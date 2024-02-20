Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Axcelis Technologies: Prospects Are Fantastic Given The Improvements In The Sector

Gytis Zizys
Gytis Zizys
1.5K Followers

Summary

  • Axcelis Technologies has improved its margins and achieved robust top-line growth despite a challenging industry environment.
  • The company's financial position is strong, with no debt and ample cash and short-term investments.
  • Analysts were disappointed with stagnant guidance, but this presents a good entry point for investors as the stock price has declined.

Autonomous driving technology and automobile semiconductor chip shortage concept 3D graphics

artplus

Investment Thesis

I wanted to take a look at how Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) has performed over the last year since I first covered the company back in May of ’23 when I assigned the company a



Gytis Zizys
Gytis Zizys
1.5K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

C
CET330A
Today, 6:02 PM
Comments (5)
It's amazing how badly this stock has been punished the past year despite stellar performance. Oddly, other stocks with poorer outlooks and lackluster financials are embraced by the Market...truly nonsensical
C
Charlie Moonger
Today, 5:36 PM
Comments (5)
I got burned big on this one. Been trimming of late because of the strong downward momentum. It's a fantastic company with no red flags and seemingly little downside risk but then again, it was all that when we broke 200 and see what happened as the market's been soaring.

What would you say is the main reason for this baffling underperformance? China fear seems unlikely as many semis with high China exposure are hitting all-time highs. Slowing EV adoption doesn't worry me at all in the mid to long term since even if the consumer doesn't want them, governments will all but force people to transition through incentives and favorable taxation policies. I've heard some blame it on 'being tied to the Russell', whatever that has to do with anything fundamentally.

It's been so frustrating guys!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

