79 which I think made the stock price slide even more when it provided poor guidance for 2024. MOH on the other hand trades at lower multiples and with better growth outlooks in my opinion.

MOH Compressed Income Statement

Compressed Income Statement (Author Calculation (Data From SA))

Above I have highlighted what I think are the most important bits of the income statement and the balance sheet for MOH. On February 7 MOH released its Q4 report so the compressed income statement is a comparison of both QoQ and YoY to try and spot any trends or positive or negative moves that potentially may have appeared. Beginning with the revenues, MOH reached another record in Q4 FY2023 coming in at $8.496 billion, a significant improvement from 12 months earlier, and solid progress QoQ even, indicating a steady upward trend for the revenues. This trend will likely continue this year through further membership growth. Bottom line margins are also at 12-month highs of 3.2%, which resulted in $255 million in earnings. The margin improvement is a slight surprise, but a very welcomed one given the tough market climate with factors like high interest rates and high material costs pressuring earnings.

Moving over to the cash flows from operations of MOH, it's at nearly negative $1 billion last quarter, impacted by a large $646 million expense related to the change in accounts receivable. However, lower changes in other net operating assets were also a factor for lower cash from operations. The numbers are of course for every quarter, and when we look at full-year results instead it shows positive cash from operations of $1.662 billion, up over 100% from the $773 million generated in FY2022.

Lastly on the compressed income statement are the cash and debt. This is a strong point for the company, with cash growing $840 million YoY to $4.848 billion. A noticeable shift happened QoQ which is because of the finalization of the acquisition that MOH earlier announced, which was entirely funded by cash at hand. The cash position showcases that MOH has the capability of funding large acquisitions like this without overleveraging itself. I say this because I want to bring your attention to the debt as well for MOH. MOH hasn't had any current debt in the past 12 months or even the past several years which has enabled them to fund acquisitions like this without too much risk. Even so, should the debt mature in the next 12 months MOH can pay it all off and still have $2.6 billion in cash left over. This underscores the fantastic effort that has been made to fortify the balance sheet and drive sustainable yet aggressive growth.

The last part of the compressed income statement ties in with the valuation segment below, that is the price to equity that MOH trades at right now. Not necessarily the lowest in the past 12 months, but lower than a year ago nonetheless. This decrease has occurred from a higher cash position along with general balance sheet improvements. Despite the share price increasing 37.12% in the past year, the growth of MOH has ultimately been greater. The 5.4x multiple to equity seems fair to pay at the moment, and ties in with the buy thesis I have for MOH.

Valuation And Price Target

Valuation & Price Target MOH (Author Calculation (Data From SA))

Above is an image depicting my valuation and price target for MOH and where I find MOH to represent a buy, that number being $453. But to get there let's take a look at the basic earnings multiple for the company, now just slightly higher than a year ago at 16.99. Historically the p/e for MOH is lower than current levels, indicating a slight premium, but justified in this case given the margin improvements and expansion MOH has delivered between 2019 and 2023. Sales are a strong point for the company and in 2024 they are estimated to generate over $600 million in revenues per share. The EV/EBITDA ratio has declined in the past 12 months following a higher cash position for MOH, boosting the EV of the business.

I find that a 10% premium should be applied for the sector earnings multiple along with a 10% to the historical sales multiples of MOH. On their own, that would price targets of $489 and $417 and a combined target price of $453. For investors that is a potential upside of 12.9% currently in the next 12 months. This is why I am rating MOH a buy even after the 37.12% runup in the past 12 months.

Risks To MOH

The biggest risk that concerns MOH is tied to the regulations of the industry. If MOH is facing setbacks here and it interrupts their expansion plans and causes fewer contract awards I can certainly see it negatively impacting the stock price. The regulatory issues would be likely tied to changes in Medicaid and Medicare which could impact the way MOH is pricing their coverage and services. Bottom-line margins are by no means super high, averaging around 3%, so just a small decline will make a big difference in the full-year EPS MOH generates. The capital position that MOH has accumulated should enable them to grow in times like this through acquisitions at least. However regulatory pressure and failure to secure contracts are the primary risks to MOH along with most healthcare providers.

The contracts that MOH is awarded are related to healthcare plants, like Medicaid and Medicare. But if MOH fails to renew these in some states the infrastructure and assets they might have invested in will yield far lower revenues, and essentially be operational expenses to the core business and pressure margins. Contracts falling through and not being renewed would pressure operating margins but I don't see this risk as something that would weigh heavy enough to not make MOH a buy. I say this because MOH has built up fantastic relationships with the states it works with and this puts it in a more favorable position to continue renewing contracts.

The Bottom Line

The healthcare provider industry has seen a poor start to 2024 stalling behind the S&P 500. One company in this group has caught my eye and that is MOH, a business actively expanding its membership base through acquisitions and renewed government contracts. It has been stealing market share steadily and looks to be setting another record year in 2024 for both revenue and earnings. It offers a better upside potential than some of its peers and even holds a similar cash position as HUM, a much larger business. Margins are trending higher and MOH is sitting at the lower end of its historical valuation metrics, leaving it at a fantastic entry point in my opinion. MOH is a favorite of mine in the industry and with this article, I will rate it a buy.