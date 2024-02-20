Richard-P-Long/iStock via Getty Images

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) is a utility that distributes and transports natural gas through its subsidiaries in Arizona, Nevada, and California. SWX will celebrate its centennial in 2031, as incorporation dates to 1931. SWX's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the company has the monopoly on providing essential gas needs to all Nevadans.

I live in Las Vegas and am a captive SWX customer. Last week, I opened my January gas bill and, like other Nevadans, was shocked. Southwest Gas explains two major components dictate gas bills:

South West Gas Explanation for High Residential Gas Bills (ktnv.com)

Meanwhile, the continuous NYMEX natural gas futures contract for delivery at the Henry Hub in Erath, Louisiana, has dropped from over $10 per MMBtu in August 2022 to the $1.609 per MMBtu level on February 16, 2024. Natural gas supplies in storage in the Mountain and Pacific United States are significantly above last year's level and the five-year average in February 2024.

Customers like me have a beef with SWX because the company's explanation does not reflect the state of the natural gas market.

A utility with an attractive yield

At $59.78 per share on February 16, SWX had a $4.28 billion market cap. The utility trades an average of nearly 390,000 shares daily, and the $2.48 dividend translated to an attractive 4.15% yield. SWX was in a bullish trend from March 2009 through May 2022, when the stock reached a record high of $95.62. While all the major indices have moved significantly higher from May 2022, SWX shares have moved lower.

Long-Term SWX Chart (Barchart)

The chart shows that SWX shares dropped 43.7% from the peak to a $53.79 low in May 2023. At $59.78, the stock was trading sideways, not far from the May 2023 low.

Factor Grades reveal a profitability issue

The latest Seeking Alpha Factor Grades reveal an earnings problem for the company.

SWX- Seeking Alpha Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

A D+ grade for profitability is a reason for the languishing shares.

SWX: Seeking Alpha Profitability Grade & Underlying Metrics (Seeking Alpha)

SWX's underlying metrics show a failing grade for the company's return on total assets.

Meanwhile, the spread between what the company is charging customers and the current natural gas prices and supply availability raises significant questions about how management has hedged its risks over the past years.

Natural gas prices have plunged since the August 2022 high- Inventories are high

While nearby NYMEX natural gas prices reflect the price at the Henry Hub in Erath, Louisiana, they are a benchmark for U.S. pricing, with other regions trading at premiums or discounts to the most liquid futures contract.

Long-Term NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Chart (Barchart)

The chart dating to 1990, when natural gas futures began trading on NYMEX, highlights the record 2005 peak at $15.78 and 2008 lower high at $13.694 per MMBtu. In August 2022, natural gas futures prices climbed to the highest level at $10.028 per MMBtu. The energy commodity spiked higher on supply fears after Russia invaded Ukraine. Western European countries supporting Ukraine depend on Russian supplies. The U.S. has become a leading natural gas exporter since technology has allowed for liquefaction for transport on ocean vessels. Record-high European prices pushed U.S. futures prices to the highest level since 2008.

Meanwhile, U.S. natural gas prices have been on a one-way trend lower since the August 2020 highs, moving below the $1.60 level last week. The 2024 high was almost one-third the level of the August 2022 peak.

U.S. Natural Gas Inventories (EIA)

The chart shows that natural gas in storage across the United States as of February 9 at 2.535 trillion cubic feet, was 11.2% above the previous year's level and 15.9% above the five-year average for February 9.

Meanwhile, SWX operates in the Western United States. In the Pacific and Mountain region, stocks were 82% and 54.8% above last year's level, respectively, and 22.7% and 50.8% over the five-year average as of February 9.

SWX bills have gone nowhere but higher

In 2022, the benchmark NYMEX natural gas prices rose 19.97%, but in 2023, they fell 43.82%. The nearby contract closed 2023 at $2.514 per MMBtu. On February 16, NYMEX natural gas for March delivery was 36% lower at $1.609 per MMBtu. Moreover, the continuous contract has traded in a $1.59 to $3.392 per MMBtu range in 2024.

A retail SWX customer would assume their monthly gas bill would reflect the lower gas prices since August 2022, but they would be wrong. Natural gas is a highly volatile energy commodity, and monthly gas bills reflect seasonality and price variance. However, there is little correlation between SWX's charges and wholesale natural gas prices.

Over the past two years, with relatively little changes in consumption, my monthly gas bills have been:

January 2024: $449.30.

December 2023: $300.05.

November 2023: $158.77.

October 2023: $69.18.

September 2023: $69.18.

August 2023: $60.10.

July 2023: $127.92.

June 2023: $243.19.

May 2023: $196.81.

April 2023: $95.51.

March 2023: $165.42.

February 2023: $224.87.

January 2023: $253.51.

December 2022: $275.51.

November 2022: $224.83.

October 2022: $129.13.

September 2022: $30.54.

August 2022: $81.02.

Naturally, the January 2024 bill came with significant sticker shock, but I was not alone.

Trouble brewing for the utility - Be careful

A recent report from KTNV Action News highlights the "public outcry over rapidly rising gas bills." Southwest Gas is a monopoly in Nevada, and the following is the company's explanation:

The new web page cites changes in usage and in the cost of gas as the two main factors in those higher-than-expected gas bills this winter. It explains that the cost of gas has gone up more than 75 percent over the past two years, emphasizing that, "We purchase gas on your behalf, and your cost of gas reflects the price that we actually paid for the gas with no markup or profit to the Company. We are only allowed to earn a return on the investments we make in our system to help ensure the safe and reliable delivery of natural gas service to your home or business. These investments and the return are determined as part of a General Rate Case and approved by our regulator.

In my opinion, the only rationale for my bills and fellow Nevadan's gas charges is that SWX hedged its gas requirements at the August 2022 highs and is now passing along the costs or mistakes to its captive customers. There is always a great risk in shorting stocks, in SWX's case, falling gas bills over the coming months could take pressure off the utility. However, falling gas bills will cause revenues to decline.

SWX's problems will be around for a while, and it may only be a matter of time before the legislators in Carson City, Nevada's capital, and other states address the public outcry issue that the company's explanation is suspect. Meanwhile, SWX has been in a bearish trend, and continued woes could weigh on the shares in the coming months.