Back In November 2022, I published an article recommending AIO as a bargain CEF depressed by tax loss selling. At the time, the discount was 14.5%. The fund traded sideways for awhile after the article, but has recently been moving higher, and the portfolio has changed quite a bit since then to own more traditional AI stocks.

Back in Sept. 2022, the top two holdings were (UNH) and (DE). Now the top two are AI leaders (NVDA) and (MSFT). The discount has dropped below 10%.

(Data below is sourced from the Virtus website unless otherwise stated.)

AIO- Top 10 Holdings (as of 09/30/2022)

AIO Top 10 Sept. 30, 2022 (Virtus web site)

AIO- Top 10 Holdings (as of 12/31/2023)

AIO Top 10 Holdings Dec. 2023 (Virtus web site)

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Ticker: ( NYSE: AIO

Inception Date: Oct. 31, 2019

Total Investment Exposure: 862.15 Million

Total Common Assets: 732.15 Million

Baseline Expense Ratio= 1.58%

Leverage: 15.52%

Discount= -9.4%

Average 1 Year discount= -10.35%

Annual Distribution Rate (market price) = 9.37%

Current monthly distribution= $0.15

Annual Distribution= $1.80

Sub-Advisor: Voya Investment Management

Investment Objective

AIO invests over 80% of its assets in various securities that are issued by artificial intelligence related companies. Some of their investments are in companies that benefit from artificial intelligence and may not be thought of as AI companies.

The fund tries to generate both a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on the AI "theme".

Investment Strategy

AIO uses a multi-asset approach and tries to generate attractive returns by using fundamental research and selecting the best alternatives across both public and private investments. They may use either equities or convertible securities when available.

Monthly Distribution Plan

The fund uses a managed monthly distribution plan where they distribute $0.15 a month. Because of this, they can pay distributions in excess of taxable net investment income and net realized gains.

Portfolio Sector Breakdown (as of 12/31/2023)

AIO Sector Breakdown (Virtus Web site)

Limited Term Feature

AIO was set up as a limited-term fund with a termination date of October 29, 2031. This will provide a small tailwind of about 1% a year as the current 9.4% discount gradually dissipates as we approach the termination date in seven years.

The board has the option to extend the fund's termination date for a total of 18 months. Note that the Fund is not a "target term" fund and will not seek to return the Fund's initial public offering price per share.

AIO- Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors own about 15.3% of the shares outstanding. The top two institutional investors are Karpus Management who owned $18.3 million and Morgan Stanley who owned $13.2 million as of 12/31/2023. Many of the Morgan Stanley shares are likely held by financial advisors in managed accounts.

Aside from Karpus Management, I do not see any other CEF activist investors with large holdings. Karpus added to its position in the fourth quarter of 2023, adding 34,806 shares bring its current total to 954,715 shares.

AIO- Investment Performance: NAV Return as of 02/19/2024

YTD +6.16%

1-Year +17.69%

3-Year - 0.25% annualized

The NAV performance has been lackluster over the last three years, but has improved somewhat in 2024. The market return year-to-date is +12.18%, which is higher than the NAV return because the discount to NAV has recently narrowed.

AIO- Three Year Discount History

AIO Discount History (CEFConnect)

Leverage

Effective Leverage is currently around 15.5% of managed assets. They currently use $130 Million of short-term notes. In the last shareholders' report, the weighted average interest rate was reported as 5.47%.

Z-Score Analysis

The discount to NAV as of February 16 is -9.39%.

Here are some of the current Discount Z-Scores:

Three months: +1.15 Six months: +0.57 One Year: +0.39

When you own a CEF in an IRA account, it is often worthwhile to trim your position when the three month Z-Score exceeds 1.0.

Summary

There are several reasons why I think it is worthwhile to trim your position in AIO here.

The discount has fallen below 10%.

The NAV has had a nice run-up lately, but may be due for a pullback.

We may be in the late innings in the run-up in prices of AI-related stocks.

I think a low-cost ETF like (XLK) may now be a better way to play the AI theme than AIO. The 9% AIO discount is not enough to compensate for the much higher expense ratio of AIO compared to XLF.

I would try to trim AIO at a discount of 10% or lower. The fund is fairly liquid, with an average trading volume of over 140,000 shares a day.