Shopify: Buy The Dip As It Takes Market Share From Competitors

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) shares plunged after reporting Q4 2023 earnings, with the stock down around 14% from its recent high, as guidance for Q1 2024 came in light. This was primarily due to a projected increase in operating expenses, particularly marketing and employee-related expenses. There is indeed little room for disappointment given the expensive valuation of the stock, with the stock having rallied 81% in one year.

Over the past year, the stock has dipped several times, and each time has proven a good buying opportunity as each pullback preceded a rip higher. We believe this is because the long-term growth story seems to be getting stronger and stronger. Nexus maintains a ‘buy’ rating on the stock.

Seeking Alpha

In the previous article, Nexus recommended buying Shopify stock as the threat imposed by Amazon’s (AMZN) ‘Buy with Prime’ faded. And in the article preceding that, we delved into Shopify’s revenue and profit growth opportunities through new AI features like Shopify Magic and Sidekick.

In H1 2023, Shopify raised prices for its Basic, Shopify, and Advanced plans, by around 33% each. Shopify proved its pricing power given the lack of churn across its merchant base, following the price hikes. On the Q2 2023 Shopify Earnings Call, CFO Jeff Hoffmeister had revealed:

“We are seeing our merchants, continue to remain on the platform rather than using the price change to move off-platform”

In fact, during Shopify’s Investor Day in December 2023, Shopify revealed the ratio between the number of Shopify Merchants added versus the number of merchants lost to competitors, in the first 3 quarters of 2023.

Shopify Investor Day Presentation 2023

The ‘Midmarket’ segment represents merchants that generate between $2-$20M in annual GMV, and the ‘Large’ segment represents businesses generating between $20-$125M in annual GMV. It is these two segments that are most likely to have been impacted by the price hikes in 2023.

Despite the price increases, the data reveals that for every 1 ‘Midmarket’ merchant that migrated to a competitor, Shopify added 43 new ‘Midmarket’ merchants. And for every 1 ‘Large’ merchant that it lost to a rival, Shopify acquired 26 new ‘Large’ merchants.

In other words, Shopify continued to aggressively take market share in 2023 despite raising prices for its merchants. This is testament to the software giant’s superior product offering and incredible pricing power.

In addition, Shopify also disclosed the market penetration ratio for its ‘Enterprise’ segment, which are firms with annual GMV exceeding $125M. For every enterprise that departed Shopify, the company gained 38 new enterprises.

These customers are not likely to have been impacted by the 2023 price increases, as they are more likely to be subscribers of the Shopify Plus plan, which is aimed at enterprises and costs $2000/month.

While the tech giant had not raised the price of its Shopify Plus plan in 2023, earlier this month Shopify finally hiked the price by 25% to $2500/month.

Similar to how Shopify was able to successfully raise prices for non-enterprise customers with minimal churn, Nexus believes Shopify will be able to monetize these enterprise customers at a higher rate, which should be a great boost to top-line revenue growth and support long-term profitability and free cash flow margins.

And this is why Nexus believes any dip is a buying opportunity in SHOP stock.

In September 2023, technological research and consulting firm ‘Gartner’ named Shopify as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, with the top ability to execute, compared to its industry rivals.

Shopify, Gartner

This powerful and proven ability to execute is what has enabled the tech giant to continuously attract new merchants and enterprises onto the Shopify platform.

In a previous article that offered a deep-dive into Shopify’s long-term growth potential, Nexus offered extensive insights into the strengths and experiences that each executive team member brings to the table, which are now manifesting themselves in the form of industry-wide recognition for top execution capabilities.

During Shopify’s 2023 Investor Day, Shopify offered some interesting insights into the effectiveness of its R&D department following its restructuring via workforce reductions in May 2023.

Shopify Investor Day Presentation 2023

For context, during an interview with Harvard Business School [HBS] last month, Shopify’s Chief Human Resources Officer Tia Silas clarified that “crafters are typically what you refer to as individual contributors who build” new solutions. Indeed, Shopify has prioritized supporting and promoting developers and innovators to continuously enhance the value proposition of the Shopify platform.

In fact, Shopify has structured its organization in such a manner that “crafters” that want to focus on product development and enhancement are given the same career progression opportunities as managers would, without them having to take on managerial responsibilities. Thereby these developers can focus on continuously building high-quality products while also staying incentivized through career progression opportunities, as CHRO Tia Silas explained during the HBS interview:

“We decided that we actually want to create two separate career tracks at Shopify. One for crafters—crafters are typically what you refer to as individual contributors who build—and one for managers—and so these are people who actually are intuitively motivated by the idea of enabling teams and creating environments for crafters to be successful. And we made it such that at Shopify now, you can actually accelerate and grow in your career as a crafter to senior levels. You can not only grow your career, but you can be compensated in a way that is commensurate with how a manager would be if they were progressing up a manager chain. And that we’re not going to cap that, because we believe that we actually get the most value from building.”

And this shift in organizational structure should further improve the velocity and quality of R&D, enabling continuous product enhancements and innovation. This translates to more and more monetization opportunities through regularly introducing new merchant solutions. For context, merchant solutions revenue (e.g. Shopify Markets, Shopify Capital, etc.) contributed 76% to total revenue last quarter, with subscription solutions revenue making up the other 24%.

New features like Shopify Collective (which are freely included in all plans) constantly augment the value proposition of Shopify’s subscription plans, making the platform increasingly sticky for merchants. As Shopify continues to support “crafters” in developing new solutions, it underpins Shopify’s strengthening pricing power over time, driving long-term revenue and profit growth for shareholders.

Furthermore, Shopify is proving to shareholders that its commerce features and tools are helping grow businesses on its platform, inducing merchants to upgrade to higher subscription plans as they become larger. In fact, while we mentioned earlier how Shopify is aggressively taking market share by attracting new enterprises, it is worth noting that growth in Shopify Plus subscription revenue is also being driven by existing merchants upgrading to the high-end plan.

Shopify Investor Day Presentation 2023

For context, 31% of Shopify’s Monthly Recurring Revenue [MRR] was derived from Shopify Plus subscriptions in Q4 2023.

And as Shopify continues to innovate and introduce new product features like ‘Shopify Audiences’ which are exclusively available to Plus subscribers, it should continue to encourage merchants to upgrade to this $2500/month plan, driving revenue and free cash flow growth for shareholders.

Risk factors to consider

In Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce cited earlier, Shopify was the clear leader in terms of execution. Although key rivals like Salesforce (CRM) and Adobe (ADBE) were determined to have a better completeness of vision compared to Shopify. This means that Gartner assessed these players to better “understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules”.

Salesforce was considered to have the most comprehensive market vision in the industry, and was placed well ahead of Shopify on this evaluation criteria. Additionally, Salesforce’s ability to execute was determined to be almost at par to Shopify.

Hence, Salesforce boasts a better combination of execution capabilities and completeness of vision. In fact, in a previous article, Nexus discussed how Salesforce is strongly positioned to capitalize on the AI transformation wave through new AI features like Einstein Copilot, and that the growing popularity of its data solution services can be considered a leading indicator for customers sticking to the Salesforce platform.

As Salesforce and other rivals introduce more and more generative AI-powered tools that become deeply familiar with merchant’s proprietary data and offer increasingly seamless assistance to users, it will enhance the stickiness of these platforms, making it more challenging for Shopify to acquire customers from these competitors and grow market share.

Shopify Financial Performance

Nexus, data compiled from company filings

Note: The growth rates for Q3 and Q4 2023 exclude the impact of no revenue received from its logistics business relative to 1 year ago, as it was sold in Q2 2023)

Excluding the impact from the sale of its logistics business in Q2 2023, Shopify’s revenue growth has accelerated to 30%+ over the past three quarters, thanks to a combination of price increases and the continued addition of new merchants onto the platform.

And the recent price increases for the Shopify Plus plan should continue to drive this accelerated revenue growth rate in 2024.

Nexus, data compiled from company filings

Now, in terms of profitability, Shopify’s gross margin had been declining in 2022 following the pandemic-era spike. In 2023, the software giant successfully expanded its gross margins again by leveraging its pricing power.

Furthermore, the company’s restructuring efforts are driving greater cost efficiencies, allowing for operating margin expansion (though the swing into operating profitability in Q3 2023 was primarily due to the sale of its logistics business).

Nexus, data compiled from company filings

While the market was disappointed by Shopify’s anticipated increase in operating expenses in Q1 2024, Nexus is confident in the tech giant’s ability to spend each dollar of OpEx productively so as to drive future revenue and profit growth, as discussed earlier with regards to the company’s “Crafter’s paradise” approach.

Now the market is certainly also optimistic about the software giant’s long-term future earnings growth prospects, as per Shopify’s projected earnings growth rates below.

Seeking Alpha

Consequently, the stock carries a lofty forward PE of over 78x 2024 earnings. Now this is considerably more expensive than two of Shopify’s key rivals, Salesforce and Adobe.

Nexus, data compiled from company filings

However, the Forward PE ratio does not take into account the pace of earnings growth. Shopify’s EPS is expected to grow at a faster rate than Salesforce and Adobe over the next few years. The market is willing to pay a higher multiple for growth stocks with faster earnings growth rates.

That is why Nexus prefers an alternative valuation metric called the Forward Price-Earnings-Growth [PEG], which is essentially the Forward PE ratio divided by the expected EPS growth rate over a certain period.

A Forward PEG of 1 would imply that a stock is fairly valued relative to its anticipated EPS growth rates. Although it is worth noting that popular growth stocks rarely tend to trade at fair value, as the market tends to assign a certain level of premium to fair value based on factors such as: confidence in executive team, competitiveness of company’s products, market share position, etc.

Note: The Forward PEG ratios are based on projected EPS growth rates, which may differ from actual growth rates. (Nexus, data compiled from company filings)

Based on this metric, SHOP and CRM stock are more attractively valued, and Shopify stock seems relatively less expensive now that future earnings growth rates are being taken into consideration.

The market is likely to continue assigning a premium valuation to this stock given Shopify’s proven execution prowess, and the company’s intensified focus on encouraging greater product development and innovation that continuously strengthens pricing power, driving future revenue and profitability growth.

Nexus maintains a ‘buy’ rating on SHOP stock.