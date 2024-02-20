Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Introduction

On August 22, 2023, I wrote an article here on this wonderful platform that I was buying Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) (OTCPK:ADYYF) with both hands.

That happens almost never, as I usually invest very carefully. I mainly invest in high-growth stocks, and those can be very volatile, both in price and fundamentals.

Some commenters find it amusing to point out my losing picks. That's not necessary. If you invest in high-growth stocks, you'll always be wrong more in the number of picks than if you invest in mega caps. But those that pay off, pay off in a huge way and compensate for all the losers and still allow me to do better than the index.

Position sizing is crucial with such an investment strategy and I only had one substantial position in a stock that has not done well: Sea Limited (SE). By the way, I think the story is not over there, but that's not what this article is about.

When Adyen's stock dropped so much, I made Adyen my biggest position by quite a margin and that's very untypical. I add money to my portfolio every two weeks and I add small amounts, as it gives me time to evaluate to see how the fundamentals evolve over time. If I see strength in the fundamentals, I add to my position, unless I think the price is really much too high. If see deteriorating fundamentals or if I'm in doubt, I don't add to these positions.

In that way, the stocks of the best companies end up as my biggest positions. Think of Shopify (SHOP), The Trade Desk (TTD), Cloudflare (NET), CrowdStrike (CRWD) and several others, with all up substantially from my cost base.

All this is context for the fact that it was uncharacteristic of me to make Adyen my biggest position in a short amount of time.

I wrote a second article, in which I examined the bear cases and my own blind spots (we all have them!) and applied them to Adyen. For my subscribers, I also have an Overall Quality Score with 17 parameters and that remained very high for Adyen, but I still wanted to know if I was not missing anything. My conclusion was another Strong Buy.

This rather long introduction is not to brag, and I hope you don't see it like that (I know some people still might), but I want to show you that my Adyen analysis is rooted in careful study and an appreciation for the fundamentals, regardless of the stock price.

With this article, I want to take you through the most recent Adyen earnings and look at why I still rate Adyen's stock a Buy, although not a Strong Buy anymore.

Adyen's H2 2023 Results

On Thursday, February 8, Adyen announced its H2 earnings and the stock jumped by 26%.

In the second half of 2023, Adyen saw revenue growth of 23% year-over-year to €887 million, beating the consensus of €879 million by 1%.

Adyen's H2 2023 shareholder letter

23% revenue growth is an acceleration from the 21% in H1, just as management had promised. The market didn't believe management, but that was unwarranted. This is a part of why Adyen's stock price jumped so much. Not just that, management delivered, but the market now also gave more credibility to its statement that it sees "mid-to-high 20s" revenue growth in the coming years.

EBITDA came in at €423 million, beating the analysts' estimate of €401 million by 5.5%.

Adyen's H2 2023 shareholder letter

The fact that it's up just 14% should not worry you too much. To the contrary, it's quite impressive that a company that was investing so much in new employees still grew its EBITDA.

The company added many new employees when they were cheap because the other tech companies had laid many off. Adyen wanted to scale for the next growth phase but during the pandemic, tech people were extremely expensive and Adyen only hired those that were absolutely necessary.

Hiring at an accelerated rate at what seems to have been the bottom of the post-pandemic deflation was a master move, as I also emphasized at the time, but which the market and many investors didn't seem to appreciate. This is what management wrote in the shareholder letter:

Building our team over the last two years was a counter-cyclical decision compared to much of the industry, enabled by the profitable business we built and the flexibility it provided amid a favorable talent market.

And:

We concluded our two-year accelerated investment period of significantly scaling our global team, which brought the company to its next level of maturity.

The communication had always been that this would be in 'the first half of 2024' but the many layoffs at Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and many others were an outstanding opportunity for Adyen to speed up the process. Management also continuously communicated that it went faster than expected, so predicting it would be finished in Q4, as I did to my subscribers, was not rocket science; it was only a matter of listening well. Just for context, in Q4, the company added 313 employees, bringing the total to 4,196 full-time equivalents.

It's not that Adyen will stop hiring altogether, but it will do it at a much slower pace. Co-CEO Ingo Uytdehaage on the conference call:

Going forward, we continue to hire, although albeit at a lower pace than we used to. So for this year, we expect to hire a couple of hundred people and mostly again outside of Amsterdam in commercial and engineering roles.

Adyen's EBITDA margin came in at 48%, up from 43% in H1, and already showing impact of the slower hiring near the end of Q4. Remember, management has set an EBITDA margin target of 65%. During the November Investor Day, management said that would not be for this year or the next. But at the same time, it did not withdraw the 65% EBITDA margin goal for the long term.

For 2024, management guided for low-20% revenue growth and growing EBITDA margins, but that should accelerate in the coming years. CFO Ethan Tandowsky on the conference call:

So, we recently updated our financial objectives. We did that a few months back, and in there we talk about net revenue growth over the next three years, between the low 20s and high 20s in terms of growth percentage. We expect to be towards the lower end of that range in 2024, given that a lot of the commercial investments and hiring we've done over the last couple of years won't really bear fruit until 25 and beyond. Then on the EBITDA margin side, we do expect to grow EBITDA margin on an annual basis in '24 when compared to 2023. There is some annualization impact of wages related to people that we've hired during 2023, so that growth won't be as big as we expect in '25 and '26.

Processed volume was up 29% year-over-year to $544.1 billion. For the full year 2023, that was a 26% growth to €970.1 billion.

Adyen's H2 2023 shareholder letter

This is Adyen's bread and butter, the money that flows through its system. It takes a small take-rate on this money.

As usual, 80% of the growth was from expanding existing customers. That also means that the take rate went down again. For Adyen, it's simple. The bigger the volume, the more efficient and that means lower fees for those customers. It's not a coincidence that Adyen has a perfect score for scale-advantages shared. I mention this because bears sometimes use this as an argument, but it's actually one of Adyen's strengths.

Management also stressed that it focuses on revenue, not take rate:

Substantial wallet-share growth with our customers undoubtedly drives value for our business, even when our tiered pricing model means volumes may outpace revenue. This is why we consciously manage on net revenue rather than take rate.

Operating income was up 13% year-over-year to €378.5 million. Again, the reason for the slower growth was the same as for the EBITDA: additional employees.

Net income was up 48% year-over-year, as it benefited significantly from interest. Adyen has about $7 billion in cash. So, that generates quite a bit of interest. By the way, that cash includes cash from customers (float) and the company itself has about $3.2 billion in cash and equivalents and no debt. Adyen keeps so much cash because it makes it easier to talk to regulators and because it wants its credit rating to be high, to show its trustworthiness.

Management's Comments

This is an outstanding management team. It always focuses on the long term and its countercyclical hiring showed that again. If such a management asks to zoom out, it's a bit more credible than if a management team that is focused on short-term gains asks that. And management gave another example of why we should zoom out sometimes:

Pillar growth is therefore not always linear, and the importance of zooming out to the long-term trajectory cannot be overstated. H2 2023 exemplified this, as Digital volume growth increased to 33% YOY, compared to 23% in H1 2023. This acceleration was predominantly driven by the further ramp-up of an existing customer in Q4.

Management said they couldn't disclose which big customer this was, but it has many huge companies as their customers, so it could be several. Think of Netflix (NFLX), Airbnb (ABNB), Meta (META), Uber (UBER), Block (SQ) and other massive companies. That also means that growth is indeed not always linear but bumpy. Usually, with Adyen, it's an upward surprise, though.

By the way, one week after the earnings release, a press release was published on Adyen's site. I saw the message come in and read it immediately. But when I shared it with my subscribers, they said the link didn't work. And indeed, this is what you see now.

Adyen

I magnified the URL, as you can still see something of the message there. That is why I suspect that Uber is the customer that expanded its partnership with Adyen, but maybe the former payment partner, that will be replaced by Adyen, was not informed properly yet. It doesn't matter that much.

The two other pillars, next to Digital, grew steadily as well. Unified commerce volume grew at 24%, a bit slower than before because the retail exposure. As the name implies, Unified Commerce is Adyen's system for integrating online and offline.

The third pillar is Platforms, a SaaS business model that allows small merchants from big platforms to have their own payments. Think of Etsy, for example, which works with Platforms. It grew 19% year-on-year, much better than the 3% in H1 2023 and another reason not to freak out about one period without zooming out. Adyen cited more and more specialized verticals as its customers, such as parking technology and dental practice management. But the main contributors were big companies again: Oracle (ORCL) and BILL (BILL).

Adyen's Competitive Advantage

Morningstar attributes a "wide moat" rating to Adyen. I think it's a bit early to speak about a real "moat" already, but I definitely agree that Adyen has a strong competitive advantage.

It's already highlighted in this part of a 2016 Forbes article, more than two years before Adyen's IPO in 2018.

Forbes

Today, that's still Adyen's strength. The company has built a single platform from the ground up, while its competitors have stitched together several acquisitions. That always creates friction. And, as Van der Does already said in 2016, that's what makes it hard to compete with Adyen.

Many times, Adyen has said that America was the simplest market and, therefore, the most difficult one for Adyen to conquer. But that is changing and Adyen sees big opportunities ahead. From the H2 2023 shareholder letter (my bold)

In North America, we further realized the growing opportunity presented by the region's digital sophistication. While it has long been dominated by card payments, the landscape is becoming more complex due to new payment methods, digital wallets, and regulatory changes – making it a dynamic environment ripe for innovation as businesses seek to keep pace. With our strategic investments in our US branch license and alternative payment methods like open banking, we ensure that our North American customers not only remain ahead, but also optimize their costs and processes along the way. This proposition resonates, and North America was our fastest growing region in H2 due to continued market share and volume growth with the majority of our largest digital customers.

One of the big customers that started as an international customer for Adyen, but now also works with Adyen in the US because of the higher complexity, is Block's Cash App. Cash App uses Adyen for the pay-ins, so receiving money in the app.

Better communication with investors

Adyen said it had learned from its experience. The big price drop after H1 taught the company a few things. Ingo Uytdehaage, Adyen's co-CEO on the conference call:

We definitely increased our engagement with the investor community over the last six months. We listened carefully. We collected a lot of feedback. It's been very helpful. And we've tried to implement meaningful change in the way that we communicate to this group.

The company also confirmed that from now on, it will continue with quarterly earnings updates, instead of every half year, as is custom to most European companies. It also gives as more details about the different dynamics in the company in its shareholder letter and conference call.

The extra color was appreciated by the analysts. The first question of the Q&A came from Mohammed Moawalla from Goldman Sachs and this is how he started:

Congratulations on the quarter, but also really appreciate the additional disclosure and insight that you give us. So certainly it's recognized and very helpful.

We can only applaud Adyen for taking this step.

Valuation

Valuations will always remain very subjective, no matter what some want you to believe. And that's even more so for growth stocks. A PE ratio usually makes no sense for growth stocks, no matter what you hear. A company that is investing in growth is not focused on maximizing earnings, the E in the PE ratio. It's simply the wrong metric. But hey, for the fun of it, why not, right?

The company had €9.1 and €13.42 in EPS in H1 and H2. That means €22.52. With a current stock price of €1495, that means the stock trades at a trailing twelve months PE of 66, definitely not cheap. But the investments Adyen made lowered the EPS. So, let's leave behind the PE ratio, as it's not valuable. For growth stocks, it seldom works and this case confirms that again.

Adyen's market cap is currently €46 billion, about $50 billion.

The company has about €3.2 billion in net cash. To ensure you are not confused, that excludes customers' money, float. So, without that net cash, you get an enterprise value of €42.8 billion. This is what I wrote in my previous valuation for subscribers:

In H1 2023, there was $739 million of revenue. Management doesn't give guidance for H2 but let's be conservative and say that revenue grows 20% YoY. That would mean €866 million in revenue or €1.61 billion for the full year 2023.

That was pretty accurate. Adyen even surprised to the upside, with €887 million, and, therefore, €1.626 billion.

Adyen was in full investment mode in that period, which brought pressure on the EBITDA margins. But the company had 60%+ EBITDA margins in the past and there is no reason to believe that management can't reach its 65%+ long-term goal. So, let's normalize the EBITDA margins to 65%. That means €1.06 billion in EBITDA. If we take the enterprise value of €42.8 billion, this means Adyen now trades at a 'normalized' 2023 EV/EBITDA of 40.

Is this cheap? No, not anymore. It was just above 20 half a year ago, when I pounded the table this was an opportunity.

If Adyen can grow revenue at 22% again in 2024, at the lower end of its target range and we assume normalized EBITDA margins of 65%, it trades at a 2024 EV/EBITDA of 33. That was just 17 a few months ago.

So, the big discount for Adyen's stock price is gone. That's often how it goes in the market. If there are worries, even if they are unwarranted, stocks can get cheap fast and once those worries are taken away, the stock can jump as fast as it dropped.

I want to examine something new: "normalized free cash flow."

Data by YCharts

As you can see, before the investment period started, the company raked in about 2.3 billion in free cash flow. In the meantime, its revenue has grown. Of course, the hiring has taken its toll on FCF, and that will continue in 2024 but should normalize in 2025 and 2026, as management said. That means that "normalized FCF" could be more than $3 billion. If you then look at the market cap of $50 billion (and I'm working in dollars this time), you look at a P/FCF of 16.6, not that expensive at all. And I think $3B could even be underestimating Adyen's monetization power.

Valuations always have assumptions and that's what makes them subjective. But if you know the history of this company, it's top-notch management, its long-term thinking, its reliability and especially its spotless execution, I think you understand that the assumptions are reasonable.

Conclusion

This was a great quarter from Adyen. In the words of Mohammed Moawalla from Goldman Sachs, quoted above already: "Congratulations on the quarter."

Adyen continues to execute very well. It also proven again that it can be trusted. When management says something, they live up to it. The revenue re-acceleration was noteworthy and should continue in 2025 and 2026. Profitability should normalize in those years as well and when that happens, I think the stock is still very reasonably priced for long-term investors.

In the meantime, keep growing!

