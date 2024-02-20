Optimize After-Tax Income With Tax Efficient REITs

pcess609/iStock via Getty Images

It is that not-so-fun time of year when we all have to pay taxes. Giving up a significant chunk of hard-earned money is simply part of living in a modern society, but we still want to give up as little as possible.

This article will provide tips on how to reduce, defer, and otherwise minimize the tax burden of investment income using real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), or rather specific REITs. Allow me to begin by discussing the differing taxation of REIT dividends from those of a standard C-Corp.

General REIT tax advantages and disadvantages

As you know, tax bracket matters for how much one pays. We include all the tax brackets in our tables, but to keep things apples to apples, we will use the maximum tax bracket for everything when comparing different types of investments.

Dividends from most S&P 500 (SP500) stocks are often classified as qualified dividends which are eligible for the following rates.

Data for Federal tax rates. Source: 2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

REITs are taxed in a variety of ways depending on the classification of their dividends. The majority of REIT dividends come in 3 classifications:

Non-qualified dividends - 37% nominal 29.6% after deduction. Capital gains dividends - 20%. Return of capital dividends - deferred.

On the surface, it may look like this is a higher level of taxation than that of a C-Corp, but recall that C-Corps are double taxed.

The company pays corporate tax on its income and then the investor pays taxes on their income. In tax year 2023, the maximum corporate tax rate is 21%.

For ease of math, let's consider a company that has $100 of net income. The company would pay $21 of corporate income tax and perhaps pay the rest to shareholders as a dividend. The investor would then pay the qualified dividend rate of 20% on the $79 dividend, netting $63.2 of after-tax dividend received. Total taxes paid on the $100 of income earned by the company would be $36.8.

Now let's do the same math for a REIT that has $100 of net income.

Since the REIT is a pass-through entity, it does not pay corporate income tax. By not paying taxes on this income, the REIT could pay all $100 of its income to shareholders as dividends. This is one of the reasons REITs have higher dividend yields, with the REIT index yielding 4.21% as of 2/14/24 compared to the S&P yielding 1.41%.

The investor would then have to pay taxes on this dividend with the amount of taxes varying depending on how the dividend is classified. For now, let us assume it is the least favorable classification, which is non-qualified dividends.

Non-qualified dividends are taxed as follows:

Source: 2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

These would be 37% for the top bracket, similar to corporate bonds, except that REITs are eligible for the 199A 20% deduction, which functionally takes the top bracket rate to 29.6%.

So, the investor would pay $29.6 of taxes on the $100 dividend, netting after-tax income of $70.4. Total taxes paid on the net income of $100 would have been $29.6.

So, in tabular format here is how REIT taxation stacks up against that of a standard S&P company:

Company Net Income Corporate income tax Remaining cash available to pay as dividend Investor tax payment on dividend Total taxes paid After-tax dividend kept by investor Non-REIT $100 $21 $79 $15.8 $36.8 $63.2 REIT $100 $0 $100 $29.6 $29.6 $70.4 Click to enlarge

This is what makes REITs tax-efficient structures. Generally speaking, less overall taxes are paid, which tends to allow investors to walk away with more after-tax income.

However, I cannot emphasize enough that things will vary drastically on a company-by-company basis. Many companies find other ways to shelter their income so they don't end up having to pay fully the 21% corporate rate.

Similarly, the taxes paid by investors in REITs will vary considerably depending on how the REIT's dividends are classified.

Master table of taxes paid for various types of dividends

The following table compares REIT and non-REIT investments to illustrate how the tax treatment of each dividend type has different implications for an investor's net after-tax realization. Assuming a $100,000 investment with an annualized pre-tax yield of 6% ($6,000 annual dividend/interest income) for investors in the highest personal federal tax bracket.

Source: 2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

Corporate bonds tend to be fairly tax inefficient as they are taxed as ordinary income with a 37% tax rate for the top bracket. Qualified stock dividends are 20% nominally, but 36.8% if you include the double taxation of the taxes paid at the corporate level.

REIT dividends are where it gets really interesting because it can vary so much depending on classification. Tax due on dividends can be anywhere from 29.6% to 0% (through indefinite deferral). This is where it pays off to know how the various individual REITs tend to classify their dividends.

Allow us to walk through some examples to illustrate how differing the tax burden can be. Let's start with a relatively tax-unfriendly REIT, Realty Income Corporation (O).

The way individual REITs classify their dividends can vary a bit from year to year as certain accounting factors influence their options. There are, however, trends, so the history of a REIT's dividend classification tends to be a good indicator of how dividends will be classified going forward.

O has often categorized its dividends primarily as ordinary unqualified dividends with a small contingent on the return of capital.

Source: 2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

In the 2023 tax year, 93.2% of its dividends were ordinary income.

Source: 2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

This calculates to an effective Federal tax rate of 27.59%.

*Current federal tax provisions allow for a 20% deduction on pass-through income through the end of 2025 Source: 2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

Dividends going forward will depend on how they classify the dividend in the future, but I think it is quite likely to be in a similar ballpark.

Same sector, more tax-friendly

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) is also a triple net REIT, but it classifies its dividend in a much more tax-friendly way. In the tax year 2023, 94.6% of GOOD's dividend was tagged as the return of capital.

Source: 2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

This results in an effective Federal tax rate of 1.60% for an investor in the highest tax bracket.

**Return of capital distributions are not taxed upon receipt instead lowering cost basis which is taxed upon sale of the stock. Source: 2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

That is a substantial amount of tax savings.

How do return of capital dividends work?

Through the course of normal REIT business, they generate a substantial amount of real estate depreciation which can be used to shelter income. Properties are bought and through standard accounting are depreciated over a 30-year schedule, even if the properties are increasing in true value.

Companies like Gladstone Commercial which have significantly grown their asset base in recent years have the majority of their assets in the depreciation timing window which produces quite a bit of tax shelter. GOOD uses this shelter to classify a large portion of its dividend as "return of capital" which allows investors to defer taxation.

Rather than currently incurring taxes, return of capital dividends reduce the investor's cost basis in the stock. If, for example, you bought a stock at $10 per share and then received $2 per share of return of capital dividends, you would have paid no taxes on those dividends, but your cost basis would now be $8 per share.

The lower cost basis results in the eventual gain on sale being larger at the time the stock is sold. Thus, the taxation is deferred for however long the investor holds the stock. In scenarios where the cost basis is taken below $0, the rest is taxed at the capital gains rate. Additionally, the capital gains tax rate is only 20% for the top bracket so even beyond the deferral, a lower tax rate is paid.

As a side note, GOOD's dividend yield is also above 9% so it is large in addition to being tax-friendly.

We consider the return of capital dividends to be the most tax-friendly treatment of REIT dividends. There are dozens of REITs that offer return of capital dividends in varying amounts. These can all be found in the tax characterization database on Portfolio Income Solutions.

Other types of tax-favorable dividend REITs

REITs can also classify their dividends as capital gains. The REIT itself can generate capital gains through profitable sale of property and, at the REIT's election, it can pass these on through the dividend to save the investor on taxes.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) has been selling large chunks of its land portfolio at significant gains. They have used the proceeds to do 3 things:

Pay a special dividend on top of the regular dividend. Buyback a large portion of outstanding shares. Use the capital gains to shelter investor dividends.

100% of FPI's 2023 dividends were classified as capital gains.

2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

As these are paid at the capital gains tax rate rather than the ordinary income tax rate, the effective Federal tax rate on FPI's dividends was 20%.

2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

Another benefit of capital gains dividends is that one can use capital losses to wash the gains. Perhaps an investor is sitting on a rolled-over loss from a failed investment. Some of that loss can be used to wash dividends categorized as capital gains, thereby alleviating the tax burden.

FPI is still selling assets so they will likely be able to continue classifying as capital gains at least for a while.

Other REITs are situated to be able to classify as capital gains for a long time. The sale of standing timber generates a capital gain for the REIT, allowing timber REITs like Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) to classify their dividends as such. It has consistently paid capital gains dividends, including 100% of its dividends in 2023, resulting in the reduced 20% rate.

2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

Recall that I am reporting based on the highest tax bracket. For married couples making less than $89,250 a year, capital gains dividends are tax-free.

2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

How to save money on taxes

REITs in general are reasonably tax efficient due to avoiding the double taxation that non-REITs have to face. However, to take the savings further, an investor can lean toward REITs that tend to have more favorable classifications of their dividends.

How does one know which REITs have more favorable tax classifications?

It is a matter of doing the research. We have assembled a large database of REIT dividend classifications spanning from 2017 to 2023. The 2023 tax year data is still being released by companies, and we are adding it as the reports come out. With this data, one can detect patterns and anticipate which companies are most likely to have favorable tax treatment in 2024.