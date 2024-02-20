Mean Reversion Pair Trade: Long IWM, Short QQQ

Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

Unfortunately for Wall Street's overall health and the future direction of Big Tech-focused products like the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), everyone is now on board the Magnificent 7 bandwagon to zero-effort riches. (Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), Google/Alphabet (GOOG), Meta Platforms (META), Amazon (AMZN), and Tesla (TSLA) represent fully 40% of this ETF.)

According to a Business Insider article on February 13th,

Bank of America's latest Global Fund Manager Survey, released on Tuesday, showed investors haven't been this bullish on stocks in two years, with a particular exuberance in the Magnificent Seven tech names. Allocations into tech stocks have hit the highest level since August 2020, BofA said, with "long Magnificent 7" the most crowded trade since the "long US dollar" move in October 2022.

Historically, when manager/investor sentiment and trading action all point in the same direction (specifically continued Big Tech gains during February), a major reversal is often close at hand. So, I have been working overtime searching for ideas to earn some sort of profit in 2024, assuming the market environment is becoming quite treacherous.

One intriguing idea is to engage in a pair trade of going long the unwanted and underfollowed smaller company names in the U.S., while shorting an equal dollar amount of the high-flying Magnificent 7 names. The easiest way for retail investors to execute this strategy is to go long the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM), then initiate a short trade in QQQ using equal amounts of capital.

Let me explain the reasons why such a pair trade could earn nice profits, no matter which direction the overall market moves for price during 2024. In a sense, this is a reversion-to-the-mean forecast. Following one of the worst relative years ever to own smaller caps vs. leading Big Tech gains in 2023, this year may prove the opposite situation for smart investors/traders.

What is a Mean Reversion?

Diversified stock averages in the U.S. generally move in the same direction, with little variance in performance. Nevertheless, the outstanding gains in the Big Tech Magnificent 7 since early 2023 have been a truly outlier event. A mean reversion move may be next where the rest of the U.S. stock market catches up with the Magnificent 7 stocks, like what took place in the second half of 2020 into early 2021. Another potential zigzag to contemplate: following slack Russell 2000 performance in 1998-99, the largest technology leaders in the original dotcom technology boom (represented by QQQ) experienced a complete bust between 2000-2002.

For a definition of mean reversion in finance, it's where asset prices and volatility eventually revert to their long-term average levels. Extended upside or downside price performance in a stock or sector is one of the primary reversal endgames investors research. Mean reversion trading tries to take advantage of extreme changes in the price of a particular security/industry, betting an opposite action will soon occur to bring long-term conditions back toward normal alignment.

IWM vs. QQQ Performance History

With IWM underperforming QQQ by a whopping -37% over the last 52 weeks, my trade suggestion is to bet on the opposite playing out this year and/or next. Below is a graph back to 2001 of total return changes daily and the YoY percentage spread between performance from the two ETFs as they happened in the marketplace. You will notice most of the time IWM and QQQ track closely together. The last time IWM lagged as badly vs. QQQ to the tune of -40% YoY was in June 2020 (circled in green below), after everyone realized stay-at-home pandemic trends favored Big Tech.

YCharts - IWM vs. QQQ, YoY Total Returns, Since June 2001

Measured from that point when IWM/QQQ returns were a -40% YoY number, IWM would explode in price over the next 9 months. Starting on July 10th, 2020, IWM's total return gain was +66% into March 12th, 2021. This Russell 2000 IWM advance beat QQQ by +40%, completely flipping the script from the previous annual net-underperformance span. The mean reversion was swift and profitable both for long/short pair traders and IWM long-only owners.

StockCharts.com - IWM, Dividend Adjusted Price Change, July 10th, 2020 to March 12th, 2021

Even worse, underperformance by the Russell 2000 stocks was commonplace during the final year and a half of the 1990s technology boom (1999 and first part of 2000). Yet, entering long positions on smaller-sized companies while selling/avoiding the Big Tech names eventually turned into the winning decision for investors.

YCharts - Russell 2000 vs. NASDAQ 100, Index Prices, YoY % Price Change Spread, Since December 1994

Once the -40% YoY underperformance level flashed in late 1998, however, IWM did not immediately reverse course into strong gains. In fact, the NASDAQ 100 equities would continue to hold on to relative outperformance vs. the Russell 2000 for another 15 months. All told, buying smaller caps did nearly keep up with the Big Tech winners, and began to stand taller after February 2000. Then, a bust/recession dragged down the technology winners at a rate far greater than Russell 2000 percentage changes. In effect, smaller names did "outperform" over the next 24 months by losing far less money.

YCharts - Russell 2000 vs. NASDAQ 100, Index Price Change, December 1998 to March 2002

Valuation Differences

Currently, the Magnificent 7 have a forward estimated P/E of 31x (market value weighted) for calendar 2024, while the rest of the largest capitalization blue-chips in America (represented in the S&P 500 index) are trading much lower, at a forward estimated P/E closer to 19x.

YCharts - Magnificent 7 Big Tech Names, Price to Forward Estimated Earnings, 1 Year

Right now, small-cap valuation estimates according to Jefferies are far cheaper than the Magnificent 7. If we can avoid recession, the Russell 2000 IWM product is backed by businesses priced at 19x analyst estimated 2024 earnings. According to the financial advisory firm, the top market cap names in QQQ are going for 7x estimates sales (with the rest of the S&P 500 around 2.5x), while the main Russell index is priced closer to 1.8x 2024 revenue projections.

Another fundamental stat to consider, a very low 2.0x price to book value number is available from the Russell 2000 stocks, versus a valuation average well over 10x BV for the Magnificent 7.

YCharts - Magnificent 7 Big Tech Names, Price to Book Value, 1 Year

Final Thoughts

I anticipate the spread trade of long IWM vs. short QQQ will work wonderfully, given the valuation and price change setups converge, like they have done many times in the past.

The investment idea is performance over the next year will favor smaller caps with better valuations, perhaps by a wide margin. It may be QQQ crashes -50%, while IWM declines just -20% or -30%. Another possible zigzag is QQQ declines slightly, say -10% in 2024, while IWM rises +15% to +20%. Either way, a trade set up in equal dollar amounts should return decent profits, no matter the future direction of Wall Street pricing.

Assuming you believe the stock market bull continues, buying IWM by itself may be another productive way to play the mean reversion idea. If you are willing to accept the potential for a -20% to -30% drawdown in 2024 under a recession scenario, long-term holders of IWM may still generate nice gains 2-3 years from now, outperforming the QQQ ETF.

I cannot rule out sizable losses for the pair trade idea if the Magnificent 7 continues galloping higher. My view is this phenomenon would almost surely prove more of a temporary paper loss like 1999. Again, given you are willing to hold through these potential losses, a real payday should arrive over 2-3 years in a long IWM/short QQQ setup initiated today (your short sale borrowing costs need to be limited).

For simplicity and consistency, I am upgrading my official rating of IWM from Sell to Buy, while keeping a Sell rating on QQQ. I am not convinced IWM bottomed in October, but I do expect measurable "relative strength" to start appearing for small-cap stocks as a group.

I am personally looking to enter a long IWM position in coming weeks to play against my PSQ -short QQQ- holdings. I already own many undervalued small-cap company picks, and have a goal of adding similar long ideas on stock market weakness.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.