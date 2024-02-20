Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have delivered a total return of ~53% since my initial Buy recommendation, Signet Jewelers: Too Cheap To Ignore, was published in late October 2023. Comparably, the S&P 500 has delivered a total return of ~20% over the same time period.

While the company has delivered solid results since then, the valuation picture has become considerably less attractive.

I now view the risk/reward outlook for SIG shares as more balanced and thus I am downgrading the stock to a Hold from a Buy.

Strong Q3 FY 2024 Results

On December 5, 2023, SIG reported Q3 2024 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.24 which beat consensus estimates by $0.02. Revenue came in at $1.4 billion, which was in line with consensus estimates but down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. The company also reaffirmed FY 2024 guidance and announced that subsequent to quarter end, it completed the sale of 15 watch stores under the Ernest Jones banner for ~$53 million.

The company continues to face challenges related to a lower level of engagements due to lower levels of dating activity during COVID-19, but remains optimistic that a multi-year recovery will take place. On the Q3 call SIG CEO Gina Drosos touched on the outlook:

The multi-year engagement recovery has begun as we predicted with engagement ring units beginning to rebound in recent weeks. While we still expect a gradual recovery over the next three years of the 45 proprietary relationship milestones that we track, we have seen the expected progression to late-stage milestones over the past few months. This progression is highly correlated with engagement ring purchases, which we have also seen increase over the last several weeks. Importantly, engagement rings are the catalysts to lifetime value, which makes them a competitive advantage for establishing sustainable long-term growth... As I highlighted above, we've crossed the trough and the engagement recovery has begun. For example, couples moving in together, a late-stage milestone was up 9 points from early 2022, and Google searches for engagement rings are now 10% higher than last year, the first time they've exceeded the prior year in nearly two years. The percentage of couples moving to the engagement phase has improved by five points, a statistically significant movement over the last 18 months.

While SIG is likely to experience some near-term tailwinds due to a recovery in the engagement market, the jewelry industry is expected to deliver low growth over the medium term. The global jewelry market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2030. As such, I would view any near-term acceleration in revenue and earnings growth as short-lived as I expect the company's longer-term growth rate to be more in line with the global industry growth rate.

CEO Share Sales

Over the past few months, as shown by the table below, SIG CEO Gina Drosos has sold a considerable amount of the company's shares. In addition to the sale noted below, Drosos also sold 107,675 shares in early February 2024.

Executives sell stock for various reasons, and sometimes it is not a reflection of their view of the stock. For example, executives may need to sell shares to pay taxes or pay for other personal expenses. Additionally, diversification often makes sense for executives who hold an excessive amount of their net worth in company stock. That said, l tend to view large insider sales as a negative given the fact that company executives often have the most up-to-date information regarding company prospects.

While I still view the recent sales by Gina Drosos as a modest negative due to their size, it should be noted that Drosos continues to hold over 815,000 shares of the company which is worth ~$86 million at current levels.

SIG SEC Form 144

Valuation Is Less Compelling

At the time of my previous piece, SIG had been trading at 6.9x FY 2024 consensus EPS and 6.5 consensuses FY 2025 EPS. On an EV/EBITDA basis, SIG had been trading at a 3.9x forward EV/EBITDA ratio.

The stock is currently trading at a forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.7x, 10.5x FY 2024 consensus EPS, and 10x FY 2025 consensus EPS. Almost all the change in valuation has been due to the sharp rally in SIG shares. As shown below, FY 2024 and FY 2025 EPS estimates have remained fairly stable over the past few months. The result of this is that SIG is now trading near the high end of its recent historical valuation range.

Given the fact that SIG does not have many true public comps, I previously had drawn a valuation comparison to other highly cyclical businesses. At the time of my previous post, SIG had been trading at a slight valuation premium to General Motors Company (GM), Ford Motor Company (F), American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL). I had argued that SIG is a better business and should trade at a substantial premium to these companies. This is now the case, as SIG now trades at a much bigger valuation premium to this group than was previously the case.

While SIG still trades at a substantial discount to the broader market, I believe this discount is appropriate given the company's high degree of cyclicality and limited competitive moat due to a high degree of competition.

Repurchase Program

I continue to view SIG's large share repurchase program as a positive. During the most recent quarter, the company repurchased 0.5 million shares for ~$35.1 million which implies an average purchase price of ~$70 per share which is well below the current share price. The company has a remaining authorization of $672 million under its repurchase program which represents ~14.4% of shares outstanding based on current market prices.

While I view the repurchase program as a positive, it does seem that the company is moving at a fairly slow pace which suggests management may not view the stock as highly undervalued at current prices. If the repurchase pace over the past quarter were to continue going forward, it would take the company 19 quarters or nearly 5 years to complete the current authorization.

I would view an acceleration in the pace of repurchases over the next few quarters as a positive and a deceleration as a negative as it gives a window into management's thinking regarding fair value for the stock.

Potential Upside Catalyst

The biggest potential upside catalyst I see for SIG is if the company is able to deliver on its previous guidance to deliver $14 - $16 in EPS over the next three to five years.

Currently, FY 2026 consensus estimates call for the company to report EPS of $11.44. If the company is able to deliver $14-$16 in EPS for FYs 2027-2029 the stock could have a material upside from current levels. However, I believe hitting this long-term goal is highly dependent on economic conditions.

Given the economic weakness currently being experienced in one of the company's key markets, the U.K., and continued restrictive monetary policy in the U.S. (with Fed cuts happening later than previously expected.) I believe the odds of a recession sometime before 2027 have increased materially. A recession would be a difficult environment for SIG to outperform in given its cyclicality. That said, as noted in my previous piece, such a decline would likely provide a buying opportunity as economic weakness could create opportunities for SIG to acquire smaller players and grow market share.

Conclusion

SIG shares have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 since I issued a Buy rating on the stock in October 2023. The rally in shares has primarily been driven by a valuation re-rating and not a change in expected earnings over the next few years.

While it is difficult to know the motives behind SIG CEO Gini Drosos's recent stock sales, I believe it is something that investors should take note of.

I view SIG's current valuation as much less compelling than was previously the case. Thus, I now believe the stock's performance rests on the company's ability to deliver solid EPS growth over the next few years as opposed to a valuation re-rating.

For these reasons, I am downgrading the stock to a Hold as I view the risk/reward picture as more balanced than before and would consider upgrading the stock if the valuation picture improves.