IZRL: Long-Term Comeback Candidate, Strong Buy

What kind of an investing dunce would take an ETF that is a persistent underperformer, invests in stocks in a country at the center of a historic geopolitical conflict, and which many investors might not even realize has a stock market at all?

This one. Me. I'm the one. Here's why.

The ETF is the ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL), a $112 million fund that has been around for about seven years, and has no doubt been eclipsed by its popular yet controversial sister ETF, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK). ARKK is an $8 billion ETF that put the firm on the map with a stellar run a few years ago. But my focus here is on IZRL and, while it certainly carries a host of short-term and long-term risks, but it also has a lot of what I look for in a true long-term buy. And as I've written since I first entered the Seeking Alpha arena less than two years ago, it has been very difficult to find anything (ETF or stock) that I felt I could look at closely as a buy and hold candidate.

To be clear: my views on IZRL are not about politics and geopolitics. This article presents my investment thesis, describing my rationale for trying to capitalize, as an investor, on the dramatic underperformance in this particular basket of Israeli tech stocks. That underperformance existed well before the recent hostilities began. But only now do I see the chart/price trend catalyst that is the last step of my investment process.

OK, on to the specifics to support my thesis and enthusiasm for this ETF, amid a market climate where good long-term ideas are hard to find, at least for me.

I recently entered IZRL and also bought a few of its component holdings. And, while technical price trends drive my final buy/sell decisions, I do not consider any security until I feel I have enough of a fundamental, real world understanding of what could be a catalyst for a higher move, and especially what the downside risks are likely to be. And, since any ETF or stock is just a cog in a larger portfolio, I am very willing to take big chances with small amounts of money.

However, taking risk just for the sake of taking risk is not what I'm about as an investor. I save my days at the horse track for that type of "speculation" to get it out of my system, so I don't do it with the money that matters. So in the case of IZRL, I see the start of a potentially huge upward move. It will take some time I suspect, but this situation has many of the characteristics I've seen over and over in 30 years of professional investing. I can always be "wrong" but I'm willing to take that risk here, given the smallish position size I started with.

3 reasons for my strong buy rating on IZRL

1. This is shaping up to be the best "reversion to the mean" situation I've seen in years. In other words, it has been outdone by Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and its ARKK relative for a long time.

2. Israel is a dynamic, modern economy, at least in parts. And the part I'm focused on with IZRL is the country's standing as a major technology hub. In addition to the stocks/companies in this ETF, I'll also note that Israel is home to branches of many of the most iconic tech firms from the US. In addition, it has a history of innovation, which is why ARK Funds includes it in its relatively small set of products.

3. The chart has as much upside potential as any I see right now. Sure, that can change, especially given the ongoing tragedy of the Israel-Hamas war, and the extremely high level of political turmoil within Israel's own government that has existed since before the October 7 attack.

Country ETF jeopardy

Other than the United States, which countries, in order have the most listed stocks on US stock exchanges? The answer: Canada, China and a third one you would not expect. It is Israel.

Israel has more than 100 listed stocks on the NYSE and Nasdaq. That's more than Japan, more than Germany, more than Mexico and more than all except our developed-market neighbor to the north and the second largest economy in the world. So the Israel investing story is not a new one, just one that is under the radar.

What about the war?

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) recently stated:

The economic impact of the evolving conflict following Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Israel on 7 October is highly uncertain and depends on the duration, scope and intensity of the conflict. The projections assume that the impact will be largely concentrated in the last quarter of 2023, leading to a temporary but pronounced slowdown. GDP growth is projected at 2.3% in 2023 and 1.5% in 2024 before recovering to 4.5% in 2025. Supply side disruptions due to the security situation and the significant decline in the civilian labour force, together with weakening economic sentiment, will mainly affect private consumption and investment. A drop in tourism will weigh on export growth.

That's not a surprise, given the extreme circumstances, and the fact that Israel not only has mandatory military service, but also called up a significant percentage of the population as reservists. OECD adds that:

The war is having a significant impact on the economy The economy was performing robustly before the war. GDP grew by about 3% in the first three quarters of 2023 (average annualised quarterly rate) and the labour market was close to full-employment... Consumer price inflation, at 3.7% in October, remains above the central bank’s 1-3% target range.

Here is combination review/forecast of some higher level economic data for the country.

And, while that paints an uncertain picture, IZRL is not a domestic-focused set of stocks. These tech companies are globally-focused in many cases. And so I see this ETF as a way to invest in a set of undervalued technology and biotechnology businesses that happen to be based in a war-torn region, which have the potential to perform well, precisely at the same time that investors are increasingly concerned about the larger, richly-valued, iconic US-based tech stocks.

Here is IZRL's sector breakdown. Tech, biotech, communications. That's about it. And when we look below that first chart to the top 10 holdings, we find a lot of firms that are not exactly household names, though a couple should be well-known to US investors. Israel has produced many of the most notable technological advancements of the past several decades, in medicine, surgery, cybersecurity, computing and many other areas.

I am showing this comparison to a pair of other Israel-focused ETFs, though in reality, IZRL is a peer group of one. EIS is more broadly based and ITEQ is far more concentrated. Frankly, the other two were more familiar to me in the past, but it is IZRL I am choosing to invest in myself, given its more evenly-weighted portfolio structure and because its technical chart potential is one I just cannot pass up.

Why a generally risk-averse investor is willing to own this little, undiscovered ETF

I am not afraid to lose money when I assess that the odds are in my favor. Reward/risk tradeoff is the name of the game to me with every investment. Most often I am focused on finding very low-risk situations with moderate upside, but here it is more about what I perceive to be massive upside/comeback potential, with reasonable risk over the next three years.

Here's more on the comeback aspect of the IZRL story. Simply put, QQQ has pitched a shutout against it, outperforming IZRL in every single 12-month rolling period (1-month moving windows) since mid-2021. I often explain to Seeking Alpha commenters that past performance is a very low priority for me when analyzing ETFs and stocks. The only guarantee of past performance on a security I don't own: I can't have that performance! It is in the past. So I look forward.

IZRL has been bitten by the weakness in "innovation" equity investing as shown below. ARKK has had higher highs and higher lows on a 12-month rolling basis. Rolling returns are a part of my analysis, since as opposed to using standard marketing ploys like "past 3 years, 5 years, 10 years" that Wall Street uses to trick investors, I see value in looking at all periods of such length. So looking at the past three years is not very meaningful to me, but looking at scores of 3-year rolling periods is. The former is a headline, the latter tells a story.

We didn't know what the future would bring last autumn, but if I had to guess what would happen to IZRL in the 4.5 months after the October 7 attack, I think even a contrarian-minded fellow like me would be surprised at a 16.6% gain, which is just about spot-on the S&P 500 over that time. Again, I don't put much emphasis on past performance in terms of point to point, but this does at least show that buyers have not vanished.

What Israel-based tech companies have going for them

Israel's working age population, the group that goes a long way toward populating the employment rolls of the stocks in IZRL, is quite advanced. 67% of people aged 15 to 64 in Israel have a paid job. 69% of men are in paid work, as well as 65% of women. In addition, 88% of adults aged 25-64 have completed upper secondary education (OECD figures as of December, 2023 report).

IZRL: 18 is the number

What is the P/E ratio (trailing and forward) and the 5-year earnings growth rate for IZRL. The answer to all is about the same, 18.

For ARKK, those figures respectively are a negative number, 36, and less than 7. For QQQ it is 31, 26 and 12. So in summary, IZRL's current portfolio of about 50 stocks, equally weighted

The clincher for me: this chart

I have been charting since I was 16. Now that was "only" 44 years ago, but I've seen enough charts of stocks and ETFs to have my own biases and preferences. It is not an exact science, but rather a way to try to tilt the odds in my favor. And over the next three years, I like my odds with IZRL. That's a breakout on a weekly chart with room to run, as alluded to earlier. How high is something I'm not concerned about now because the chart will tell me when risk is getting higher.

And, while this could be one of those times where the chart is an "epic fail" due to a change on the war front, economically or even a tech crash that impacts all global stocks, I'm willing to take the risk with a modest position. I'll also be looking to increase it if I see more evidence that this story is moving in the direction I think it can.

IZRL is a strong buy for me on a 3 year basis

The signs are all there. Now, the task it to monitor this closely and look for signs the thesis remains intact, that something in my analysis was way off, or that some exogenous events or circumstances change the balance of reward and risk that I see here. Because right now, it looks quite favorable.