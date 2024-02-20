Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AIO: Time To Trim Some Profits

George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AIO, a CEF focused on artificial intelligence and technology, has seen changes in its portfolio and a decrease in its discount.
  • The top holdings of AIO have recently shifted more toward AI leaders like NVDA and MSFT.
  • The fund uses a managed monthly distribution plan and has a limited-term feature with a termination date in 2031.
  • The current 9% discount is not enough to compensate for the higher expense ratio of AIO compared to a technology ETF peer like XLK in my view.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps. Learn More »

AI chatbot - Artificial Intelligence digital concept

Vertigo3d

Back In November 2022, I published an article recommending AIO as a bargain CEF depressed by tax loss selling. At the time, the discount was 14.5%. The fund traded sideways for awhile after the article, but has recently been moving higher, and the portfolio

George is a contributor to the investing group Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Opportunities, a premium service dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. The group manages four portfolios with a range of yield targets, a monthly newsletter, weekly commentary, rankings of CEFs based on yield, trade alerts, and access to chat for questions. Learn more.

This article was written by

George Spritzer, CFA profile picture
George Spritzer, CFA
4.55K Followers

George Spritzer, CFA is a registered investment advisor who specializes in managing closed-end funds for individuals. George also shares his understanding of how to profit from investing with special situations as a catalyst.

George is a contributor to the investing group Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps, a premium service dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. The group manages four portfolios with a range of yield targets, a monthly newsletter, weekly commentary, rankings of CEFs based on yield, trade alerts, and access to chat for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AIO,XLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

anarchist profile picture
anarchist
Today, 4:28 PM
Comments (4.07K)
Profit? I wish.
a
artster
Today, 4:22 PM
Comments (569)
I luv what that have done! Pivot to AI in a big way . Much prefer their top 10 stocks today. Going to ride the bull with AIO!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AIO Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AIO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AIO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.