Fahroni

My previous assessment of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) from last April maintained a 'hold' position, predicated on the observation that, while the company represents a highly intriguing initiative, it remains in an embryonic stage of development. My analysis then suggested a positive risk-return profile; however, I acknowledged the protracted timeline required to transition QuantumScape from a startup to a credible business entity underscored a high degree of investment risk. This perspective has been validated over time.

Seeking Alpha

Nevertheless, continued observation is warranted, given the promising nature of the company's technology. The pivotal challenge for QuantumScape, preventing its ascension to a position of certainty in the market, is its capacity to scale production. It is this critical juncture that necessitates a re-evaluation to discern the company's progression throughout the year. This reassessment is essential to determine if QuantumScape has begun to surmount its scalability hurdles.

2023 in review

QuantumScape's 2023 full-year results revealed significant progress. The company initiated the year by dispatching its first A0 prototype cells, preliminary models designed to demonstrate the fundamental capabilities of their solid-state battery technology. These efforts were validated by Volkswagen Group's PowerCo, which attested to the prototypes' promising performance—highlighting a cell that sustained over 1,000 cycles with more than 95% capacity retention, showcasing potential for long range, rapid charging, and minimal degradation.

QuantumScape

Efforts throughout the year focused on refining the A0 prototype cell components to bridge the gap from prototype to market-ready product. This entailed the development of an enhanced cathode with increased mass loading, advancements in separator films via a novel fast separator process, and packaging optimizations to boost energy density. A notable achievement was the increase in cathode loading from approximately 3 mAh/cm^2 to around 5 mAh/cm^2, reflecting a 60% capacity increase per unit area, a significant stride towards achieving the target energy density for the QSE-5 cell.

Addressing consistency and quality in production emerged as a critical theme, particularly in enhancing the cathode-separator interface, minimizing contamination, and refining cell assembly components and processes. A groundbreaking development was the introduction of a new, expedited heat-treatment process for the separator, named Raptor, and its advanced successor, Cobra. Raptor represents a substantial leap forward, offering an eightfold increase in processing speed over traditional methods, which enhances energy efficiency and throughput, as the management team claimed in the 4Q23 earnings call. This process is expected to triple production capacity and streamline manufacturing by eliminating several steps, thus reducing material use and contamination risks.

Cobra builds on Raptor's advancements, promising even greater processing speed, a reduced footprint for the heat treatment apparatus, and further process simplification. These enhancements are critical for scaling up to gigawatt-hour level production, although transitioning to this scale with Cobra equipment poses significant technical and developmental challenges. QuantumScape's prioritization of Cobra's integration underscores its strategic commitment to scaling production and improving the economic feasibility of solid-state battery manufacturing.

The advancements embodied in the Cobra process delineate a compelling trajectory towards gigawatt-hour scale production. However, achieving such prodigious production volumes necessitates larger configurations of Cobra equipment. The transition to a fully mature Cobra production process presents considerable technical challenges, necessitating substantial developmental efforts. The company has accorded high priority to expediting Cobra's online integration, reflecting its strategic commitment to scaling production capabilities and enhancing the economic viability of solid-state battery manufacturing.

Prospects

QuantumScape's strategic imperative to escalate the Raptor production process to its maximum envisioned capacity is central to its mission. This enhancement involves the implementation and validation of specialized automation for both upstream and downstream processes related to Raptor, a step crucial for augmenting the separator production capacity significantly. Such an escalation is essential for initiating the low-volume production of the QSE-5 prototypes within this fiscal year.

The advancement to producing B0 prototypes of the QSE-5, which approximate the final product design with their 24-layer cells, improved packaging, and enhanced cathode capacity, is directly facilitated by the Raptor process. This progression not only demonstrates QuantumScape's capability in innovating at the prototype level but also sets a foundation for the impending introduction of the Cobra production process in 2025. The transition to Cobra is anticipated to be a transformative step, enabling the company to shift from a promising startup to a revenue-generating entity by supporting higher volume production capacities necessary for the commercial viability of the QSE-5.

QuantumScape's preparatory actions for Cobra, including acquiring key equipment pieces, are geared towards scaling up to gigawatt-hour production levels—a critical milestone for meeting the demand for solid-state batteries. This forward-looking strategy underscores the company's commitment to commercializing their technology, transitioning from the developmental stage of A0 prototypes to a market-ready product.

To navigate this scale-up effectively, QuantumScape has strategically recruited Siva Sivaram earlier this month, a leader with a proven track record in high-volume manufacturing of complex technology products. This decision highlights the company's recognition of the necessity to evolve from a phase of low-volume, innovation-centric production to a model of high-volume manufacturing that is essential for achieving widespread market penetration and adoption.

Financials

In the fourth quarter of 2023 results announced on February 14th, QuantumScape reported capital expenditures (CAPEX) of $13.8 million, culminating in a total of $84.5 million for the year. This financial outlay primarily covered enhancements to facilities and the procurement of prototype equipment for the Cobra process.

Regarding operating costs, the company adhered to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), recording operating expenses of $124.6 million for Q4 and reaching $479.0 million for the entire year. When considering cash operating expenses—which exclude non-cash items like depreciation and amortization—the figures stood at $73.9 million for the quarter and $264.1 million annually, in line with previously issued forecasts. The reported adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was a deficit of $60.7 million, extending to a yearly shortfall of $249.2 million.

Looking ahead to 2024, QuantumScape anticipates capital expenditures to range from $70 million to $120 million. This forecasted spending is targeted at backing the low-volume production of QSE-5 prototypes and further development of the Cobra process, laying groundwork for escalated production volumes anticipated in 2025.

The company projects its adjusted EBITDA for 2024 to fall between negative $250 million and negative $300 million, indicative of its strategic approach to balance the imperatives of commercialization with the prudence of cash preservation and ongoing process enhancements.

Ending the year 2023, QuantumScape's liquidity stood at a robust $1.07 billion, positioning it strongly as it pivots from prototype development towards the commercialization phase. The company has revised its cash runway expectations, now projecting sustainability into the second half of 2026—marking an extension from previous estimates.

Valuation and Risks

As highlighted in our prior analysis, QuantumScape's extended timeline to commercial viability introduces substantial uncertainties, notably influenced by evolving market dynamics. A recent shift among traditional automakers, displaying a tempered enthusiasm for electric vehicle ("EV") production, exemplifies such external risks. This trend, as reported, underscores the potential volatility in demand and support for EV-related technologies, directly impacting firms like QuantumScape that are pivotal to the EV ecosystem​​.

Although this deceleration in the automotive industry's commitment to EVs is not perceived as a lasting change, it introduces a risk factor that was less apparent a year ago. This development serves as a reminder of the fluidity of market trends and how they affect valuations.

Central to QuantumScape's challenges, however, is the issue of scaling production—a factor within its control yet fraught with complexity. The company's consistent annual cash burn rate of approximately $240 million, juxtaposed against its cash reserves nearing $1 billion, suggests a runway extending comfortably into 2026, according to company projections. This financial stability is crucial as the journey to scale up production and achieve commercial production milestones will undoubtedly require additional capital.

QuantumScape's strategic financial management, particularly its proactive engagement with capital markets, has been a prudent step in fortifying its balance sheet. The issuance of additional stock last year is a testament to this approach, albeit with the acknowledged trade-off of potential shareholder dilution.

Reflecting on the past year, it's evident that QuantumScape's stock did not perform as well as anticipated, a situation partly attributed to the company's decision to raise capital.

Seeking Alpha

Navigating the investment landscape requires an acknowledgment of inherent volatility. In the context of QuantumScape, updating our bull and bear scenarios allows us to explore the potential outcomes based on varying market capture rates and revenue multiples, set against a backdrop of anticipated share dilution. These scenarios build on top of our last analysis of this stock.

In the optimistic scenario, we posit that QuantumScape captures 9.5% of the electric vehicle battery market by 2030, achieving a revenue multiple of 1x. This scenario reflects a bullish outlook on QuantumScape's technological advancements, market adoption, and ability to scale production efficiently to meet the demands of an expanding EV market.

Conversely, the cautious scenario assumes QuantumScape secures a more modest 3.8% of the EV battery market by 2030, with a significantly lower revenue multiple of 0.2x. This reflects a conservative assessment of the company's market penetration and valuation, considering potential challenges such as competitive pressures, technological hurdles, or slower-than-expected adoption rates.

Both scenarios account for the strategic decision to issue an additional $1 billion in shares at half the current market price ($3.5), a move that acknowledges the need for capital to fuel growth and development but also recognizes the impact of dilution on existing shareholders.

Additionally, we have also revised higher the total market for EV batteries.

Precedence Research

All said, our estimations for 2030 look like this:

Author's computations

The analysis derived from our latest assessment underscores that the crux of QuantumScape's success hinges on its ability to scale operations and carve out a significant market share within the electric vehicle battery sector.

A notable aspect of QuantumScape's strategic approach is its proactive stance on balance sheet management. The company's decision to secure capital in advance, rather than in response to immediate needs, reflects a conservative and strategic approach to financial planning.

Furthermore, the high level of insider ownership emerges as a significant vote of confidence in QuantumScape's potential and strategic direction. This factor is particularly compelling, as it aligns the interests of the company's leadership with those of its shareholders.

Fintel

All-in-all, given the positive risk-reward balance and QuantumScape's move towards production, I'm upgrading the stock to a 'buy'. However, considering the speculative nature of the investment and external uncertainties from traditional automakers on EVs, it's advised to cautiously size the position within portfolios to manage risk.