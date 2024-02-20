Howmet: Commercial Aerospace Demand, Beneficial 2024 Guidance, And Upside Potential

AzmanL/E+ via Getty Images

With many analysts increasing their EPS expectations and beneficial guidance with respect to FCF growth, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) looks like a must-follow stock. Furthermore, with recent restructuring efforts, increases in R&D, and lower debt, I would expect increase in the stock price. There are obvious risks from some concentration in the aerospace industry, the total amount of debt, and competitors. With that, I believe that there is more upside potential in the stock price than downside risks.

Howmet Aerospace: Diversified Geographically And In Different Markets

With a portfolio that includes engineering products and solutions, forged wheels for industrial activities, and fastening systems, Howmet Aerospace is a technological innovation company focused primarily on the aerospace industry, although its products are also part of the commercial transportation and other markets. The company has managed to expand its presence to more than 20 countries and more than 58 locations among its design, manufacturing, storage, and distribution facilities.

Each of the product lines named above forms a separate segment of operations for the company, highlighting among these the engineering products for industrial applications in the aerospace market, which represent almost 50% of Howmet's sales to date. These products are mostly industrial gas turbines, high-performance aircraft engines, and components to achieve their efficiency. The following are some figures from Q4 2023. It is worth noting that quarterly revenue increased at the double digit.

Another segment includes the manufacturing and sale of fastening systems for the assembly of aerial vehicles, in the defense and commercial markets, with different scopes ranging from wind turbines to solar panels. We also find the segment of engineering systems, similarly oriented towards their application in aerial manufacturing. Finally, Howmet maintains a separate segment for the manufacturing and distribution of forged wheels, made of aluminum for application in commercial land transportation vehicles.

With that about the business model and different business segments, I believe that it is worth having a look at Howmet Aerospace because of its recent 2024 guidance. The company is expecting net sales growth of close to 7%, Adjusted EBITDA of close to 8% y/y, CF conversion of 85%, and FCF growth of 5% y/y. Among all the other slides given in the most recent presentation, I believe that the one given below is the most remarkable.

Expectations delivered by other analysts seem quite beneficial. 2026 net sales are expected to be close to $8351 million, with 2026 EBITDA of $2.089 billion, 2026 EBIT of $1.771 billion, and 2026 net income of about $1.243 billion. Finally, we would be talking about 2026 free cash flow of close to $1.147 billion, with FCF margin of 13%. It is worth noting that the FCF margin is expected to grow along with the FCF margin in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Recent Earnings Came Out Better Than Expected, And Future Estimates Increased

The last quarterly release put out on February 13th included better than expected EPS GAAP of $0.57 with quarterly revenue increases of $1.73 billion. The numbers were beneficial, but it is also worth drawing the attention to the numbers of analysts who increased their EPS revisions in the last 90 days. Out of a total of 14 analysts, 11 increased their EPS expectations for the next quarter.

Balance Sheet: Total Amount Of Debt Decreased

A quick look at the balance sheet indicates that Howmet Aerospace holds a significant amount of inventory, and needs financing for acquisitions as well as property and equipment. These assets are financed with a combination of long-term debt, accounts payables, and accrued expenses.

In particular, the company noted cash and cash equivalents worth $610 million, with receivables from customers of about $675 million, other receivables close to $17 million, and inventories of about $1765 million. Total current assets stood at $3.316 billion with properties, plants, and equipment of about $2.328 billion. Finally, with goodwill of $4.035 billion, total assets stood at $10.428 billion. The asset/liability ratio is over 2x, and the current ratio is larger than 1x, so I am not concerned about any liquidity or solvency issue here.

Accounts payable stands at about $982 million, with accrued compensation and retirement costs worth $263 million and long-term debt due within one year of about $206 million. Long-term debt, less amount due within one year, is close to $3.500 million, which is significantly lower than what we saw in 2022. In my view, the decline in debt may lead to EV/FCF increases in the coming future.

Other long-term liabilities include accrued pension benefits of close to $664 million, with accrued other postretirement benefits worth $92 million and total liabilities of about $6391 million.

Increases In Aircraft Production Will Most Likely Lead To Net Sales Growth

In my view, the company is still in a period of adaptation to the new conditions of the aerospace market that arose from the paralysis of activity in 2020, since in important markets such as China, activity continues below previous levels. It meant a considerable decline in sales in its most important segment and first-order demand from commercial markets.

The recovery is expected to continue based on the recovery of the industry in general. The company's strategy is the organic growth that exists from the increase in demand for its products due to manufacturing needs.

In this regard, in my view, the words of management with respect to demand growth and production growth are worth noting. With these words in mind, I believe that we may see further net sales growth in the coming years.

Aircraft production in the commercial aerospace industry continues to recover based on increases in demand for narrow body and wide body aircraft. We expect commercial aerospace wide body demand to grow faster than narrow body demand on a production percentage basis. Source: 10-k

Capex, And Operating Performance Could Lead To Net Sales Growth

Howmet Aerospace is making a lot of efforts with regard to capital efficiency, operating performance, and capacity expansion. I believe that these investments will most likely lead to accelerating EPS growth and FCF margin growth. In the last annual report, management gave some explanation.

Earnings per share is expected to grow as management continues to focus on revenue growth and operational performance. Cash provided from operations is expected to increase resulting from a continued focus on operating performance and on capital efficiency. Capital expenditures are expected to increase with additional investments in capacity expansions. Source: 10-k

Higher R&D Expenses Could Lead To New Products, Innovation, And FCF Margin Growth

Recent increases in R&D inside Howmet Aerospace could also bring not only new products, but also new innovations and technologies across all segments. In the last 10-k, the company noted a double digit increase in research and development, and we also saw some increases in 2022.

R&D expenses were $32 in 2022 compared with $17 in 2021. The increase of $15, or 89%, was primarily due to higher spending on technology projects across all segments. Source: 10-k

Recent Restructuring Efforts Could Lead To FCF Margin Growth

I believe that investors may want to pay attention to the recent restructuring efforts that included decommission of fixed assets in Engineered Structures, layoff costs, and closures of small manufacturing facilities. In my opinion, these efforts could lead to operating performance improvements and FCF margin growth. For more details, the following lines were given in the last annual report.

Restructuring and other charges in 2023 consisted primarily of a $12 charge for impairment of assets primarily related to decommissioned fixed assets in Engineered Structures, a $5 charge for U.S. and Canadian pension plans’ settlement accounting, a $3 charge for layoff costs, a $3 charge for various other exit related costs primarily for the closures of small manufacturing facilities, and a $2 charge for accelerated depreciation primarily related to the closure of a small Engineered Structures facility in the U.K. The Company has closed some small manufacturing facilities and may in the future close additional small facilities in order to consolidate operations, reduce fixed costs, and exit less profitable businesses. Source: 10-k

Valuation Model Under My Base Case Scenario

For the assessment of the WACC, I reviewed the notes and the interest rate paid to debt investors. I saw notes with interest rates between 3% and 6.75%. I also reviewed the WACC used by other investment analysts, and concluded that cost of capital of around 7.1% and 7.9% appears appropriate.

For the assessment of my base case scenario, combined with my previous assumptions, I also took a look at the assumptions delivered by Howmet Aerospace Inc. Some of the figures noted by Howmet Aerospace included interest expense of $200 million with capex close to $275-$305 million and pension of about $50 million.

Under my own financial assumptions, I obtained 2031 net income of about $2847 million, with depreciation and amortization worth $287 million, deferred income taxes close to $380 million, and stock-based compensation worth $75 million.

In addition, I also included the following changes in assets and liabilities. 2031 increase in receivables would stand at -$41 million, with decrease in inventories worth -$241 million, decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets worth -$165 million, and increase in accounts payable of about -$841 million.

Finally, with 2031 increase in accrued expenses of close to $668 million, decrease in taxes, including income taxes of $113 million, and capital expenditures close to -$320 million, 2031 FCF would be $2904 million.

Howmet Aerospace currently trades at close to 33x earnings, 4x sales, and 17x EBITDA. I believe that these multiples may lower in the coming years because the market does not show such multiples. Under this case scenario, I believe that assuming a valuation of 14x FCF would make sense.

With a WACC of 7.1%, the implied enterprise value would stand at close to $34 billion. Adding cash and subtracting equity, the equity valuation would be about $30 billion. Finally, the implied stock price valuation would be $75 per share.

Competitors

Each of Howmet's segments faces different competitive conditions. Product-specific markets are highly populated, and competitors often come from the international level. When it comes to products for the space field, the competitors include VSMPO of Russia, Lisi Aerospace (OTCPK:LSIIF) of France, Aubert & Duval, Weber Metals, Forgital, and Frisa. The forged wheel markets are dominated by Alcoa Wheels (AA), although completed by Accuride Corporation, Speedline Nippon Steel Corporation, Dicastal, Alux, and Wheels India Limited.

Risks Included In The Bear Case Scenario

Much of its growth in the short term depends on the recovery of the commercial aerospace industry, in terms of sales objectives and margin of liquidity. This is a risk given the concentration of activity that the company has related to this industry.

On the other hand, it is worth noting the large and growing concentration of competitors that exists in the segment of forged wheels for commercial transportation, especially in Asian products that often have lower costs and prices due to cheaper labor.

Finally, in my view, Howmet is currently carrying out the process of separating from the old Arconic Inc, a previous part of its business. As this process unfolds, higher costs or changes in regulatory frameworks may be generated, especially with regard to the company's fiscal condition.

Bear Case Scenario

Under this scenario, I included 2031 net income of $2.595 billion, with adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided from operations, including 2031 depreciation and amortization of $219 million and stock-based compensation of $60 million.

In addition, with increase in receivables of about -$41 million, decrease in inventories of close to -$275 million, and decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets close to -$155 million, I also added an increase in accounts payable worth -$835 million. Also, with increase in accrued expenses of about $630 million and pension contributions close to -$34 million, I obtained cash provided from operations worth $2785 million and 2031 FCF of $2466 million.

With a WACC of 7.9% and EV/FCF of 14x, my results also included enterprise value of $27 million, equity valuation of $24 billion, and implied stock price of $59 per share.

Conclusion

Howmet Aerospace recently delivered better than expected EPS, and many analysts increased their expectations for the next quarters. Moreover, 2024 and 2025 figures are quite beneficial. In my view, the recent decrease in debt, favorable words with respect to future 2024 EPS, restructuring efforts, and increases in R&D are great reasons to buy shares. Yes, there are clear risks coming from some concentration to the aerospace industry, the total amount of debt, and competition. With that, I believe that there is more upside potential than downside risks in the stock price.