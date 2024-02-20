Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What Will It Take For Metals To Break Higher?

Money Metals Exchange profile picture
Money Metals Exchange
3.06K Followers

Summary

  • Gold and silver prices remain range bound and investors are frustrated.
  • A potential catalyst for gold and silver prices is round two of the commercial real estate crisis in U.S. banks.
  • Presidential politics may also serve as a driver for metals prices.

Gold bars,silver,copper,platinum,1000 grams pure metal,business investment and wealth concept.wealth of commodity ,3d rendering

Oselote

By Clint Siegner

Gold and silver prices remain range bound and investors are frustrated. Precious metal mining shares have been drifting lower for years. The GDXJ, an index of junior mining companies, is at the lowest level seen since the depth of

This article was written by

Money Metals Exchange profile picture
Money Metals Exchange
3.06K Followers
Precious Metals News & Analysis - Gold News, Silver News from Money Metals Exchange Money Metals Exchange provides the latest precious metals news for savvy, self-reliant investors who want to invest in gold, silver & other precious metals. | Check Silver Prices: https://www.moneymetals.com/silver-price | Check Gold Prices: https://www.moneymetals.com/gold-price

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XAUUSD:CUR Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XAUUSD:CUR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XAGUSD:CUR
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.