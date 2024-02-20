Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

22% Return Per Year Since 2012 - How Unstoppable Is Marathon Petroleum?

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Asset managers are heavily invested in the market, comparable to previous stock market peaks.
  • Marathon Petroleum, a major player in the downstream energy sector, has seen strong financial performance and shareholder value.
  • The company anticipates continued robust demand for oil, favorable refining margins, and plans to invest in low-carbon initiatives.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Boston, MA, USA, October, 7th 2023, Marathon gas station with towering fuel prices displayed on a digital sign, illustrating the impact of rising inflation on everyday costs

Isaac Lee

Introduction

In the current market, it seems that "everyone" is bullish. I don't even know what a very steep down day feels like anymore.

All kidding aside, looking at CME Group's (CME) Commitment of Traders report

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
30.23K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CME either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

O
OilBull123
Today, 4:36 PM
Comments (1.76K)
MPC has been a good one, that's for sure.
Vandooman profile picture
Vandooman
Today, 4:15 PM
Comments (9.53K)
In refining, all competition is local. When oil prices go up, you may make a quick profit by raising prices while actually processing inventory you paid less for. The opposite happens if prices drop. You try to delay price decreases until you work off the expensive inventory. Here is where the competition is local. If you receive crude oil by ship, you need more inventory because it arrives in huge quantities. If it arrives by pipeline, it comes continually so less inventory is required. Example, Exxon receives its oil in the Bay Area by ship from Alaska, in huge quantities. Other refiners down the road get the oil from pipelines from California. When prices change, Exxon can profit from a price increase whereas the competitor is hit with higher prices right away. Each player makes decisions based on local competition. Remember, the refiners are not allowed to talk to each other. Every price event is a puzzle to solve.
V
Vaalue
Today, 4:09 PM
Comments (873)
Solid company with consistent shareholder-friendly management----I have owned MPC since 2019, and sleep well with this one...Plan to hold at least for the next 5 years.....
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 4:11 PM
Comments (11.8K)
@Vaalue Congrats on a great investment!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MPC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MPC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.