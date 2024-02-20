Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Riding Out The EV Blues: Buy Ford Instead Of Tesla

Christopher Robb
Summary

  • Electric vehicles face challenges, increasing competition, and consumer reticence which has caused a shift in market enthusiasm.
  • The driverless electric vehicle future is facing obstacles, particularly in the development of fully autonomous vehicles. This benefits Ford Motor Company's effective but less ambitious technological solutions.
  • Tesla, Inc.'s decline in margins and sole focus on EVs seems to be a decided disadvantage in a period of declining consumer enthusiasm for EVs.
  • Ford's ability to tailor EV plans while still relying on highly profitable internal combustion models should be a major advantage in the coming quarters.

"If you're looking for the future of the automotive industry, stop looking at FSD and Tesla. Look at Ford Pro. It's got half a million subscribers with 50% gross margin." Ford CEO Jim Farley.

Electric vehicles ("EVs") are on the out. It's

I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of F, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

Risk Advisor
Today, 4:34 PM
If Ford's stock price rises from $12.25 per share (today's price) to $14.25 per share by end of Q2 2024, the CEO will proclaim we saw a 16.33% increase on the next shareholder conference call. He often loves proclaiming meaningless percentages over actual numbers
phexac
Today, 4:16 PM
I think the only relevant track record for Ford is that it sucks at making everything except for its consumer trucks. Hybrids getting a bigger spot in the sun will not help Ford. Competition will eat its lunch there. Ford customers think hybrids are garbage. Hybrid customers think Ford is garbage.
Christopher Robb
Today, 4:19 PM
@phexac, that’s just like, you know, your opinion man. Just quoting the Dude to be funny. This is what makes a market, my friend. Thanks for reading!
Always Bullish
Today, 3:56 PM
I am long Ford. I like the management the forward looking managerial strategy, the dividend and the price. And I especially like the Ford family involvement after all these years. Henry Ford would be proud.
Christopher Robb
Today, 4:07 PM
@Always Bullish, I agree. Jim Farley is one of the highest-quality CEOs of a mature company in the entire market. Thanks for reading!
RobinAA
Today, 4:17 PM
@Christopher Robb how do you reach this conclusion? Not a fan.
FarFromGuru
Today, 3:35 PM
Why own either?
Christopher Robb
Today, 4:08 PM
@FarFromGuru, of course, many may choose not to. However, a lot of institutional investors who want to get thematically exposed to Electric Vehicles should own both. Given my background, I write for a combination of retail and institutional audiences! If you're thematically invested, it's good to know which is a better buy on the increasing narrative weakness around previous EV goals and strategies. Thank you SO MUCH for reading!
