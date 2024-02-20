Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) (OTCPK:BTAFF) gets a “Strong Buy” rating from Wall Street analysts and a “Buy” rating from Seeking Alpha analysts. The number of articles published here on Seeking Alpha, their readership, and the comments mostly indicate a bullish consensus.

I totally understand why the stock is so attractive to investors right now. It offers a 9.5% dividend yield, looks incredibly cheap, and seems resilient to economic downturns. What more does an investor want?

For reasons discussed in this article, I am not convinced British American Tobacco is not a value trap. I have concerns about the sustainability of the dividend, the decline of the core business, regulation struggles, and what I believe is the unjustified hype around creating a smoke-free world.

While I do believe the stock is cheap, I don’t see any upside catalysts in the near future that aren’t already priced in. This inexpensiveness stops me from rating it a “Sell”, but it is not a “Buy” for me yet. Therefore, British American Tobacco gets a “Hold” rating from me.

Company Description

British American Tobacco (or referred to as BAT from now on) is one of the top 5 global tobacco companies. It has more than 46 thousand employees all over the world and owns many known brands such as Camel, Newport, and Kent (outside the U.S.).

Based on the company’s categorization, it has five product types:

Combustibles: While the other two segments get more attention, this is the core business of the company. Combustible sales constituted 81% of total revenue in fiscal year 2023. The company manufactures cigarettes in its 38 fully integrated facilities in 36 different markets.

While the other two segments get more attention, this is the core business of the company. Combustible sales constituted 81% of total revenue in fiscal year 2023. The company manufactures cigarettes in its 38 fully integrated facilities in 36 different markets. New Categories: This segment receives the most attention as the company emphasizes its significance for the future of the business. It encompasses various types of non-combustible products, primarily vapour, heated products, and modern oral. Vapour refers to tobacco-free battery-powered devices that heat e-liquids containing nicotine. Heated products consist of electronic devices that heat consumables, predominantly flavored nicotine products. Lastly, modern oral products are pouches containing high-purity nicotine, water, and other ingredients. This segment accounted for 12% of sales in 2023.

This segment receives the most attention as the company emphasizes its significance for the future of the business. It encompasses various types of non-combustible products, primarily vapour, heated products, and modern oral. Vapour refers to tobacco-free battery-powered devices that heat e-liquids containing nicotine. Heated products consist of electronic devices that heat consumables, predominantly flavored nicotine products. Lastly, modern oral products are pouches containing high-purity nicotine, water, and other ingredients. This segment accounted for 12% of sales in 2023. Traditional Oral: This segment includes snus and snuff. These are smokeless tobacco products that are snorted or consumed orally. This segment generated only 4% of the revenue in 2023.

Below are some of the most popular brands owned by the company.

BTI 2023 Annual Report

Transformation To A Smoke-free World

Smoke-free is the new black. Most large tobacco companies claim they have the best solutions to transform the tobacco industry. And this is quite understandable. The smokeless tobacco market size is estimated to be nearly $100 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $123 billion by 2029.

BAT is a big player in this trend and has been developing non-combustible products for some time. These products are sold under the new categories and the traditional oral segments. The company has increased its emphasis on these products significantly. The first page of the most recent annual report, even before the business description, is dedicated to explaining the A Better Tomorrow initiative.

The company highlights that cigarettes will become a thing of the past and smokers will migrate from cigarettes to smokeless alternatives, with a better understanding of Tobacco Harm Reduction.

BAT not only talks more about a smokeless world but also provides better ESG disclosures now, in alignment with their efforts to transform the industry. And these are not just words, but we see them in action.

In 2023, vapour sales increased by 7% in terms of volume, while year-over-year growth was 34% for modern oral. Revenue from New Categories jumped nearly 18% with constant currency. In the meantime, cigarette sales declined 8% and other tobacco products declined 11%. The number of non-combustible product consumers increased from 20.7 million in 2022 to 23.9 million in 2023.

Moreover, during the 2023 Earnings Call, CEO Tadeu Luiz Marocco mentioned that the company has achieved profitability in the new category two years ahead of its original target. The high growth and positive profitability of the segment show the successful execution of the A Better Tomorrow initiative.

While this segment of the business continues to attract investors, the core cigarette business faces challenges that I think are often overlooked.

The Deteriorating Core Business

Good things are happening for the non-combustible side of the business. However, we need to remember that 81% of the revenue still comes from cigarette sales. I believe the majority of the market forgets that it is still a cigarette company. And in my opinion, the cigarette business is what matters right now, which has been struggling.

As mentioned above, cigarette volume is down 8% year-over-year. This is not a company-specific development, but the number of cigarettes sold in the United States has been declining for a long time. According to the Federal State Commission, which publishes a Cigarette Report every year, the number of cigarettes sold declined from 402 billion in 2001 to 173 billion in 2022.

Statista, Federal Trade Commission

As BAT itself says, “cigarettes will become a thing of the past”. There is likely no room for traditional smoking in the future. Even if the company manages to protect its market share, this business will shrink over time. That is why the management always talks about the non-combustible market and targets generating 50% of group revenues from non-combustibles by 2035. I believe this target is realistic… not because I think non-combustibles can replace cigarettes, but because cigarette sales will decline further, shifting the revenue mix towards non-combustibles.

The recent writedown proves this point. I usually don’t care about non-cash impairments as I mostly find them irrelevant to a company’s future returns. If anything, I like them, as they usually make the stock cheaper and provide a better entry point. But not this time… this is, as the management says, “accounting catching up with reality”. The U.S. cigarette brands are not worth as much as they were a decade ago, as can be seen from the fundamentals.

I know this section is not a shocker to most investors. The decline of cigarettes is obvious. The better and more important question is whether the non-combustibles can replace them. Although there are some positive developments like new categories turning profitable, I am not convinced the non-combustible business will be this successful as soon as the management foresees.

Is The Dividend Sustainable?

This has clearly been a dividend play in the last ten years. The stock declined nearly 42% while the company kept paying attractive dividends. In fact, the common dividend paid increased each year in the last ten years except in 2018, when it declined very slightly.

Most investors are attracted by this high dividend yield (9.5% at the moment) and hope that the stock price can at least remain flat. The stock is highly covered by analysts specializing in dividend stocks.

As an investor, I like it when companies that have excess cash on their balance sheet return that cash to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. At the end of 2023, BAT had 5.2 billion GBP in cash and short-term investments, very close to the company’s annual dividend, which was 5.1 billion GBP.

I will approach the sustainability of dividends from a credit and other financial obligations perspective. Based on my forecasts (which I think are relatively optimistic), BAT’s cash levels barely cover financial obligations such as interest expense, CAPEX, debt maturities, and dividends in upcoming years. Available cash refers to the annual cash inflow from operations plus the cash at hand.

S&P Capital IQ, Author

I believe there are two scenarios here, none of which are particularly good.

The company refinances upcoming debt maturities, continues increasing dividends, and invests the remaining amount in growth initiatives for non-combustible businesses. This would mean keeping dividend investors happy today at the expense of higher interest expenses tomorrow but could provide the necessary capital for growth. The company doesn’t want to refinance when interest rates are high. In this scenario, the company has limited capital to invest in non-combustible businesses. Additionally, the company would struggle further to increase the dividend. It may even choose to decrease it, which could be a disaster for the stock. Decreasing the dividend is the last option the management would go for in my opinion.

I am not a fan of these two scenarios. I hope the company proves me wrong and boosts earnings and cash levels more than I expect. However, I don’t feel comfortable betting on this picture.

Regulation Struggles

Another problem is the regulation getting stricter about tobacco products, especially in the United States and Europe. Since 2018, BAT paid nearly 1.2 billion GBP in legal settlements. As regulations get stricter, I expect these legal settlements to recur.

Most recently, the UK announced plans to ban disposable vapes to prevent usage by children. The government sees vapes as a key driver behind the alarming rise in young smokers.

The World Health Organization also called for a ban on e-cigarettes to prevent the rise in popularity of these products. While tobacco companies talk about harm reduction, WHO mentions a “growing body of evidence of health harm”.

The U.S. Food and Health Organization already banned some flavors of vapes, including six flavors of BAT.

All these examples show that regulation will remain an issue for BAT and might cause recurring legal expenses for the company.

It May Be A Value Trap

Together with the high dividend yield, one of the main buy arguments has been the cheapness of the company. Whatever method you use, it is easy to find an upside potential. With reasonable earnings growth expectations, I also calculate a significant upside.

When I research companies, the upside potential is only one of the factors. Another factor is if I think the consensus will ever become what I think earnings can be, so I can realize the upside. In this case, I don’t see it happening for now. The data shows the company has always been priced this way.

Below, you can find the adjusted price-to-book ratio. Over the last decade, it has consistently hovered around 11x. While an earnings-driven model might indicate undervaluation, the price-to-book ratio suggests the company is fairly valued. This metric is driven by asset efficiency and growth. The market's perception seems to be that the company cannot accelerate its growth or improve efficiency beyond historical levels.

S&P Capital IQ

According to the Seeking Alpha ratings, the company’s valuation rating has been above “A-“ since August 2020, meaning it was considered cheap. The stock declined 10% since, while the S&P 500 is up 47%.

I don’t think valuation is everything when it comes to investments. With consistent low multiples and cheapness, I think this may be a value trap.

Conclusion

British American Tobacco is one of the leading tobacco companies, pioneering innovation in tobacco and nicotine products. While various valuation methods suggest the company is undervalued, I am hesitant to invest due to several significant challenges.

The decline of cigarettes continues to hit the business. Although the growth of non-combustible segments is obvious, I remain skeptical about its ability to entirely replace the traditional cigarette business in the near future. Additionally, the legal struggles remain, and with debt maturities coming up, the management has some decisions to make about dividends and investments in growth.

There is a chance I am wrong and am overstating headwinds. However, the current state of the business doesn’t make it a “Buy” for me. Therefore, I am rating British American Tobacco as a “Hold”.

I will monitor BAT and the industry developments closely and review my thesis if I think it has changed.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.