Eli Lilly: Yes, It Is Too Late To Join The Party

Summary

  • Eli Lilly's stock has seen a parabolic rise, with recent gains driven by retail buying, a surge in call option demand, and short covering, taking valuations to extreme levels.
  • The stock is trading at 83x earnings, which is 4.2x the average of the rest of the MSCI World Pharmaceutical Index, implying aggressive growth over the coming years.
  • Even optimistic revenue growth projections do not justify the current valuation, and any weakness could trigger a violent reversal given how optimistic investors have become.

Pharmaceutical Companies Photo Illustrations

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Eli Lilly (NYSE:NYSE:LLY) has seen a parabolic rise that has accelerated in a classic bubble formation. After a complete frenzy in call option buying and retail interest in the stock, investors are betting heavily in favour

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
6.04K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of LLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

t
theronlevin
Today, 4:11 PM
Comments (52)
...and if the FDA OK's its Alzheimers rx, than a new parabola awaits
Owen213 profile picture
Owen213
Today, 4:07 PM
Comments (837)
and if it drops 10 cents there will be a line up to buy
s
saratogasfinest
Today, 3:59 PM
Comments (95)
Well the one thing to remember about comparing evaluations against the peers is that Lilly possibly has the best selling drug ever which is just getting started. It will continue to stay at a premium. But you are correct, it is expensive. I don’t see it getting cheap anytime soon
