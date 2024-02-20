Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What Gold Mining Companies Are Telling Their Investors

Feb. 20, 2024 5:05 PM ETABX:CA, GOLD, NEM, NGT:CA, DBP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, SESG, GDX, GDXJ, GDXD, GDXU, GOEX, SGDM, RING, PICK, SGDJ, GOAU, GDMN
SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.42K Followers

Summary

  • Looking at the disclosures of some of the biggest gold mining companies shows that gold might be getting even scarcer.
  • In its 2022 annual report, Newmont Corporation acknowledged that it might be unable to replenish its reserves of gold and other metals in the future.
  • Barrick Gold revealed it had experienced multiple years of declining gold production, but was optimistically hoping that it might be able to increase gold production from 2022 to 2023.

A lump of gold on a stone floor

Oat_Phawat

By SchiffGold

The most direct way to invest in gold is to buy gold. Sometimes investors bullish on the long-term prospects of gold take a look at the stocks of gold mining companies. Stocks, of course, lack some of the most attractive features

This article was written by

SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.42K Followers
SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABX:CA--
Barrick Gold Corporation
GOLD--
Barrick Gold Corporation
NEM--
Newmont Corporation
NGT:CA--
Newmont Corporation
DBP--
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.