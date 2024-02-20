Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Optimize After-Tax Income With Tax Efficient REITs

Feb. 20, 2024 4:43 PM ETO, FPI, WY2 Comments
Dane Bowler profile picture
Dane Bowler
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tips are provided on reducing taxes on investment income using REITs.
  • REIT dividends are taxed differently than dividends from standard C-Corps, potentially resulting in lower taxes.
  • Different REITs have varying dividend classifications, with some offering more tax-friendly options like return of capital dividends.
Word Tax 2024 on the calculator. Business and tax concept.Calculator, coins, book, tax form, and pen on table.Tax deduction planning.Financial research, government taxes, and calculation tax return

pcess609/iStock via Getty Images

It is that not-so-fun time of year when we all have to pay taxes. Giving up a significant chunk of hard-earned money is simply part of living in a modern society, but we still want to give up as little as possible.

This article will provide tips on how to reduce, defer, and otherwise minimize the tax burden of investment income using real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), or rather specific REITs. Allow me to begin by discussing the differing taxation of REIT dividends from those of a standard C-Corp.

General REIT tax advantages and disadvantages

As you know, tax bracket matters for how much one pays. We include all the tax brackets in our tables, but to keep things apples to apples, we will use the maximum tax bracket for everything when comparing different types of investments.

Dividends from most S&P 500 (SP500) stocks are often classified as qualified dividends which are eligible for the following rates.

A screenshot of a screen Description automatically generated

Data for Federal tax rates. Source: 2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

REITs are taxed in a variety of ways depending on the classification of their dividends. The majority of REIT dividends come in 3 classifications:

  1. Non-qualified dividends - 37% nominal 29.6% after deduction.
  2. Capital gains dividends - 20%.
  3. Return of capital dividends - deferred.

On the surface, it may look like this is a higher level of taxation than that of a C-Corp, but recall that C-Corps are double taxed.

The company pays corporate tax on its income and then the investor pays taxes on their income. In tax year 2023, the maximum corporate tax rate is 21%.

For ease of math, let's consider a company that has $100 of net income. The company would pay $21 of corporate income tax and perhaps pay the rest to shareholders as a dividend. The investor would then pay the qualified dividend rate of 20% on the $79 dividend, netting $63.2 of after-tax dividend received. Total taxes paid on the $100 of income earned by the company would be $36.8.

Now let's do the same math for a REIT that has $100 of net income.

Since the REIT is a pass-through entity, it does not pay corporate income tax. By not paying taxes on this income, the REIT could pay all $100 of its income to shareholders as dividends. This is one of the reasons REITs have higher dividend yields, with the REIT index yielding 4.21% as of 2/14/24 compared to the S&P yielding 1.41%.

The investor would then have to pay taxes on this dividend with the amount of taxes varying depending on how the dividend is classified. For now, let us assume it is the least favorable classification, which is non-qualified dividends.

Non-qualified dividends are taxed as follows:

A screenshot of a tax rate Description automatically generated

Source: 2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

These would be 37% for the top bracket, similar to corporate bonds, except that REITs are eligible for the 199A 20% deduction, which functionally takes the top bracket rate to 29.6%.

So, the investor would pay $29.6 of taxes on the $100 dividend, netting after-tax income of $70.4. Total taxes paid on the net income of $100 would have been $29.6.

So, in tabular format here is how REIT taxation stacks up against that of a standard S&P company:

Company Net Income

Corporate income tax

Remaining cash available to pay as dividend

Investor tax payment on dividend

Total taxes paid

After-tax dividend kept by investor

Non-REIT

$100

$21

$79

$15.8

$36.8

$63.2

REIT

$100

$0

$100

$29.6

$29.6

$70.4

This is what makes REITs tax-efficient structures. Generally speaking, less overall taxes are paid, which tends to allow investors to walk away with more after-tax income.

However, I cannot emphasize enough that things will vary drastically on a company-by-company basis. Many companies find other ways to shelter their income so they don't end up having to pay fully the 21% corporate rate.

Similarly, the taxes paid by investors in REITs will vary considerably depending on how the REIT's dividends are classified.

Master table of taxes paid for various types of dividends

The following table compares REIT and non-REIT investments to illustrate how the tax treatment of each dividend type has different implications for an investor's net after-tax realization. Assuming a $100,000 investment with an annualized pre-tax yield of 6% ($6,000 annual dividend/interest income) for investors in the highest personal federal tax bracket.

A screenshot of a screen Description automatically generated

Source: 2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

Corporate bonds tend to be fairly tax inefficient as they are taxed as ordinary income with a 37% tax rate for the top bracket. Qualified stock dividends are 20% nominally, but 36.8% if you include the double taxation of the taxes paid at the corporate level.

REIT dividends are where it gets really interesting because it can vary so much depending on classification. Tax due on dividends can be anywhere from 29.6% to 0% (through indefinite deferral). This is where it pays off to know how the various individual REITs tend to classify their dividends.

Allow us to walk through some examples to illustrate how differing the tax burden can be. Let's start with a relatively tax-unfriendly REIT, Realty Income Corporation (O).

The way individual REITs classify their dividends can vary a bit from year to year as certain accounting factors influence their options. There are, however, trends, so the history of a REIT's dividend classification tends to be a good indicator of how dividends will be classified going forward.

O has often categorized its dividends primarily as ordinary unqualified dividends with a small contingent on the return of capital.

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

Source: 2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

In the 2023 tax year, 93.2% of its dividends were ordinary income.

A blue and brown pie chart Description automatically generated

Source: 2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

This calculates to an effective Federal tax rate of 27.59%.

A screenshot of a spreadsheet Description automatically generated

*Current federal tax provisions allow for a 20% deduction on pass-through income through the end of 2025 Source: 2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

Dividends going forward will depend on how they classify the dividend in the future, but I think it is quite likely to be in a similar ballpark.

Same sector, more tax-friendly

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) is also a triple net REIT, but it classifies its dividend in a much more tax-friendly way. In the tax year 2023, 94.6% of GOOD's dividend was tagged as the return of capital.

A pie chart with a blue triangle and a blue triangle Description automatically generated

Source: 2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

This results in an effective Federal tax rate of 1.60% for an investor in the highest tax bracket.

A screenshot of a document Description automatically generated

**Return of capital distributions are not taxed upon receipt instead lowering cost basis which is taxed upon sale of the stock. Source: 2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

That is a substantial amount of tax savings.

How do return of capital dividends work?

Through the course of normal REIT business, they generate a substantial amount of real estate depreciation which can be used to shelter income. Properties are bought and through standard accounting are depreciated over a 30-year schedule, even if the properties are increasing in true value.

Companies like Gladstone Commercial which have significantly grown their asset base in recent years have the majority of their assets in the depreciation timing window which produces quite a bit of tax shelter. GOOD uses this shelter to classify a large portion of its dividend as "return of capital" which allows investors to defer taxation.

Rather than currently incurring taxes, return of capital dividends reduce the investor's cost basis in the stock. If, for example, you bought a stock at $10 per share and then received $2 per share of return of capital dividends, you would have paid no taxes on those dividends, but your cost basis would now be $8 per share.

The lower cost basis results in the eventual gain on sale being larger at the time the stock is sold. Thus, the taxation is deferred for however long the investor holds the stock. In scenarios where the cost basis is taken below $0, the rest is taxed at the capital gains rate. Additionally, the capital gains tax rate is only 20% for the top bracket so even beyond the deferral, a lower tax rate is paid.

As a side note, GOOD's dividend yield is also above 9% so it is large in addition to being tax-friendly.

We consider the return of capital dividends to be the most tax-friendly treatment of REIT dividends. There are dozens of REITs that offer return of capital dividends in varying amounts. These can all be found in the tax characterization database on Portfolio Income Solutions.

Other types of tax-favorable dividend REITs

REITs can also classify their dividends as capital gains. The REIT itself can generate capital gains through profitable sale of property and, at the REIT's election, it can pass these on through the dividend to save the investor on taxes.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) has been selling large chunks of its land portfolio at significant gains. They have used the proceeds to do 3 things:

  1. Pay a special dividend on top of the regular dividend.
  2. Buyback a large portion of outstanding shares.
  3. Use the capital gains to shelter investor dividends.

100% of FPI's 2023 dividends were classified as capital gains.

A graph of a person with a red circle Description automatically generated with medium confidence

2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

As these are paid at the capital gains tax rate rather than the ordinary income tax rate, the effective Federal tax rate on FPI's dividends was 20%.

A screenshot of a spreadsheet Description automatically generated

2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

Another benefit of capital gains dividends is that one can use capital losses to wash the gains. Perhaps an investor is sitting on a rolled-over loss from a failed investment. Some of that loss can be used to wash dividends categorized as capital gains, thereby alleviating the tax burden.

FPI is still selling assets so they will likely be able to continue classifying as capital gains at least for a while.

Other REITs are situated to be able to classify as capital gains for a long time. The sale of standing timber generates a capital gain for the REIT, allowing timber REITs like Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) to classify their dividends as such. It has consistently paid capital gains dividends, including 100% of its dividends in 2023, resulting in the reduced 20% rate.

A screenshot of a spreadsheet Description automatically generated

2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

Recall that I am reporting based on the highest tax bracket. For married couples making less than $89,250 a year, capital gains dividends are tax-free.

A screenshot of a data Description automatically generated

2nd Market Capital Portfolio Income Solutions

How to save money on taxes

REITs in general are reasonably tax efficient due to avoiding the double taxation that non-REITs have to face. However, to take the savings further, an investor can lean toward REITs that tend to have more favorable classifications of their dividends.

How does one know which REITs have more favorable tax classifications?

It is a matter of doing the research. We have assembled a large database of REIT dividend classifications spanning from 2017 to 2023. The 2023 tax year data is still being released by companies, and we are adding it as the reports come out. With this data, one can detect patterns and anticipate which companies are most likely to have favorable tax treatment in 2024.

Taxation is certainly not the only factor in deciding which stocks to own, but it is a great supplement to fundamental research.

This article was written by

Dane Bowler profile picture
Dane Bowler
24.33K Followers

Dane Bowler is the Chief Investment Officer and a registered investment adviser at the 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation. He has over a decade of experience running a proprietary portfolio with a specialization in REITs. On-site property tours and critical analysis of REIT management help inform his selection process.

Dane leads the investing group Portfolio Income Solutions along with Simon and Ross Bowler. Features of the service include: a diversified high-yield REIT portfolio, data tables on every REIT, tax guidance, macro analysis, fair value estimates, and quick updates via chat on breaking news. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WY, FPI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Important Notes and Disclosure: All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. 2MC does not provide tax advice. The material contained herein is for informational purposes only and is not intended to replace the advice of a qualified tax advisor. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin-registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

rguptarvc profile picture
rguptarvc
Today, 5:12 PM
Comments (12)
I thought that REIT dividends also qualify for the 20% QBI deduction, depending on the taxpayer total income. I know it may go away in 2026. Am I correct?
Dane Bowler profile picture
Dane Bowler
Today, 5:51 PM
Comments (5.2K)
@rguptarvc Yes, that is the 20% deduction which takes top bracket to 29.6% rather than the full 37% of ordinary income.
