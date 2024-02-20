Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Howmet: Commercial Aerospace Demand, Beneficial 2024 Guidance, And Upside Potential

Feb. 20, 2024 4:08 PM ETHowmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Stock
Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
1.06K Followers

Summary

  • Howmet Aerospace is a diversified company with a presence in over 20 countries and multiple markets, including aerospace, commercial transportation, and more.
  • The company's recent guidance and expectations for net sales growth, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow growth are positive.
  • Recent restructuring efforts, increases in R&D, and a decrease in debt suggest potential for an increase in the stock price.
Mixed Race Man Doing A Check Up On An Aircraft

AzmanL/E+ via Getty Images

With many analysts increasing their EPS expectations and beneficial guidance with respect to FCF growth, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) looks like a must-follow stock. Furthermore, with recent restructuring efforts, increases in R&D, and lower debt, I would expect increase in the stock price. There are

This article was written by

Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
1.06K Followers
I am an M&A investment advisor with 10+ years of experience. I used to work for a big institution. I like M&A deals, value investing, and emerging markets. If you see an error please contact: wangluxem@financier.comQuingshan Capital Management provides articles for informational purposes only. I only give my opinion. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on my articles constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HWM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HWM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HWM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HWM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.