M&A Funds And The Stocks Where There Is At Least A 3.5% Stake

I have followed and traded M&A stocks for almost 30 years. In the early 90's I found an M&A Yahoo Finance message board filled with like-minded individuals that turned out to be intelligent, successful and of high character. Shortly after I began tracking merger funds through 13-F's and nine years ago I began sharing my quarterly data with the Seeking Alpha community.

Recently a few people have asked me if I would write a complimentary article each quarter based on funds that have high ownership of current arbs. I decided to include arbitrage funds that own at least 3.5% of a stock that is in the midst of a merger or buyout. To be clear, this isn't 3.5% of a fund's book in a stock but that they own 3.5% or more of a M&A stock.

The top shareholders in many stocks are Vanguard, Blackstone, State Street and other ETF's that basically own everything. But for this article's purpose I'm only interested in M&A funds.

ICVX

Pentwater Capital Management owns 5.9%. Icosavax (ICVX) is in the process of being acquired by AstraZeneca (AZN) for $15 and a CVR worth up to $5. It is a tender offer. The HSR waiting period was to expire last Friday as of this writing (February 17) the company hasn't commented on the FTC's decision. My thought is that it will expire and the deal will close right away.

HA

Magnetar Financial owns 4.6%.

Alaska Air (

)

(

) in December for $18 per share. The deal is on a

. Odds of completion weren't helped by last month's blocking of the JetBlue (

)/ Spirt Airlines (

) deal. Closing isn't expected until the end of the year yet the merger sports a juicy 33% IRR.

AMED

Alpine Associates owns 3.9%. Eight months ago

(

) and Amedisys (

) announced a merger where United Health would acquire AMED for $101 per share. That topped an all-stock deal from Option Care Health (

). The merger has been on a second request for more than half a year. I am using second quarter as a closing timeline but really it is hard to say. The gross spread is 9%.

X

Pentwater Capital Management owns 3.9%.

United States Steel (

) is being

Nippon Steel Corporation (

) for $55 per share. The companies have guided to a Q2 or Q3 close but that seems optimistic. The IRR is around 40% assuming it closes. Here are some recent headlines from SA.

Biden administration set to probe U.S. Steel sale to Japan

U.S. Steel falls as Trump says he would block Nippon Steel if he is President.

Japanese takeover of iconic U.S. Steel sees bipartisan opposition

Biden faces more pressure from environmentalists to block US Steel takeover

Cleveland Cliffs CEO says he doesn't believe U.S. Steel sale will close

SOVO

Alpine Associates owns 3.9%.

Sovos Brands (

) i

(

) for $23 per share. Last week the companies certified substantial compliance with the Federal Trade Commission's second request. It is expected to expire on March 11. If it does close at that time the IRR would be approximately 29%.

NGMS

Alpine Associates owns 3.9%. Lottery game tech company NeoGames SA (NGMS) and Aristocrat Leisure Limited agreed to join forces nine months ago with Aristocrat buying NeoGames for $29.50 per share. There is a 31% IRR currently.

*All holdings are of December 31,2023 and from public filings. The percentages owned by the funds are to the best of my knowledge.

CONCLUSION

There are many ways to use data. 13-F's are a treasure trove of information. By tracking high percentages of stocks that are owned by an arb fund is another indication of a fund's conviction of the deal closing.

